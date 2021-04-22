Business
Senate approves $1.5 billion World Bank loans for states and COVID-19 recovery
The loans are for states’ fiscal transparency, accountability and sustainability (SFTAS) program and COVID-19 action recovery and economic stimulus program.
The Nigerian Senate approved World Bank loans valued at $1.5 billion which would be used as loans for states’ fiscal transparency, accountability and sustainability (SFTAS) program and COVID-19 Action Recovery and economic stimulus program.
The Senate approved the loans at the plenary session on Wednesday, following consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts presented by its Chairman, Senator Clifford Ordia.
The loans are World Bank’s $750 million for the COVID-19 Action Recovery and economic stimulus programme to support state-level efforts to protect livelihoods, ensure food security and stimulate economic activity (N-CARES) and the $750 million from the World Bank for states, fiscal transparency, accountability and sustainability (SFTAS) programme to provide fiscal support to states.
What Senator Ordia said
“No unusual or onerous conditions attached to the terms of the loans and they do not in any manner compromise the sustainbility of the Nigerian economy or impugn the integrity and independence of Nigeria as a sovereign nation.
The loan is in the immediate best interest of the Nigerian state and its citizens in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in a way that the economy will be positioned for quick recovery and resume growth.
While Nigeria’s total public debt stock is on the increase, it is still relatively low vis-à-vis the country’s GDP and the increased borrowing requirements is needed to sustain economic recovery.
In case you missed it
The Debt Management Office announced that Nigeria’s public debt at the end of 2020 was N32.915 trillion, the sum of the debt includes debt stock of the Federal and State Governments as well as the Federal Capital Territory.
CAC discloses email addresses for manual submission of registration applications
The CAC disclosed that submissions through email would be pended till the deployment of the interface for submission on the CRP.
The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced the email address for customers and the public for manual submissions, despite closing the window of submission for some post-incorporation applications earlier this month.
The CAC disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday evening, adding that submission through emails would be pended till the deployment of the interface for submission on the CRP.
“The Commission wishes to inform the General Public and its Esteemed Customer that it shall in addition, continue to accept manual submission of the following post-incorporation application through the respective email address,” they said.
— Corporate Affairs Commission (@cacnigeria1) April 21, 2021
What you should know
Nairametrics reported earlier this month that the CAC had stated that it would continue to accept manual submissions in respect of some specific processes, despite the closure of the window on manual submission of registration applications, which took place on March 31, 2021.
They said, “The Commission shall continue to accept Manual Submission in respect of the processes listed below pending the conclusion of the interface for online submission under the Company Registration Portal. The processes are:
- Alteration of Memorandum & Article of Association
- Schedule 14 (Form of Statement to be filed by Banks, Insurance and deposit Finance Institution)
- Amendment of Constitution
- Bi-annual Statement for Incorporated Trustees.
CAC, NFIU announce collaboration on fight against corruption and terrorism financing
The CAC boss revealed that the Commission had approved NFIU’s request to gain more real-time access to the CAC database to ensure the effective discharge of its responsibilities.
The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) have announced a collaboration to boost Nigeria’s fight against financial corruption and funding terrorism.
This was disclosed in a statement by the CAC on Wednesday after the Director/CEO NFIU, Modibbo R. Hamman Tukur, held a meeting with his CAC counterpart, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, in Abuja.
The CAC boss revealed that the Commission had approved NFIU’s request to gain more real-time access to the CAC database to ensure the effective discharge of its responsibilities.
Tukur said that the CAC had been its number one partner, as their relationship dated back to 2005, adding that assent to CAMA, 2020 by President Muhammadu Buhari was a great boost to the fight against terrorism financing. He also revealed that upon its implementation, the NFIU had been making huge gains in that direction.
“The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit is 50% owned by the Federal Government and 50% owned by 170 other countries around the globe,” he added.
What you should know
On funding terrorism, Nairametrics reported last year that six Nigerian nationals were convicted by an Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for funding Boko Haram in 2019. They were convicted for laundering the sum of $782,000 between 2015 and 2016.
