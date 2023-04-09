Newcastle’s, Brentford’s, and Fulham’s deals are expected to expire in June, so they must look elsewhere for a primary commercial partner.

Aston Villa teamed up with Online Casino company, BK8 for next season. Coincidentally, the length of the new deal is three years.

Brighton and Hove Albion chairman, Tony Bloom has been a big supporter of the ban:

“From a personal point of view, it’s really important to be aware of children seeing gambling or betting advertising on the shirt in particular, because they buy the shirts,” Bloom, who made fortunes from sports gambling stated.

“I don’t think having gambling sponsorship on shirts is good, but I understand that for some clubs, particularly clubs down the leagues with much less revenue, the gambling companies pay the best so it’s a difficult decision to turn them down.

“Although there is gambling advertising all around, I just think on the shirts it’s the most obvious, so that would give me the most concern.”

Not betting sponsors, then who?

Gambling sponsorships represent a fast and effective way for top-flight clubs to rake in revenues, but the influence of the sector on English football has been of great concern.

The heavy advertisement exposes children and vulnerable people to an addictive product.

This potential ban on betting partnerships would likely mean clubs will have their income cut by between £5 million ($6.2 million) and £10 million ($12.3 million) per season. Clubs’ commercial teams now have to diversify in pursuit of other shirt sponsors.

None of the traditional ‘Big Six’ sides have a Betting company as their front-of-shirt sponsors, therefore others will have to rethink their strategies.

Industries involved in Football shirt sponsorships.

AirlinesAirlines are the main sponsors of two of England’s biggest clubs – Arsenal and Man City. Etihad has been involved with City since 2009, while Arsenal has been sponsored by Emirates for the past 20 years. Both companies have naming rights to the stadiums of their respective clubs.