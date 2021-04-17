Business
Special-Agro Industrial Processing Zones scheme set to launch in 7 states – Vice President
The first phase, set to kick off soon, will involve 7 states: Ogun, Oyo, Imo, Cross River, Kano, Kaduna, Kwara, and the FCT.
The Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo revealed that rolling out of the Special-Agro Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) Programme is set to commence in Ogun, Oyo, Imo, Cross River, Kano, Kaduna, Kwara, and the FCT in its first phase.
The Vice President disclosed this in a statement on Friday evening, citing that the scheme will enable Nigeria achieve sustainability and increased trade.
What the Vice President said
- The expansion and growth of Nigeria’s agricultural sector remains a top priority of the administration, and SAPZ will play a crucial role in helping us achieve our goal of sustainability and increased trade.
- Partnering with the African Development Bank (AfDB) and other stakeholders, the programme will concentrate on agro-processing activities in demarcated areas to boost productivity and integrate production, processing and marketing of selected commodities.
- The first phase, set to kick off soon, will involve 7 states: Ogun, Oyo, Imo, Cross River, Kano, Kaduna, Kwara, and the FCT. However, down the line, 140 such centres will be created across the country.
The Vice President added that the centres will be equipped with basic infrastructure such as water and electricity as well as facilities for skill training and also enable smallholder farmers to have access to a much larger value chain.
What you should know
With financing to be provided by the African Development Bank (AfDB), the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZs) is an integrated development initiative aimed at concentrating agro-processing activities within areas of high agricultural potential to boost productivity and integrate production, processing and marketing of selected commodities.
Besides Twitter, here are 2 other big companies that chose Ghana over Nigeria
Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey had earlier commented that Ghana was a firm supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the open internet.
Twitter recently announced its plans to open its first African office in Ghana, causing an uproar in Nigeria, especially on social media platforms.
This is not the first time that Ghana has been favoured over her more populous “sibling” by multinational investors. Here are 2 other big companies that chose to set up shop in Ghana instead of Nigeria.
Google AI Lab
Despite having a regular office in Lagos Nigeria, Google, one of the world’s leading internet companies, chose Accra, Ghana as the location for its very first Artificial Intelligence research lab on the African continent.
Google has only 5 of these labs in the world located in Paris, New York, Tokyo, Google HQ and now, Accra.
An associate consultant with Control Risk Africa speaking to CNBC cited Ghana’s political stability and high educational standards as one of the key reasons for Google’s choice.
He also hinted that Lagos, Nigeria was more prone to civil unrest, hence the decision to set up such a prestigious lab in Accra.
Fan Milk (Accra HQ)
The dairy milk giant has footprints in Ghana, Nigeria, Ivory Coast Burkina Faso and Togo. However, it chose Accra for its operational headquarters. The dairy milk company was formerly referred to as the Ghanaian Milk Company.
The company was then acquired and owned by a joint partnership of a world food processing company Danone and Abraaj, a private equity firm. Danone went on to buy out all the shares, and become the sole owner of the enterprise.
Why Ghana?
Early last week, Nigeria’s internet space was awash with negative sentiments over the news of Twitter opening up its first African office in Ghana. The popular narrative leaned on the fact that Nigeria, being a larger contributor to the Twitter community, ought to house Twitter’s African office. The subtle rivalry between the two West African Nations did not help matters, especially when Jack Dorsey put out a message to answer the question on everyone’s lips.
Twitter’s official reason for choosing Ghana
The CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, briefly explained the reason why Ghana turned out to be the company’s choice for its African office.
He said that the country was a firm supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the open internet. He further explained that Ghana’s recent appointment to host the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area allowed Twitter to “establish a presence in the region,” according to Business Insider.
The development was acknowledged by the Ghanaian president who welcomed the initiative with open arms.
What you should know
Ghana has been earmarked as a benchmark for political stability in Africa, due to its longstanding culture of smooth transitions of power.
The country also has an abundant supply of electricity. According to USAID, Ghana has 4000mw of installed generation capacity. It has often struggled to contain its excessive power supply.
PIB: FG adds more terms to bill to attract more investors – Report
The FG has made some changes to the PIB in a bid to attract more investors to Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.
The Nigerian government has added some changes to the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) which includes the reduction of hydrocarbon tax to 30% for converted leases, down from 42.5% in its original bill plan, in a bid to attract more investors to Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.
This was disclosed by Reuters in an exclusive report on Friday, which cited people close to drafting the bill and revealed a letter from interested oil companies.
The report disclosed that the Bill was expected to be passed in May, and would have some later stage changes such as:
- Lowering of royalties for new production from deepwater oilfields to 5% from 7.5% and boosting the production level that triggers higher royalties from 15,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 50,000 bpd.
- For onshore and shallow water oilfields, it will reduce the hydrocarbon tax to 30% for converted leases, down from 42.5% in the original bill.
- NNPC’s assets and liabilities will be transferred to a limited liability corporation, which will enable oil companies receive debt owed by NNPC.
The report revealed that oil executives in their letter urged for more changes regarding gas and fiscal term stability, stating that “terms are not sufficiently competitive to stimulate the desired new investments.”
What you should know
Recall Nairametrics reported in December 2020 that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, revealed that the much anticipated Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) would include provisions for lower taxes to sustain stable investments in Nigeria’s oil sector.
