Dogecoin post weekly gains of over 450%, more valuable than Barclays and Credit Suisse
The listing of DOGE on Coinbase and other related institutional-focused exchanges could make DOGE’s value rise as high as $1.
In recent weeks, Dogecoin (DOGE) has become the darling of many crypto traders and investors as it rallied by more than 450% amid high buying pressure.
Even after earlier pullbacks, its current market valuation of about $35 billion makes it more valuable than century-old banks like Barclays and Credit Suisse which have a valuation of $32 billion and $23.9 billion respectively.
The crypto asset, at the time of writing, was the only profitable crypto in the top 5, triggered by Twitter posts from Elon Musk, one of the world’s most powerful and wealthiest person alive.
Market pundits argue that the credence from the world’s leading billionaires like Elon Musk and Mark Cuban might have given the fast-rising crypto enough support amid the recent price correction ongoing in the flagship crypto market.
Crypto pundits also argue that the listing of DOGE on Coinbase and other related institutional-focused exchanges that offer altcoin derivatives could make its value rise as high as $1.
At the time of writing this report, Dogecoin traded at $0.409118 with a daily trading volume of $35.3 billion. It is currently the fifth most valuable crypto by market value surpassing the likes of Tether, Cardano, and Polkadot.
Dogecoin is a type of digital coin that is decentralized and facilitates peer-to-peer digital transactions. This means you can send money online with much ease. It is usually referred to as “the internet currency.”
Bank of England considers digital currency
If approved, the digital currency would exist alongside other payment options, rather than replacing them.
The UK government and the Bank of England are taking landmark steps towards the creation of a central bank digital currency, joining other nations that include China and Bahamas in the digital currency drive.
A press release issued on the government’s website announced the creation of a body with the mandate to coordinate on the possibility of a Bank of England-issued digital money for use by households and businesses.
If approved, the digital currency would exist alongside other payment options, rather than replace them.
Speaking at Fintech Week, Chancellor Rishi Sunak spoke on the initiatives put in place with regulatory support and structural reforms toward the British drive on a central bank digital currency.
Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak said:
“Our vision is for a more open, greener, and more technologically advanced financial services sector. The UK is already known for being at the forefront of innovation, but we need to go further. The steps I’ve outlined today, to boost growing fintechs push the boundaries of digital finance and make our financial markets more efficient, will propel us forward. And if we can capture the extraordinary potential of technology, we’ll cement the UK’s position as the world’s pre-eminent financial centre.
A new Taskforce, bringing together HM Treasury and the Bank of England, will be established to explore a possible UK central bank digital currency (CBDC).
Two new forums will also be established to engage technical experts and key stakeholders (including financial institutions, merchants, business users, civil society groups, and consumers) through the process.”
A digital currency is a cash balance recorded electronically on a store value card or other physical devices, which could someday replace the physical notes of the British pound or Naira, for instance.
Digital currencies can be decentralized, a situation where the control over cash supply can come from diverse sources. Digital currencies can also be centralized, a situation where there is a midpoint of control over cash supply, just like the way central banks work.
The U.S government is also considering a framework for creating a U.S. central bank digital currency, which would be mined through the blockchain protocol, transferred between users, and recorded in a public ledger.
Crypto crash: 3 major risks involved in investing in Crypto
Altcoins like Etherium, XRP, Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Litecoin all lost significant value in yesterday’s crash.
Yesterday, a sudden crash in the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies reminded everyone of the nature of risk involved in investing in crypto assets.
According to an earlier Nairametrics report, altcoins like Etherium, XRP, Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Litecoin all lost significant value and this loss may not have been unconnected with recent announcements from the US, UK, and Turkish Governments seeking to look into the use of cryptos for money laundering activities and in the case of Turkey, its controllability by the central bank.
Overall, here are 3 major risks associated with investing in cryptos.
Volatility
Cryptocurrency prices fluctuate arbitrarily, having no intrinsic value. They are strictly digital assets that are neither backed by a physical commodity or currency. Their value is determined by how much people want or don’t want them.
If there is a sudden increase in demand for a particular cryptocurrency, its price goes up. In the same manner, if for any reason most people decide to start selling off a particular cryptocurrency, its price drops instantly. The fact that there is no authorized or recognized regulatory body for all of this makes the matter worse and increases the risk of Market Manipulation. What this simply means is that there is no investor protection.
Storage
After acquiring or investing in cryptocurrencies, there is the small problem of where to safely store them. Unlike traditional money or shares which can be easily stored in banks or with stockbrokers, crypto traders have limited options and digital wallets remain the most widely adopted storage method.
However, a recent study by Chainalysis, a data company, estimated that about 20% of cryptos are either lost or stuck in digital wallets due to the challenges of forgotten passwords. This was reported by Yahoo Finance’s UK reporter Oscar William-Grut. According to the reporter, this adds up to about $140bn worth of crypto investment tied up in inaccessible digital wallets.
Fraud and hacks
This is without a doubt the biggest challenge facing Nigerian cryptocurrency investors. The likelihood of getting swindled in the Nigerian crypto market is quite high with so many fraudulent elements posing as cryptocurrency exchange markets.
There is no regulatory oversight and 95% of the transactions on the cryptocurrency market are done online. According to Yahoo Finance UK, about half a billion dollars was lost last year through hack attacks targeted on Crypto Exchange companies.
What you should know
Everything that has value always comes with its associated risk. While cryptocurrency still remains a smart bet, it is important to have the above risks in mind while investing.
