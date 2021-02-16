Business
Africa accounts for only 6% of global energy demand – AfDB
The AfDB has decried Africa’s lack of access to electricity and says it will keep increasing due to the COVID-19.
The African Development Bank (AfDB) has revealed that Africa only accounts for just 6% of global energy demand. The Bank also stated that Africans without access to electricity will increase by 30 million in 2020 due to COVID-19.
This information was disclosed by Mr Kevin Kariuki, Vice President, Power, Energy and Green Growth of AfDB at the second webinar series of the Africa Investment Roundtable (AIR) themed: “Sustainability En route COP26” in Lagos on Monday.
He revealed that due to Covid-19, Africans without access to electricity would increase by 30 million citing that Africans make up 72% of people globally without electricity.
“Africa accounts for only six per cent of global energy demand, a little more than three per cent of electricity demand.
“This, I must observe is abject energy poverty, because out of 790 million people without access to electricity globally, 565 million (72 per cent) are in Africa.
“It has been projected that African without access to electricity will increase by 30 million in 2020 owing to COVID-19,” Kariuki said.
He added that Africa has the lowest per capita electricity consumption in the world citing 85kw hours per annum.
“Also, 900 million people in Africa lack access to clean cooking which excludes them from economic and health benefits that come with access to clean cooking.
“We cannot be proud of this development, because lack to access to clean electricity constraints modern economic activities and hampers improvements in the quality of lives of Africans,” he said.
What you should know
- According to EnerData, Nigerian electricity consumption per capita was 0.8 toe in 2019. Electricity consumption per capita is relatively low in comparison to neighbouring countries and reached 130 kWh/hab in 2019 as Total consumption has increased by 3.7%/year since 2016, reaching 168 Mtoe in 2019.
- The World Bank has approved $500 million to support Nigeria in improving electricity distribution in the country.
- “The operation will help improve the financial viability of the DISCOs and increase revenues for the whole Nigerian power sector, which is critical to save scarce fiscal resources and create jobs by increasing the productivity of private and public enterprises,” the World Bank said.
- The Minister of Power, Engineer Sale Mamman, disclosed in October 2020 that Nigeria’s installed grid power generation capacity has grown from 8,000mw to 13,000mw since 2015.
Business
FG to establish Automotive Industrial Parks in Anambra, Osun and Kaduna States
The DG of NADDC has stated that FG plans to set up Automotive Industrial Parks in Anambra in three states.
The Director-General of National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu, has revealed that the Federal Government in a bid to foster the domestic production of vehicles is set to establish Automotive Industrial Parks in Anambra, Osun and Kaduna State.
The DG of NADDC made this known while speaking during a news interview today in Abuja.
According to a news report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), one of the automotive industrial parks will be sited in the home state of Nigeria’s first indigenous motor manufacturing firm (Innoson Motors) in Nnewi, Anambra, while the other two would be sited in Ede, Osun State and Kaduna.
What they are saying
Mr Jelani Aliyu who commented on the economic benefits Nigeria will tap from the parks said:
“We are building three automotive industrial parks that will be comprehensive facilities where the necessary infrastructure will be provided and investors can easily come in and play.
“As the Federal Government is promoting local production of vehicles, key to that is creating the necessary environment, and we have done that with the automotive policy.
“We are working on making it easier and more advantageous to produce vehicles locally because we believe the difference must be created between vehicles built elsewhere and those built in Nigeria.
“When you built a vehicle in Nigeria, you are giving our youths jobs, empowering Nigerians and creating better life.
“But when you bring in a fully built vehicle, you are taking resources outside Nigeria and that is not adding much value to us our economy.”
Why this matters
- The Automotive Industrial Parks will be comprehensive facilities where necessary infrastructure for vehicle assembly and manufacturing will be provided, this will provide investors with an enabling environment to operate in.
