Consumer Goods
Nigerian Breweries posts N7.66bn as Q1 2021 profit, shares gain 2.2%
At the close of the market today, shares of the brewer increased by 2.2% to close at N51.2 per share, lifting the company’s capitalization to N409.44 billion.
Nigeria’s largest brewer and manufacturer of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, Nigerian Breweries Plc recently declared a 38.59% year-on-year growth in profit to N7.66 billion for the first quarter of 2021, up from the N5.53 billion profit it reported in the corresponding quarter of 2020.
Here’s what the company reported in Q1 2021 compared with what it posted last year, Q1 2020:
- Earnings per share: N0.96 vs. N0.69 last year
- Net Revenue: N105.68 billion vs. N83.23 billion last year
- Cost of Sales: N66.00 billion vs. N48.33 billion last year
- Marketing and Distribution Expenses: N19.80 billion vs. N18.80 billion last year.
- Administrative Expenses: N5.74 billion vs. N5.34 billion last year.
- Finance costs: N5.74 billion vs. N5.34 billion last year.
- Profit after tax: N7.66 billion vs. N5.53 billion last year.
Nigerian breweries’ impressive bottom-line growth can be directly linked to the 26.98% increase in net revenue, buoyed by the increase in sales during the quarter. The company’s net revenue in q1 2021 was N105.68 billion, up from the N83 billion net revenue it made from sales in the corresponding period of 2020.
The financial performance of the leading brewer during the period is a clear indication of a new turn in the operation of the firm as Nigerian Breweries operating profit increased from N10.94 billion in Q1 2020 to N14.50 billion in Q1 2021.
Despite these impressive performances, the company’s profit was pressured by a 36.56% increase in the cost of sales at the back of the persistent increase in input costs. The company’s management however revealed that the persistent increase in input costs can be linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, the increase in VAT, currency devaluation and FX scarcity.
Shares of Nigerian Breweries Plc gains 2.2%
The shares of Nigerian Breweries closed higher today as investors priced in the impressive results which the company delivered in the first quarter of 2021.
At the current price, shares of Nigerian Breweries are trading 70.67% higher than its 52-week low of N30 per share, and 19.05% lower than its 52-week high of N63.25 per share.
Business News
Flour Mills acquires 5,200 hectares of land, sets N160 billion as cost of the new expansion project
FMN’s investment in the sugar industry highlights the importance of the sugar value chain and the company’s support for the FG’s economic diversification agenda.
Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, a leading brand in the food and agro-allied industry in Nigeria, has announced the upland acquisition of an additional 5,200 hectares of land in Sunti Golden Sugar Estates located in Mokwa, Niger state, in line with its expansion plans.
The company also revealed that the total projected cost to achieve this bold plan is set at a minimum of about N160 billion, including the new Sugar mill at Nasarawa.
According to a statement issued by the leading agro-allied company, the acquisition of the land is in line with Flour Mills’ commitment to the backward integration strategy of the Nigerian Sugar Master Plan (NSMP), and the overall growth vision of the Sugar industry in the country.
The new 5,200 hectares of land acquired by the flour miller will expand the total land size of Sunti Golden Sugar Estates to about 22,000 hectares of land, with the total land area under cane cultivation now coming up to 15,000 hectares.
What you should know
The news of the land acquisition by Flour Mills comes weeks after claims of involvement in price-fixing and arbitrary collusion to create sugar scarcity were made against the company in a letter written by the founder of the BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu to the Minister of Industry, Trade and investment, Niyi Adebayo.
Abdulsamad in his letter added that among the three players in the Nigerian sugar industry, only BUA Sugar Refinery has made serious investment commitment to the backward integration strategy of the Nigerian Sugar Master Plan (NSMP).
Why this matters
Flour Mill’s investment in the sugar industry highlights the importance of the sugar value chain, and the company’s support and commitment to the Government’s overall strategy of raising the profile of agriculture while diversifying the economy.
