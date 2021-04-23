Markets
Nigerian stock market maintains week-long profit
The Nigerian Stock Exchange market posted gains at the end of the trading session today, making it the fifth day of a bullish run. The All-Share Index increased by +0.43% to close at 39,301.82 from 39,131.80 index points.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at NGN 20.57Tr. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at – 2.41%.
- The market closed in profit as TRIPPLEG led 31 Gainers, and UNIONDICON topped the chart of 11 Losers with a strong bullish movement by the NSE ASI.
Top gainers
1. TRIPPLEG up +9.23% to close at N0.71
2. SOVRENINS up +8.70% to close at N0.25
3. STANBIC up +8.70% to close at N50.00
4. ACADEMY up +8.11% to close at N0.40
5. REGALINS up +8.00% to close at N0.27
Top losers
1. UNIONDICON down -9.59% to close at N9.90
2. LINKASSURE down -4.76% to close at N0.80
3. CORNERST down -3.70% to close at N0.52
4. NASCON down -2.63% to close at N14.80
5. FTNCOCOA down -2.50% to close at N0.39
Outlook
The NSE ASI has shown a bullish dominance since the start of the week and the momentum was sustained today. The following stocks are on our watchlist: PZ, Guaranty, OANDO, STANBIC, HONYFLOUR, GUINNESS, and Flour mills.
- Nairametrics advises cautious participation in the stock market in this era of growing uncertainties.
Consumer Goods
Nigerian Breweries posts N7.66bn as Q1 2021 profit, shares gain 2.2%
Nigeria’s largest brewer and manufacturer of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, Nigerian Breweries Plc recently declared a 38.59% year-on-year growth in profit to N7.66 billion for the first quarter of 2021, up from the N5.53 billion profit it reported in the corresponding quarter of 2020.
Here’s what the company reported in Q1 2021 compared with what it posted last year, Q1 2020:
- Earnings per share: N0.96 vs. N0.69 last year
- Net Revenue: N105.68 billion vs. N83.23 billion last year
- Cost of Sales: N66.00 billion vs. N48.33 billion last year
- Marketing and Distribution Expenses: N19.80 billion vs. N18.80 billion last year.
- Administrative Expenses: N5.74 billion vs. N5.34 billion last year.
- Finance costs: N5.74 billion vs. N5.34 billion last year.
- Profit after tax: N7.66 billion vs. N5.53 billion last year.
Nigerian breweries’ impressive bottom-line growth can be directly linked to the 26.98% increase in net revenue, buoyed by the increase in sales during the quarter. The company’s net revenue in q1 2021 was N105.68 billion, up from the N83 billion net revenue it made from sales in the corresponding period of 2020.
The financial performance of the leading brewer during the period is a clear indication of a new turn in the operation of the firm as Nigerian Breweries operating profit increased from N10.94 billion in Q1 2020 to N14.50 billion in Q1 2021.
Despite these impressive performances, the company’s profit was pressured by a 36.56% increase in the cost of sales at the back of the persistent increase in input costs. The company’s management however revealed that the persistent increase in input costs can be linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, the increase in VAT, currency devaluation and FX scarcity.
Shares of Nigerian Breweries Plc gains 2.2%
The shares of Nigerian Breweries closed higher today as investors priced in the impressive results which the company delivered in the first quarter of 2021.
At the close of the market today, shares of the brewer increased by 2.2% to close at N51.2 per share, lifting the company’s capitalization to N409.44 billion.
At the current price, shares of Nigerian Breweries are trading 70.67% higher than its 52-week low of N30 per share, and 19.05% lower than its 52-week high of N63.25 per share.
Cryptocurrency
Nigerian stocks that outperformed Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano in April
According to data tracked on the NSE, the shares of Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc, Meyer Plc and University Press Plc delivered better returns than Bitcoin, Cardano, Ethereum.
The recent crypto-mania has presented investors who are nervous about the stock market with key opportunities to capitalize on, through alternative investments in cryptocurrencies.
The attendant effect of this led to the move which saw the total market capitalization of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, XRP and other crypto assets surge above the $400 billion mark in Q4 2020 to more than $2 trillion in recent times – the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies are valued at about $1.74 trillion as of the time of drafting this report.
Despite the gains Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano delivered to their holders, the market performance of these digital assets since the beginning of April has been comparatively unimpressive. Of the three cryptocurrencies, only Ethereum maintains month to date gains in excess of 15%, while the month to date losses in others stand in excess of 12%.
READ: Heavy sell-off in Guinness shares leads to N6.9 billion market value loss in a single day
The performance of these digital assets so far in April
Data tracked on Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange that provides a platform for trading various cryptocurrencies revealed that Ethereum’s month to date gains in the month of April is put at about 15% while the month-to-date loss of Bitcoin and Cardano is put at about 16% and 12% respectively.
Stocks on NSE delivered decent returns in the month of April, outperforming some cryptos. Some stocks on the Nigerian Stock Exchange have delivered impressive returns for their holders in the month of April, despite the recent lacklustre state of key shares listed on the exchange.
According to data tracked on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the shares of the following companies have delivered better returns than Bitcoin, Cardano, Ethereum and some other cryptocurrencies so far in this month.
READ: America’s oldest bank set to accept Bitcoin
Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc
(JAPAULGOLD), MtD gains: 46.83%
The rebranded and restructured mining company with a key focus on gold and other solid minerals exploration is the best-performing stock on NSE this month with a month to date gain of about 46.83%.
Despite the fact that the stock is currently trading slightly below its open price of N0.62 per share for the year, it has risen from a YTD low of N0.41 to the current N0.60 per share price in recent times. Thus returning a gain of 46.8% for its holders.
Meyer Plc (MEYER)
MtD gains: 29.16%
The shares of the key player in the paint and decorative industry increased from N0.41 per share at the open of trade this month, to N0.53 per share as of the open of market this morning, to print a month to date gain of 29.16%.
The stock of the paint manufacturer is presently trading about 6% higher than its open price of N0.50 per share for the month of April.
READ: Bitcoin investment tips for 2021
University Press Plc (UPL)
MtD gains: 19.77%
The shares of one of Nigeria’s foremost publishers of educational and general reading materials, University Press Plc have increased from N1.07 per share at the close of trade on the 31st of March, to N1.28 per share at the open of trade on the Nigerian Stock Exchange today.
The recent surge in the shares of the company was triggered by buying interest on the floor of the exchange and this renewed interest in the shares of the publisher has seen its shares return an impressive 19.77% month to date gains to investors since the start of this month.
What you should know
- The Nigerian Stock Exchange All-share Index “NGX ASI” is on course to deliver its first weekly gains after weeks of consistent depreciation in the market index and capitalization.
- This decent performance can be linked to the renewed buying interest in the shares of some key companies with impressive fundamentals as Q1 2021 financial results start to trickle in.
