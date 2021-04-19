Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin bulls fights back, but jittery signs remain
Such report still casts a dark cloud over Bitcoin as almost $1.4 billion of longs were liquidated across major exchanges within an hour.
Bitcoin Bulls fired back strongly regaining about $5,000 for the day after dropping as low as $51,000 amid growing report the U.S Treasury was clamping down on cryptocurrencies.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin traded at $56,903.06 on the FTX exchange with a daily trading volume of $76 billion. Bitcoin is up 1.15% for the day.
Anthony Scaramucci, a highly revered hedge fund manager spoke via CNBC Squawk Box program on the geopolitical risks Bitcoin faces amid its current ban in Turkey, Europe’s fast-emerging economy.
“I do understand the fact that these sovereign wealth funds and so forth are not ready yet. You saw what’s going on in Turkey. They made an announcement that they’re banning the use of crypto in the country of Turkey.
That could happen in other places where the currencies are unstable, and they don’t want this introduction of Bitcoin to be a source of trading for their citizens. They feel that it will take policy away from their central banking community and the politicians.”
Almost $1.4B (!) of longs liquidated across major exchanges within an hour. Ouch.#Bitcoin
Chart: https://t.co/SlzS0KjFbG pic.twitter.com/etvZMLTCxo
— Rafael Schultze-Kraft (@n3ocortex) April 18, 2021
Just recently Turkey’s Apex Bank disclosed that crypto assets were excessively volatile and can be used for money laundering activities. The central bank also stated that such instruments were “neither subject to any regulation and supervision mechanisms nor a central regulatory authority.”
Recall also that a growing number of Nigerian senators had many weeks ago discounted the use of bitcoin at the National Assembly on the bias that it erodes the value and use of the naira.
A significant number of Nigerians are holding the flagship crypto to hedge against systemic inflation and the difficulties in accessing foreign currencies, amid Nigeria’s central bank ban on Crypto transactions within the Nigerian financial ecosystem.
The futuristic price of the flagship crypto also strongly depends on the holding capacity of institutional investors with about 2% of crypto accounts controlling most of the available supply according to researcher Flipside Crypto.
This further means that just one whale could have an overbearing impact on the relatively young financial asset class.
Bloody Sunday: Over 1 million investors liquidated, altcoins crash by 20%
For the day, about 1,018,638 investors had their account worth about $10 billion liquidated.
A significant number of investors in the crypto market have had their accounts liquidated amid the sudden drop seen in a number of altcoin assets.
For the day, about 1,018,638 investors had their account worth about $10 billion liquidated. The largest single liquidation order happened on Binance-BTC valued at $68.73 million.
The flagship altcoin is under high selling pressure with Ethereum trading at $1,952 at the time of writing this report, down 21.46% for the day. It is the biggest daily drop since March 12, 2020.
Such a fall pushed Ethereum’s market value to $247.15 billion, or 12.16% of the total cryptocurrency market value. At its highest, Ethereum’s market value was close to $300 billion.
READ: Red Sunday: Crypto market drops $70 billion in value as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litcoin tumble
On the altcoins side, the sudden crash at the time of writing this report could not be fully assessed, but market sentiments point to rumours that the U.S. Treasury is planning to charge several financial institutions for money laundering using crypto.
Top cryptos such as XRP lost as much as 21.17%, Polkadot and Litecoin were down by 20%, bitcoin cash down 20% for the day, while dogecoin has lost about 15% in value.
Many weeks ago, leading United Kingdom financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, issued a piece of stern advice on crypto investments. The statement highlighted the risks associated with investing in Bitcoin and other crypto assets and warned the public that there were high chances that all their funds could be lost.
READ: Bitcoin’s market value now $468 billion, bigger than GDP of Africa’s largest economy
“The FCA is aware that some firms are offering investments in crypto assets or lending or investments linked to crypto assets, that promise high returns.
“Investing in crypto assets, or investments and lending linked to them generally involves taking very high risks with investors’ money. If consumers invest in these types of products, they should be prepared to lose all their money,” said the FCA.
That said, a significant number of crypto investors appear to be shrugging off the huge fall as another typical bump on the crypto path, and one which, no doubt, will likely see crypto trading volume return as crypto investors look to buy what many are viewing as a bargain, to buy into what is still very much a bullish run.
Crypto Armageddon: Over $200 billion wiped off in the Crypto market
The global crypto market value was put at $2.03 trillion, a 10.42% plunge for the day.
The Crypto is under intense selling pressure amid the recent sell-offs in the cryptoverse, as the fast ever-changing Crypto market lost over $200 billion in value within a few hours.
The flagship crypto was down by more than 5,000 dollars pulling back below $60,000.
At the time of writing this report, the global crypto market value was put at $2.03 trillion, a 10.42% plunge for the day.
READ: Bitcoin ETF in North America has reached $1 billion in assets
The crypto market has shed much of its stellar gains earlier recorded, as significant selling pressure from crypto investors pushed the value of cryptos lower across the market spectrum amid profit-taking.
Other Crypto assets like XRP, Bitcoin Cash EOS, lost as much as 20% within a twinkle of the eyes.
Market pundits argue that a likely factor for such intense drop was the relatively high funding rates for taking long positions on Bitcoin alongside a strong dark cloud built around the $64,000-$65,000 price level.
READ: Billions of dollars lost in the Crypto market, over 296,000 get liquidated
Adding credence to such bias is Cantering Clark, a popular crypto strategist, who added that recent data points to the market cooling off arbitrarily.
“50k and 80k strikes highest contract/notional for $BTC I think these writers will be happy and I am still in the same opinion that the end of April – May begins the shift that makes Bitcoin a less favourable long. No breakout, just range and rotation.”
50k and 80k strikes highest contract/notional for $BTC
I think these writers will be happy and I am still in the same opinion that the end of April – May begins the shift that makes Bitcoin a less favorable long.
No breakout, just range and rotation. pic.twitter.com/zWXurtIr2q
— Cantering Clark (@CanteringClark) April 17, 2021
Crypto pundits anonymously interviewed by Nairametrics are saying that a market correction was long overdue after the sudden bullish move.
The bearish trend prevailing at the bitcoin market is largely attributed to a significant amount of profit-taking in play, on the account that Bitcoin’s realized profits are at record highs.