Hence, the expansion plan of the Golden Sugar Company, a subsidiary of the Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc is an effort to immensely increase the production capacity of the sugar estate, in a bid to drive the attendant expansion of the sugar production capacity of the mill, as the company will have over 25,000 hectares of land under cane.
Other proposed investment in this line will ensure that production is ramped up to approximately 250,000 tonnes of sugar per year. This will significantly increase local sugar production, reduce dependence on food imports, and save the country’s foreign exchange.
Expansion plans by other players in the industry
- BUA Group recently disclosed that it has invested over $300 million in Lafiagi Sugar Company (LASUCO) in Kwara State, which is in an advanced stage to completion.
- LASUCO, which is an integrated milling factory that will comprise of a 20,000-ha sugar plantation, a 10,000tcd sugar mill, a 220,000mtpa sugar refinery, 20,000,000 liters per annum ethanol plant, and a 35-megawatt power plant that will be integrated into the national grid.
- Dangote Sugar Refinery on the other hand revealed that the Company had commenced rehabilitation and expansion of the Savannah Sugar Company Limited Sugar Factory at Numan, with a key focus to increase production capacity by 6,000 tons of cane per day (TCD).
- The company also noted that Sugarcane planting has also commenced in two other BIP locations. Regrettably, due to community dispute over the land acquired in Niger State, projected activities have not commenced in Niger State.
Business
Burger King to open first outlet in Nigeria by Q4 2021
Burger King is expected to employ about 6,000 people (direct and indirect) in Nigeria between 2021 and 2026.
Burger King, an American multinational hamburger fast food chain, is expected to start its operations in Nigeria by the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021.
The company is also expected to employ about 6,000 people (direct and indirect) in the country between 2021 and 2026, other things being equal.
These were disclosed by Antoine Zammarieh, the Franchisee of Burger King in Nigeria and Managing Director, Allied Food & Confectionary Services Limited, in an interview with Nairametrics on Tuesday.
READ: US-based Krispy Kreme Doughnut officially launches in Nigeria
He said, “Burger King will start operations by Autumn, i.e between September and November 2021. We have set up the Quality Control unit and have met some of our local suppliers to seal the deal. Also, we have sent some of the ingredients to America to test quality.
As a company, we are delighted to enter this new market being the largest country in Africa and are looking forward to serving our future guests with our world-famous Burger King meals.
Most importantly, our goal is to positively contribute to the economy by creating more jobs and employment opportunities. In five years, we hope to directly or indirectly employ between 5,000 and 6,000 people in Nigeria.”
READ: Shoprite’s owners to leave Nigeria after 15 years
Zammarieh added that the hamburger maker, in a show of interest in the Nigerian market, had signed a development agreement for the Nigerian market.
He explained that the development agreement of the chain in Nigeria, which was recently signed, would give more confidence to the Nigerian market and consumers in general, especially during these hard times.
READ: Age of Start-ups: Familiar path of companies that failed test of time in Nigerian market
What you should know
Nairametrics had reported, three weeks back, when Zammarieh said, “I always believed in Nigeria and in its people. I am confident this venture will go a long way and prove successful for Burger King, Nigeria, and our company.”
“I believe this will be a tremendous step towards giving more confidence to the Nigerian market and consumers in general.”
READ: Why Shoprite is “exiting” Nigeria
What to expect
The first outlet of the hamburger chain in Nigeria is expected to be launched in Lagos.
The Florida-based restaurant chain is set to join the likes of Dominos Pizza, Krispy Kreme, KFC, and Chicken Republic (pieXpress) in a stiff competition for market share and dominance in a saturated market, with hundreds of other traditional restaurant chains.
Burger King is expected to dig deep into its quiver of strategies to ensure an impressive performance and success in its first year of operation, as other players have been having it tough following their respective launches into the Nigerian market.
The COVID-19 pandemic however has affected the fast-food industry severely, as the disruption to the industry’s supply chain, especially the on-trade channel, which accounts for a significant percentage of restaurant sales, triggered declines in their profits in 2020.
