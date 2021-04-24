Cryptocurrency
3 altcoins likely to explode in coming months
A renowned crypto strategist has revealed altcoins that are likely to perform well in the coming months.
Van de Poppe, a popular crypto strategist via his YouTube channel revealed altcoins with good fundamentals and most likely to explode in the coming months.
The trader’s top mention was Litecoin (LTC), which he revealed was in an accumulation phase.
“…if you’re looking at the bigger picture you can see that we’ve got this accumulation going on here and that’s massive.”
The crypto strategist stated that the price could go as high as $1,000.
Litecoin is a P2P crypto that allows instant, near-zero cost fee to anyone around the globe. It is open-source in principle, as its global payment network is fully decentralized.
He further believes this is an “altsummer” as Ethereum goes for new highs amid increased institutional buying.
The second altcoin that the crypto trading expert has on his radar and is paying close attention to is the decentralized oracle network Chainlink. He envisaged that Chainlink could surge above its present resistance level and further double in price.
“…you can also make the calculation that Chainlink is going to reach a target of potentially even $100 bucks.”
Chainlink is a blockchain that is designed to bridge the space between blockchain technology-based smart contracts (created by ETH), and other user programs.
Since blockchains by principle can’t have access to data outside their paths or networks, a defi instrument is needed to facilitate data feeds in smart contracts, and Chainlink helps to solve such needs.
Van de Poppe rounds off pick with Stellar Lumens which could soon breach above the 0.000018 satoshis price level.
“[Stellar Lumens is] also facing critical resistance so that if we get another test of this resistance zone, we are definitely going to break through that and then we can start seeing acceleration.”
Stellar is an open platform that permits its users’ funds transferred and stored. Its crypto token is known as the lumens, with the purpose of making it fairly cheap to trade financial assets across borders, and the mission to outplace many existing payment providers, who often charge high fees for such service.
Nigerian stocks that outperformed Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano in April
According to data tracked on the NSE, the shares of Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc, Meyer Plc and University Press Plc delivered better returns than Bitcoin, Cardano, Ethereum.
The recent crypto-mania has presented investors who are nervous about the stock market with key opportunities to capitalize on, through alternative investments in cryptocurrencies.
The attendant effect of this led to the move which saw the total market capitalization of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, XRP and other crypto assets surge above the $400 billion mark in Q4 2020 to more than $2 trillion in recent times – the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies are valued at about $1.74 trillion as of the time of drafting this report.
Despite the gains Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano delivered to their holders, the market performance of these digital assets since the beginning of April has been comparatively unimpressive. Of the three cryptocurrencies, only Ethereum maintains month to date gains in excess of 15%, while the month to date losses in others stand in excess of 12%.
The performance of these digital assets so far in April
Data tracked on Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange that provides a platform for trading various cryptocurrencies revealed that Ethereum’s month to date gains in the month of April is put at about 15% while the month-to-date loss of Bitcoin and Cardano is put at about 16% and 12% respectively.
Stocks on NSE delivered decent returns in the month of April, outperforming some cryptos. Some stocks on the Nigerian Stock Exchange have delivered impressive returns for their holders in the month of April, despite the recent lacklustre state of key shares listed on the exchange.
According to data tracked on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the shares of the following companies have delivered better returns than Bitcoin, Cardano, Ethereum and some other cryptocurrencies so far in this month.
Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc
(JAPAULGOLD), MtD gains: 46.83%
The rebranded and restructured mining company with a key focus on gold and other solid minerals exploration is the best-performing stock on NSE this month with a month to date gain of about 46.83%.
Despite the fact that the stock is currently trading slightly below its open price of N0.62 per share for the year, it has risen from a YTD low of N0.41 to the current N0.60 per share price in recent times. Thus returning a gain of 46.8% for its holders.
Meyer Plc (MEYER)
MtD gains: 29.16%
The shares of the key player in the paint and decorative industry increased from N0.41 per share at the open of trade this month, to N0.53 per share as of the open of market this morning, to print a month to date gain of 29.16%.
The stock of the paint manufacturer is presently trading about 6% higher than its open price of N0.50 per share for the month of April.
University Press Plc (UPL)
MtD gains: 19.77%
The shares of one of Nigeria’s foremost publishers of educational and general reading materials, University Press Plc have increased from N1.07 per share at the close of trade on the 31st of March, to N1.28 per share at the open of trade on the Nigerian Stock Exchange today.
The recent surge in the shares of the company was triggered by buying interest on the floor of the exchange and this renewed interest in the shares of the publisher has seen its shares return an impressive 19.77% month to date gains to investors since the start of this month.
What you should know
- The Nigerian Stock Exchange All-share Index “NGX ASI” is on course to deliver its first weekly gains after weeks of consistent depreciation in the market index and capitalization.
- This decent performance can be linked to the renewed buying interest in the shares of some key companies with impressive fundamentals as Q1 2021 financial results start to trickle in.
Billions of dollars lost in Crypto market, as over 500,000 investors get wrecked
The crypto market suffered heavy losses in the early hours of Friday with many traders liquidated as the flagship crypto dipped below the $50,000 price levels.
The crypto market suffered heavy losses in the early hours of Friday with many traders liquidated as the flagship crypto dipped below the $50,000 price levels.
In the cryptoverse hundreds of billions of dollars were virtually wiped off in value as the global crypto market lost about $300 billion, trading at $1.77 trillion, a 12.29% decrease over the last day.
As traders panicked, the world’s most popular crypto rout deepened, dropping below the $50,000 level to $48,400, its lowest levels in about seven weeks. Ethereum, the leading altcoin plunged as much as 10% before steadying at about 7% to trade at $2,240.65 on the FTX exchange.
For the day about 582,578 crypto investors were liquidated. The largest single liquidation order happened on Huobi-BTC valued at $11.28 million.
For Bitcoin, this is the biggest percentage loss since early January.
The spiral fall in play at the flagship crypto market pushed its market value below $1 trillion or 51.45% of the total cryptocurrency market value. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $1,184 trillion.
Amid the recent price correction, crypto pundits argue that the ever-changing crypto market was still in a long-term bull market, though in the near term, a market correction was long overdue since the market is over-heated among retail investors.
Other Crypto assets were also experiencing sharp sells with XRP, Polkadot, Cardano, BNB, EOS all suffering significant losses.
Tax concerns may be weighing hard on the crypto- verse with reports showing U.S. investors in the Crypto market already face a capital gains tax if they sell the Crypto after holding it for more than a year.
It’s fair to note that the crypto market is very volatile and some crypto experts are pointing out that it could be in a bubble considering that Bitcoin and Ethereum have recorded gains of over 700% respectively within a very short span.
