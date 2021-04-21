Markets
Guinness plunges amid Nigerian stocks gains
The All-Share Index increased by +0.29% to close at 39,128.34 from 39,015.58 index points.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange market posted gains at the end of the trading session today. The All-Share Index increased by +0.29% to close at 39,128.34 from 39,015.58 index points. CONOIL topped the gainers list.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at NGN 20.48Tr. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at – 84%.
- The market closed in profit as CONOIL led 21 Gainers and GUINNESS topped the chart of 22 Losers with a noticeable bullish movement by the NSE ASI.
Top gainers
- CONOIL up +9.97% to close at N18.75
- STUDPRESS up +9.88% to close at N1.78
- ETERNA up +9.48% to close at N6.35
- UPL up +9.40% to close at N1.28
- WAPCO up +6.83% to close at N21.90
Top losers
- GUINNESS down -9.89% to close at N28.70
- PORTPAINT down -9.85% to close at N2.38
- ACADEMY down -8.26% to close at N0.37
- LEARNAFRCA down -8.26% to close at N1.00
- REGALINS down -7.41% to close at N0.25
Outlook
The NSE ASI saw a bullish move supporting Tuesday gains and showing bullish dominance since the start of the week. However, the following stocks are on our watchlist: PZ, Guaranty, Access bank, STANBIC, HONYFLOUR, GUINNESS and Flourmills.
- Nairametrics advises cautious participation in the stock market in this era of growing uncertainties.
Heavy sell-off in Guinness shares leads to N6.9 billion market value loss in a single day
Shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc suffered a 9.89% loss today.
Guinness Nigeria Plc suffered a 9.89% loss today following a heavy sell-off in the shares of the brewer. This triggered a market value loss amounting to about N6.9 billion at the close of trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, as investors scaled-down stakes in the brewer.
Data tracked at the close of the market today revealed that the shares of GUINNESS declined from N31.85 per share at the market open, to N28.70 per share at the close of the market today, to print a loss of 9.89%.
This decline saw the market capitalization of the leading maker of beer and spirits fall from N69.75 billion to N62.86 billion at the close of trading activities today, putting the total market value loss at N6.89 billion.
The shares of Guinness at the close of the market today cleared at N28.70 per share, 9.89% lower than the closing price of N31.85 per share yesterday.
At the current price, Guinness shares are currently trading 20.27% lower than their 52-week high of N36.00 per share. However, the shares of the company have returned about 120.8% gains for investors who bought them at their 52-week low trading price of N13.00 per share last week.
During trading hours on the Exchange today, about 159,380 ordinary shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc worth about N4.57 million, were exchanged in 27 executed deals.
The shares of Nigerian Breweries Plc and Golden Guinea Breweries Plc closed flat at N50.1 per share and N0.81 per share respectively, while the shares of International Breweries Plc shed 0.88% to close low today at N5.65 per share.
What you should know
- At the close of trading activities today, the NSE All-Share Index and market capitalization appreciated by 0.29% to close higher at 39,128.34 index points and N20.477 trillion respectively.
- The NSE Consumer Goods Index, an investable benchmark designed to track the performance of the shares of consumer goods companies like Guinness Nigeria Plc, depreciated by -0.35% to close the day lower at 553.26 index points.
CBN assures exporters of unhindered access to their dollar earnings
The CBN has given assurances to exporters that they will continue to have unfettered access to their export proceeds.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has given assurances to exporters that they will continue to have unfettered access to their export proceeds.
This is believed to be part of the monetary control measure by the apex bank to ensure more dollar inflow and maintain forex liquidity.
This disclosure was made by the Governor of CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, during a virtual presentation at Zenith Bank’s 2021 Export Seminar, on Thursday, April 20, 2021.
Emefiele, however, in his statement, urged the exporters to reciprocate the good gestures of the central bank by repatriating their funds back to the country.
He said that supporting greater trade within Africa and the global community is vital to the CBN’s objectives of enabling greater economic growth and creating employment opportunities for the country’s growing population.
Emefiele said there is a strong push for the diversification of the Nigerian economy as the coronavirus outbreak has impacted negatively on global oil prices in 2020, which led to a huge drop in the country’s foreign exchange earnings and government revenue.
The CBN boss was optimistic that the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCFTA) will provide opportunities for the Nigerian private sector to expand into new markets and seek new export opportunities, particularly in the area of manufacturing, ICT, agriculture and financial services.
He stated that the full implementation of AFCFTA would give Nigerian firms preferential access to markets in Africa with a value of about $504.17 billion in goods and $162 billion in services.
What you should know
It can be recalled that the CBN had introduced several measures to encourage the inflow of forex into the country following the sharp drop in oil revenue.
Some of those measures include the Naira 4 Dollar Scheme, an initiative aimed at giving incentives to senders and recipients of international money transfer in order to attract more diaspora remittances through official channels
The CBN had in January 2021, announced that all Nigerian exporters who are yet to repatriate their export proceeds, will be barred from banking services effective from January 31, 2021.
Why this matters
The CBN believes that repatriating these export proceeds via the NAFEX (Investor and Exporter) window will improve liquidity in the official market and perhaps strengthen the naira at the black market.
Most of the exporters sell their forex to the parallel market where it can be exchanged for higher naira value-boosting their gains on foreign currency conversions.
However, it is yet to be seen if exporters will comply with this directive or seek other means of avoiding the hammer on them. Most exporters already find a way to avoid these hammers by opening foreign bank accounts where most of the export proceeds are warehoused and then sold at the black market.
