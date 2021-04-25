Sports
English Premier League revenue down by 9% for 2019/20 fiscal year
Top-flight English soccer league, Premier League saw their turnover drop by 9% to £2.884 billion for the 2019/2020 fiscal year.
Top-flight English soccer league, Premier League saw their turnover drop by 9% to £2.884 billion as their finances were hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic which also caused a reduction in payments to the clubs.
This information is contained in the league’s fiscal report for 2019/20.
United Kingdom’s registrar of companies, Companies House published the accounts of the league up to 31st July, 2020.
The total turnover was £2.884billion, a drop of £413 million or 9% compared to the 2019 figure of £3.297 billion. Turnover comprises the value of sales (excluding VAT) from sponsorship monies and revenue derived from television broadcasting contracts. Turnover is recognised in the season to which it relates in accordance with the contract unless this does not reflect the economic substance of the transaction.
International broadcasters revenue brought in £1.352billion, a drop of £46million compared to 2019 figure of £1.398billion.
Total operating expenses was at £275.018 million, a decrease of £5.898 million compared to £280.916 million spent in 2019. The Premier League spent a total of £72.101 million on charitable activities including the Football Foundation, PFA charitable activities and other charitable deeds. The rest was spent on wider football support, good causes like the Football League Solidarity, Youth Development and Community, and others.
In December 2020, Premier League received a Covid-19 related financial support of £50million for EFL clubs, with a grant of £30million and monitored loans of £20million for League One and Two clubs.
The Premier League also committed to fund the interest and fees up to a cap of £15million which is associated with the EFL securing a three-year commercial fund facility in respect of Championship clubs. However, there was no impact on the current year financial results.
It was also noted that certain litigation was instituted against the company in relation to Club-related issues which was likely in reference to a proposed takeover of Newcastle United. However, the Premier League said it did not consider that it has ‘any liability’ in relation to the matter.
Sports
Jean Marc-Bosman: The man who changed football forever
In 1995, Bosman, 30 years old, won a landmark judgement that changed the face of football forever.
People conversant with football will most likely have heard of the word Bosman. It is not a fancy, exotic term for dribblers or masters of the art of defending. It is actually or arguably, the name of the man that changed football due to a landmark ruling 26 years ago.
Jean-Marc Bosman was not a spectacular footballer in the mould of George Weah, Ronaldo, and Zidane, supremely gifted players of his generation, but his impact can be said to rival them.
In 1995, Bosman, 30 years old, had won a landmark judgement that changed the face of football forever.
READ: Football fans cashing out with Crypto as Juventus’ fan token rises by 596.98%
The genesis…
In 1990, Belgian midfielder, Jean-Marc Bosman, 25, was approaching the end of his contract at RFC Liege. He had played for the team for two years but things had not gone as planned. French second division side, Dunkirk had offered him an improved deal.
The deal fell through after Liege demanded a fee, which was out of reach for Dunkirk. Bosman’s wages were cut by an astonishing 75%, which Bosman felt was too steep. He decided to go to court.
The legal battle
Represented by lawyers, Luc Misson and Jean-Louis Dupont, Bosman cited the 1957 Treaty of Rome, which recognized the rights of players anywhere in Europe. He took the case to the European Court of Justice against the Belgian FA, RFC Liege and UEFA.
On the pitch however, his career fizzled out. He was banned by the Belgian FA for not signing the contract at Liege. Other professional clubs steered clear of him, as they felt he was bad news, although he had spells with Saint Denis and Saint Quentin, as well as other lower league clubs.
READ: A £250 million yearly payout too hot to handle for Europe’s biggest clubs
The outcome
The clubs and European football authorities were against his fight, as it would mean that players could demand huge signing-on fees if they moved to clubs on free transfers. It would also mean that clubs started panicking when players entered the last two years of their contracts, as it would mean they had to offer fresh terms or risk losing him on a free.
On December 15, 1995, football will change and not even Bosman could imagine the magnitude of what he and his lawyers had achieved.