- It is important to note that this programme was part of the National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) five-point comprehensive programme aimed at promoting local production of vehicles. Hence, the coming on stream of the industrial parks will make it more advantageous to produce vehicles locally.
- This move is expected to – create value across the manufacturing value chain; quicken the activities of the steel industry which has been inanimate for a while; also add both vigour and diversity to Nigeria’s industrial and manufacturing sector.
- We should know that park will help to open up employment opportunities for the youths directly and indirectly, with a key focus to addressing the nation’s socioeconomic issues which swim down to poverty.
Business
MTN, MasterCard to empower millions of Africans through payments
Mastercard and MTN have partnered to unlock opportunities for millions across Africa to make safe and secure payments.
Mastercard, a global technology company in the payments industry has partnered with MTN to enable millions of consumers in 16 countries across Africa to make global e-commerce payments safely and securely, with or without bank accounts.
These payments will be done through a Mastercard virtual payment solution linked to MTN MoMo (Mobile Money) wallets.
MTN and Mastercard first launched the digital payment solution in 2018 for MoMo customers. MTN’s MoMo was initially designed to facilitate the transfer of cash between mobile users but the service has since grown to include loans, insurance, remittances, and payments.
Consumers and merchants can engage with brands and businesses abroad through digital commerce, extending their reach to an international marketplace and unlocking a host of opportunities.
Mobile devices are the primary channel used to connect to the internet across Sub-Saharan Africa. According to GSMA, by 2025, it is estimated that there will be 300 million more people using their devices to access internet services.
In light of this significant growth, mobile financial services have become the dominant form of digital payments, with twice as many mobile money accounts as bank accounts in the region. As a result, consumers increasingly expect to have access to a broader range of digital financial services.
However, consumers and merchants are mostly restricted to a local base of online and offline businesses, therefore curtailing customers’ ability to engage in global commerce.
What this means
- Through this strategic partnership, MTN customers with a Mastercard virtual payment solution linked to their MoMo wallets can make payments to global online merchants through a seamless and secure digital payment experience on websites and mobile applications. The service is available regardless of whether or not the customer has a bank account.
- The solution will enable consumers to explore and shop at well-known global e-commerce brands and pay quickly and securely for leisure shopping, travel, accommodation, entertainment, streaming services, and more.
- It will also allow small business owners to purchase from suppliers abroad and pay with the virtual payment solution.
What they are saying
Speaking on the partnership, Serigne Dioum, MTN Group Chief Digital and Fintech Officer said.
“We are very excited about this partnership with Mastercard, which is another step in realizing our ambition to build Africa’s largest fintech platform, accelerating economic and social development through digital innovation to the benefit of citizens across the continent and beyond,”
“This noteworthy partnership is another step to enable our customers to participate in the global economy. We are resolute that accelerated financial inclusion is a potent enabler of socio-economic development that empowers the most vulnerable in society,” he concluded.
Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President for Market Development, Mastercard Middle East and Africa, said:
“This significant milestone will enable millions of MTN customers to benefit from global digital commerce and drive digital and financial inclusion across Africa through easy and secure access to financial services.
“At Mastercard, our innovation strategy is based on partnerships and collaboration. This agreement with MTN shows that we can deliver innovative digital solutions that have a far-reaching impact and realize the true potential of inclusive growth across the continent. Partnering with MTN allows us to accelerate our global pledge to connect 1 billion people to the digital economy by 2025, bringing us closer to a world beyond cash.”
What you should know
- MTN, the largest mobile network operator, is the ‘Most Admired African Brand’ based on spontaneous consumer responses in Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands 2020 survey and the most valuable telecoms brand in Africa by Brand Finance Africa.
- The company will extend the virtual payment solution offering throughout its Fintech footprint. The expansion of this payment solution will play a significant role in driving the growth of digital inclusion and e-commerce thus increasing MTN MoMo customer inclusion into the global economy.
- This Collaboration underpins a new wave of financial inclusion through mobile devices, unlocking opportunities for millions of people across Africa.
