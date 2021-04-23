Agro-Industrial Processing Zones Scheme should be private-sector driven – ACCI

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry stated that the FG’s plan to launch Agro-Industrial Processing Zones should be driven by the private sector, urging that the FG should focus on regulatory outlook and support.

This was disclosed by Dr Abubakar Al-Mujtaba, ACCI President in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

What the ACCI President said

“We are excited by the coverage of the planned project which confirms the seriousness of the federal and state governments to address agricultural value urgency to increase export earnings and compete locally and internationally.

The expected massive output will make up for the late action to upgrade the national agricultural exporting capacity. The OPS has the skills and the experience to transform the dream of the government into reality in term of a diversified economy with maximum efficiency.

The private sector has the qualities of less waste, transparent business model and value for money,” he added.

The ACCI boss added that the scheme would be beneficial as Nigeria prepares to diversify its economy and to be part of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

What you should know