3 altcoins likely to explode in coming months

Van de Poppe, a popular crypto strategist via his YouTube channel revealed altcoins with good fundamentals and most likely to explode in the coming months.

The trader’s top mention was Litecoin (LTC), which he revealed was in an accumulation phase.

“…if you’re looking at the bigger picture you can see that we’ve got this accumulation going on here and that’s massive.”

The crypto strategist stated that the price could go as high as $1,000.

Litecoin is a P2P crypto that allows instant, near-zero cost fee to anyone around the globe. It is open-source in principle, as its global payment network is fully decentralized.

He further believes this is an “altsummer” as Ethereum goes for new highs amid increased institutional buying.

The second altcoin that the crypto trading expert has on his radar and is paying close attention to is the decentralized oracle network Chainlink. He envisaged that Chainlink could surge above its present resistance level and further double in price.

“…you can also make the calculation that Chainlink is going to reach a target of potentially even $100 bucks.”

Chainlink is a blockchain that is designed to bridge the space between blockchain technology-based smart contracts (created by ETH), and other user programs.

Since blockchains by principle can’t have access to data outside their paths or networks, a defi instrument is needed to facilitate data feeds in smart contracts, and Chainlink helps to solve such needs.

<script language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N9402.3694621NAIRAMETRICS/B25760661.301212618;abr=!ie;sz=320x100;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=;gdpr=${GDPR};gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_755}?"></script>

Van de Poppe rounds off pick with Stellar Lumens which could soon breach above the 0.000018 satoshis price level.

“[Stellar Lumens is] also facing critical resistance so that if we get another test of this resistance zone, we are definitely going to break through that and then we can start seeing acceleration.”

Stellar is an open platform that permits its users’ funds transferred and stored. Its crypto token is known as the lumens, with the purpose of making it fairly cheap to trade financial assets across borders, and the mission to outplace many existing payment providers, who often charge high fees for such service.