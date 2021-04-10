Cryptocurrency
Crypto market surges above $2 trillion, as Bitcoin stages a huge comeback above $60,500
The global crypto market value at press time stood at $2.05 trillion, a 3.85% increase over the last day.
The flagship crypto is recording a significant buying spree as Bitcoin bounced above the $60,500 price level once again.
The global crypto market value at press time stood at $2.05 trillion, a 3.85% increase over the last day, with Bitcoin having a market value of $1.123 trillion and a circulating supply of 18,678,481 BTCs
Bitcoin’s price is currently $60,638.55.
READ: Bitcoin miners are consistently earning $50 million daily
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 55.36%, an increase of 0.21% over the day.
Investors are moving their funds to Bitcoin after an avalanche of COVID-19 stimulus shocked the crypto market since last year amid fears of rising fiat inflated currencies coupled with leading business brands adding more buying pressures on Bitcoin with BNY Mellon, America’s oldest bank giving its approval on the new digital gold as it makes a debut into mainstream investment assets.
Consequently, MicroStrategy now has 91,579 BTCs worth about $5.54 billion while Tesla holds 32,608 BTCs, hinting that more global business brands may take such route to hold the most popular crypto as a treasury tool amid concerns that just 21 million BTCs will ever exist with about 4 million BTCs already lost forever.
READ: Less than 4 million Bitcoins available for buying
Recent price action suggests that bitcoin bulls are holding on tight as they built strong support around the $58K area.
Strong #Bitcoin support building around this $58K area. pic.twitter.com/dFp1E7aOOT
— Yann & Jan (@Negentropic_) April 8, 2021
READ: XRP posts a big bang, as legal tussle with SEC lingers
That being said, crypto pundits argue that bitcoin still faces strong headwinds in the coming months amid growing regulatory concerns. There is also the bias that its high volatility is making it challenging for some traditional investors to come on board and its massive electrical consumption via the blockchain has also put it at odds with many environmentalists.
Billionaire Watch
Meet the billionaire twins who bought $10m worth of Bitcoin when it still sold for $8
The Winklevoss twins’ early investment in Bitcoin has propelled them into the billionaire league.
The digital asset economy has made many people rich. The current worth of Bitcoin, a digital asset that was trading a little above $100 in October 2013, is now near $60,000!
While many people were smart enough to invest in Bitcoin early, not many had the guts to go all out for it. Today, we are going to look at the identical twins who were crazy enough to invest heavily in cryptocurrency. The twins started investing in Bitcoin as early as 2012.
They are currently listed on the Forbes Billionaire List amongst the newcomers who reached a billion-dollar status due to their Bitcoin investing.
READ: Why intelligent investors are secretly buying Bitcoin
Meet the Winklevoss twins (worth $3 billion each)
Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are currently worth $3bn each. They started investing in Bitcoin as early as 2012 when the cryptocurrency still sold for $8 and splurged a whopping $10m to purchase the crypto asset, making them one of the biggest and earliest investors in cryptocurrency.
Their gamble paid off and today, they are worth a collective $6bn.
READ: Brutal losses hit crypto market amid fear of regulation
More investments in crypto
The Winklevoss twins are not slowing down, they are instead, making further investments in cryptocurrency. Recently, they invested in a Bitcoin lending start-up named Block-Fi which is now valued at $3bn.
Battle with Mark Zuckerberg
The Winklevoss twins are no strangers in Silicon Valley. They were Mark Zuckerberg’s classmates at Harvard and they once accused the tech billionaire of stealing their idea for Facebook.
A bitter legal battle between the two ended in the twins receiving significant cash and Facebook stock compensation from Zuckerberg. Some of their cash compensation was invested in cryptocurrency and it has indeed, paid off.
READ: U.S SEC Chair nominee says Bitcoin is transforming global finance
What you should know
In their early days, cryptocurrencies witnessed an unstable growth path, rising and falling occasionally. This discouraged many people from investing heavily in it. The Winklevoss twins took the risk on Bitcoin and are now billionaires on Forbes list. Currently, they run their company, Gemini, a regulated cryptocurrency exchange, wallet and custodian that makes it simple and secure to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies.
Cryptocurrency
Why this unknown crypto with over 600% gain in 3 months, might still explode
Elrond eGold (EGLD), the fast-rising token traded at around $180 after an impressive bullish rally from around $30 this January.
A highly revered crypto strategist with the pseudo name Guy recently revealed that a pretty unpopular crypto asset that had already posted over 600% since January could be the next outstanding smart contract platform.
The expert further explained his bias via YouTube to his 640,000 subscribers that the blockchain network Elrond (EGLD) has the unique attributes of the flagship crypto, Ethereum, and other new decentralized platforms in creating a one-of-kind crypto network.
He said, “It has managed to combine the best features of many leading cryptocurrencies in the space and even improve them.
Elrond’s adaptive state sharding is like the sharding we will see in Ethereum 2.0, but better.
Elrond’s secured proof of stake is like Harmony’s (ONE) effective proof of stake, but better. Elrond’s Arwen virtual machine is like Cosmos’ CosmWasm virtual machine, but better.
READ: Cardano drops, but investors remain upbeat
Elrond eGold (EGLD), the fast-rising token at the time of writing this report, traded at around $180 after an impressive bullish rally from around $30 this January. Still, the crypto expert anticipates further upsides in the future.
“Elrond’s growth has been exponential since its mainnet launch last summer. From where I’m standing, this growth has been well deserved and there is much more on the horizon. Besides the expansion of staking participation and rewards with phases 3 and 4, Elrond’s decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem will likely drive some serious demand for EGLD.”
READ: 1 billion worth of XRP worth $576 million released to public
What you should know
The crypto asset is a type of blockchain architecture, designed to support a 1000-fold cumulative improvement in the execution of speed. Elrond architecture combines a Secure Proof of Stake (PoS) algorithm facilitating unlimited scalability.
It was originally designed to facilitate the process of over 10,000 transactions per second at a cheap cost and with 5-second latency, attempting to become the backbone of a borderless, permissionless, and globally accessible internet economy.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Cornerstone Insurance Plc notifies stakeholders of late submission of financial statements.
- NSE approves delisting of 11 Plc shares.
- Berger Paints Nigeria Plc reports a 67% decline in Profits in FY 2020.
- MTN Nigeria raises N73.5 billion from CP Issuance to finance operations.
- Jaiz Bank proposes dividend worth N884 million for shareholders.