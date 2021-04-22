Currencies
Exchange rate gains at NAFEX window despite decline in forex supply
Nigeria’s exchange rate appreciated against the US dollar on Wednesday to close at N410/$1.
Nigeria’s exchange rate appreciated against the US dollar on Wednesday to close at N410/$1. This represents a 0.16% gain compared to N410.67/$1 recorded on Tuesday, 20th April 2021.
The naira remained stable at the parallel market, closing at N486/$1 on Wednesday, 21st April 2021 after it depreciated by 0.83% in the previous trading session.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The naira appreciated against the US dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday to close at N410/$1. This represents a 67 kobo gain when compared to N410.67/$1 recorded on Tuesday, 20th April 2021.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N409.54 to a dollar on Wednesday. This is 4 kobo depreciation, compared to N409.5/$1 recorded on Tuesday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N422 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it settled at N410/$1. It also sold for as low as N394/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window dipped by 59.7% on Wednesday, 21st April 2021.
- Data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover decreased from $99.49 million recorded on Tuesday, 20th April 2021, to $40.13 million on Wednesday.
Cryptocurrency watch
Bitcoin dipped by 3.96% to close at $54,267.91 on Wednesday, 21st April 2021.
- The world’s most sought-after digital asset lost $2,235.28 in Wednesday’s trading session as the total Cryptocurrency market capitalisation dipped by 2.98% to close at $1.97 trillion.
- Since the directive by the CBN to place a ban on crypto transactions in the country earlier in the year, usage of Bitcoin’s peer-to-peer trading in Nigeria has surged by 27%.
- Notably, in the past 85 days, Nigerians have moved about $103 million worth of Bitcoins on just Paxful and LocalBitcoins channels alone.
Crude oil price slumps
The price of Brent crude oil dipped by 1.88% to close at $65.32 on Wednesday, 21st April 2021.
- The decline in the price of crude was attributed to concerns that surging COVID-19 cases in India will drive down fuel demand in the world’s third-biggest oil importer.
- Meanwhile, data from the American Petroleum Institute revealed that U.S. crude oil stocks rose by 436,000 barrels in the week ended 16th April 2021.
- However, Libya’s National Oil Corporation declared force majeure on exports from the port of Hariga due to lack of maintenance funds, consequently shutting down several fields and bringing the country’s production to less than 1 million barrels per day.
- Brent Crude closed at $65.32 (-1.88%), WTI Crude closed at $61.17 indicating a 0.29% decline, while natural gas also grew by 0.26% to close at $2.699.
External reserve
Nigeria’s external reserve declined by 0.1% on Tuesday, 20th April 2021 to stand at $35.18 billion.
- According to data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigeria’s external reserve dipped further on Wednesday from $35.22 billion recorded as of 19th April 2021 to $35.18 billion on Tuesday.
- The second consecutive decline comes on the back of 19 successive growth recorded in Nigeria’s external reserve position.
- Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria has moved to improve dollar inflow into the country by assuring exporters that they will continue to have unrestrained access to their export proceeds.
- Governor Emefiele however, tasked exporters on repatriation of their export proceeds to improve foreign exchange inflows into Nigeria.
Business
CBN assures exporters of unhindered access to their dollar earnings
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has given assurances to exporters that they will continue to have unfettered access to their export proceeds.
This is believed to be part of the monetary control measure by the apex bank to ensure more dollar inflow and maintain forex liquidity.
This disclosure was made by the Governor of CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, during a virtual presentation at Zenith Bank’s 2021 Export Seminar, on Thursday, April 20, 2021.
Emefiele, however, in his statement, urged the exporters to reciprocate the good gestures of the central bank by repatriating their funds back to the country.
He said that supporting greater trade within Africa and the global community is vital to the CBN’s objectives of enabling greater economic growth and creating employment opportunities for the country’s growing population.
Emefiele said there is a strong push for the diversification of the Nigerian economy as the coronavirus outbreak has impacted negatively on global oil prices in 2020, which led to a huge drop in the country’s foreign exchange earnings and government revenue.
The CBN boss was optimistic that the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCFTA) will provide opportunities for the Nigerian private sector to expand into new markets and seek new export opportunities, particularly in the area of manufacturing, ICT, agriculture and financial services.
He stated that the full implementation of AFCFTA would give Nigerian firms preferential access to markets in Africa with a value of about $504.17 billion in goods and $162 billion in services.
What you should know
It can be recalled that the CBN had introduced several measures to encourage the inflow of forex into the country following the sharp drop in oil revenue.
Some of those measures include the Naira 4 Dollar Scheme, an initiative aimed at giving incentives to senders and recipients of international money transfer in order to attract more diaspora remittances through official channels
The CBN had in January 2021, announced that all Nigerian exporters who are yet to repatriate their export proceeds, will be barred from banking services effective from January 31, 2021.
Why this matters
The CBN believes that repatriating these export proceeds via the NAFEX (Investor and Exporter) window will improve liquidity in the official market and perhaps strengthen the naira at the black market.
Most of the exporters sell their forex to the parallel market where it can be exchanged for higher naira value-boosting their gains on foreign currency conversions.
However, it is yet to be seen if exporters will comply with this directive or seek other means of avoiding the hammer on them. Most exporters already find a way to avoid these hammers by opening foreign bank accounts where most of the export proceeds are warehoused and then sold at the black market.
Currencies
CBN to sanction banks, BDCs for rejecting old, smaller denomination of US dollars
The CBN cautioned forex dealers to desist from defacing or stamping dollar banknotes as such notes always failed authentication tests during sorting.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has ordered Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and Bureau De Change (BDC) operators to, henceforth, accept from their customers, old and lower denomination of US dollars as legal tender or face sanctions.
This follows numerous complaints from members of the public on the rejection of old/lower denominations of the dollar by these banks and other authorised forex dealers.
The CBN directive is contained in a circular signed by its Director for Currency Operations Department, Mr Ahmed Umar.
Umar, in his statement, said that the apex bank had been faced with complaints of the rejection of old/lower denomination US dollar deposits in the banks, adding that the CBN would sanction any of the banks or forex dealers, who failed to accept such denominations from their customers.
What the CBN’s Director of Currency Operations is saying
Ahmed said, “The CBN has, in recent times, been inundated with complaints from members of the public on the rejection of old/lower denominations of the US dollar bills by DMBs and other authorised forex dealers. All DMBs and authorised forex dealers should, henceforth, accept both old series and lower denominations of USD that are legal tender for deposit by their customers.
“The CBN will not hesitate to sanction any DMB or other authorised forex dealers who refused to accept old series or lower denominations of the USD bills from their customers,” he warned.
He also cautioned forex dealers to desist from the habit of defacing or stamping dollar banknotes as such notes always failed authentication tests during sorting.
- VFD Group set to raise additional capital of N9.01 billion through rights issue and private placement.
- GT Bank records a 9% dip in profit to N45.55 billion in Q1 2021.
- Secure Electronic Technology Plc records a 121% surge in Profit after tax in Q1 2021.
- Lafarge Africa Plc notifies stakeholders of 62nd Annual General Meeting.
- GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) announces Annual General Meeting.