The landmark judgment allowed him and other players to move on a free transfer to another club once their contracts ended without the buying club making any payment to the selling club. It changed the face of football, giving players and their representatives greater power when it came to choosing their next clubs.
READ: Football-based Crypto, is world best performing Crypto in 7 days
Players tapped into it almost immediately
The players acted as though they had been waiting for the ruling and started using it immediately. Edgar Davids used the Bosman ruling to move from Ajax to AC Milan back in 1996 while his club and international teammate, Patrick Kluivert benefited, moving in the same direction a year later.
Brian Laudrup, the younger brother of the more famous Michael, moved from Rangers to Chelsea in 1998 while Steve McManaman made the switch to Real Madrid in 1999 from Liverpool, a move that still torments the Anfield fans even till this day.
At that time, the most important Bosman transfer was that of Sol Campbell, who made the switch from Tottenham to crosstown and bitter rivals, Arsenal, in 2001, where he earned a then mammoth £60,000 a week, plus bonuses and a signing-on fee of about £2m a year.
Other things changed too
Before the Bosman ruling, clubs could not name more than three foreign players in their squad for continental games, with an additional two players coming through from the academy. It was known as the “three-plus-two” rule. This was why Sir Alex Ferguson replaced Peter Schmeichel with Gary Walsh in a 4-0 drubbing of Manchester United by Barcelona in the Champions League.
Ryan Giggs, Mark Hughes and Roy Keane were designated as foreign despite being from Wales, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland respectively. After the Bosman ruling, clubs were free to play all EU players. This would help Manchester United in 1999, as they fielded 8 players in the final, who would have been considered “foreign” some years previously.
Jean-Marc Bosman today…
Bosman, despite his impact on football, has not had the sort of life he would have liked. In a 2015 interview with Daily Mail, he said, “I’m still waiting for the others to say thank you – Ronaldo, Beckham, all of them.” Despite receiving a £312,000 compensation package in 1998, he has suffered, struggling with both alcohol addiction and depression.
Billionaire Watch
Spotify CEO, Daniel Ek shares Dangote’s interest in buying Arsenal FC
Ek’s comments have once again raised the hopes of Arsenal fans who are already exhilarated at the prospect of a new owner.
The ownership of Arsenal FC by Stanley Kroenke does not sit well with the millions of Arsenal fans all over the world.
The businessman has been accused of poorly investing in the club’s first team and his latest attempt to sign Arsenal into the European Super League was the last straw.
READ: Spotify podcast listeners set to surpass Apple podcast for the first time in 2021
Arsenal fans took to social media to air their displeasure and beckoned on Nigeria’s richest man, Aliko Dangote to buy the club. Despite the Kroenke family stating clearly that they are not interested in selling the club, fans have continued to call for a change of ownership. There was even a protest to the effect outside the emirates stadium on Friday!
READ: Meet Nassef Sawiris of Egypt, the second richest man in Africa after Dangote
An unlikely buyer emerges
The founder of the popular music streaming app, Spotify has announced his interest in acquiring the club. He tweeted about his childhood support of the club and how he will like to acquire it if the Kroenke family are willing to sell.
His comments have once again raised the hopes of Arsenal fans who are already exhilarated at the prospect of a new owner.
READ: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first footballer to earn Crypto
Who is Daniel Ek?
Daniel Ek is the founder of Spotify, one of the most successful music streaming apps with over 350 million subscribers. The application has a whopping 87 million people paying subscriptions.
Ek is worth $4.7bn according to Forbes. From his tweet, he acknowledged being an arsenal fan as a boy and his desire to own the club.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Glaxo SmithKline proposes dividend worth N478.4 million for shareholders.
- LivingTrust Mortgage Bank grows profit after tax by over 260% to N100.6 million in Q1 2021.
- Stanbic IBTC profit plunges by over 45% to N11.3 billion in Q1 2021.
- Nigerian Breweries Plc grows profit by 39% to N7.7 billion in Q1 2021.
- Trans Nationwide Express Plc profit after tax slumps by over 95% in Q1 2021