How API fintech startups are driving access to financial data across Africa – CEO, Mono
In an interview with Abdulhamid Hassan, CEO of Mono HQ, a fast-rising API fintech startup, we got to understand how their services are beneficial.
In recent times, we have seen APIs grow from just a curious term among tech enthusiasts to become a core to many businesses. API’s have been highly valuable to developers and businesses because it acts as a communication channel between two services.
In Nigeria, API fintech startups have made a tremendous impact in the fintech space with the rise of API startups like Mono, Okra, and Onepipe that are building Africa’s API infrastructure for institutions and third-party companies for different purposes. These startups have garnered investors in a very short period of operation.
Why API startups?
An API makes it easier to integrate applications and services as it facilitates communication between them. APIs allow businesses to create ecosystems around their operations. Today, they are responsible for connecting people and systems thereby enabling the creation of a better user experience by simplifying access to information.
For example, instead of building its own mapping and payment services, Uber was able to leverage public APIs like Google Maps and a payment gateway and then deliver them in a mobile application that ended up changing the entire transportation industry across the globe.
Why open banking is important
Open banking is a banking practice that provides third-party financial service providers open access to consumer banking, transactions, and other financial data from banks and non-bank financial institutions through the use of application programming interfaces (APIs).
Since fintech startups are fundamentally focused on providing financial solutions, they need access to financial data to continually create new solutions and also prove their value to prospective users. Open Banking provides the opportunity in the form of convenient access to financial data and services for them to scale up their customer base and products.
However, open banking also poses security threats such as data breaches due to poor security, the potential for a malicious third-party app to clean out a customer’s account, or insider threats from financial institutions that have become relatively widespread as more data becomes interconnected.
What was the inspiration for founding your startup?
The inspiration behind founding Mono came in a conversation between myself and Prakhar. We had just realized how difficult it was to find a service that could put all our financial accounts in one place so we could see them at the same time. There’s nothing quite like relating directly to a problem because it means you have first-hand knowledge of the difficulty it presents. We decided to build an app that could power account linking, and that’s how we walked into founding Mono.
What does Mono do and what sets you apart from other fintech startups?
Mono builds APIs and infrastructure that makes it easy for developers and businesses to create better experiences for their users. Our APIs act as a conduit to enable these businesses to access data and financial accounts. We don’t think of ourselves as a fintech startup, we’re more a data company that makes innovation possible. Today, it’s mostly fintech companies that we support with our user identity/account verification, statement collection, and direct debit services. Tomorrow, it could be Edtech or health tech.
What problems are you trying to solve in Nigeria and Africa?
Today, in Nigeria, there are lots of companies with products that require their customers’ financial data to function. Banks don’t have public APIs for businesses and developers to consume. Without this information, services that provide value to customers cannot be delivered optimally. But now, through our APIs, people are able to securely link their financial accounts, share their bank data like statements, transactions, and balances in seconds with other businesses.
Businesses are also able to verify the identity and account information of their users and more. With this infrastructure and these insights, businesses can provide better services and experiences for their customers, mitigate identity fraud, and even create new products off the back of these possibilities.
So, we’re solving the problem of inaccessibility to data and financial accounts, and enabling businesses to innovate and build for their customers.
Do you believe Nigeria is truly ready to adopt an open banking system?
We believe that while Open Banking is a fairly new financial practice in Nigeria, its adoption is spreading rapidly. This innovation can grow to make the adoption necessary, rather than something the financial system in the country has to be ready for.
What would be the role of API companies such as yourself in encouraging open banking in Nigeria?
Apart from powering more businesses in the African ecosystem to create endless possibilities and personalized experiences for the everyday user, our role is also to be an example of upheld data and privacy ethics.
What are your plans for expanding into other African markets?
Mono started out in Nigeria, but our mission is to power the internet economy in Africa. Our expansion plans see us moving into Ghana and Kenya, first to understand each market and the ways that Mono’s services can solve their problems, and then establish ourselves there.
Bottom line
Since APIs are an effective way to enable the digital transformation of businesses, the ability for businesses to innovate and become early adopters of API services is the key to success and this will allow companies to move into new markets that they may never have considered.
Lagos to close Opebi road, Ikeja, for construction works
Opebi Road in Ikeja axis of Lagos State will be shutdown for 2 weekends for the construction of the Collector Drain.
The Lagos State Government has announced the partial shutdown of Opebi Road in Ikeja for 2 weekends, starting from Friday, April 23, 2021, to Sunday, April 25, 2021, and Friday, April 30, 2021, to Sunday, May 2, 2021.
The closure is for the next stage of construction of the Collector Drain for the purpose of de-flooding that corridor for the period.
This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, on Monday, April 19, 2021, who noted that the next phase which has been indicated as the final stage by the contractor would require the introduction of Box Culvert across Opebi road by Chrisland School.
Oladeinde explained that the first part of the culvert construction will start next Friday night, April 23 and would be completed on Sunday, April 25, 2021, while the second and final part will start on Friday, April 30, 2021, and would be completed on Sunday, May 2, 2021.
The Commissioner also disclosed that the lane under construction will be barred from vehicular movement as a counter-flow would be created on the other lane to allow vehicles to access their desired destinations.
He assured that traffic management personnel will be on ground to manage movement during this period while soliciting for the cooperation of motorists to minimize inconveniences during the course of the construction period.
Oladeinde also appealed to the motoring public to obey all traffic laws and cooperate with traffic officers deployed in the axis to ease the traffic situation and enhance vehicular movement during this period.
Why this matters
The massive road rehabilitation which is being executed by the Lagos State Government is part of the Transportation and Traffic Management Pillar of the state’s THEME agenda which ensures the upgrading of infrastructure across the state.
This is even more important as we get into the rainy season with potential flooding problems. It will also help to improve the traffic situation in the state.
Corporate deals
DEAL: Clubhouse raises new Series C round at a $4 billion valuation
Clubhouse’s new funding will be used to heavily scale the team to support international growth.
The clubhouse has confirmed that it has raised a new Series C funding round at a $4 billion valuation.
The funding round was led by Andrew Chen of Andreessen Horowitz who led the Series B round earlier this year, with participation from DST Global, Tiger Global, and Elad Gil.
The clubhouse has been experiencing stiff competition from tech giants like Twitter, Spotify, Facebook, Telegram, Discord, and LinkedIn who are actively creating similar features to Clubhouse’s live audio streaming rooms.
Launched in 2020, the invite-only app has seen its popularity surge after appearances by billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg and reported 10 million weekly active users.
According to their blog post “While we’ve quadrupled the size of our team this year, stabilized our infrastructure, launched Payments in beta to help creators monetize, and readied Android for launch, there is so much more to do as we work to bring Clubhouse to more people around the world. It’s no secret that our servers have struggled a bit these past few months and that our growth has outpaced the early discovery algorithms our small team originally built.”
This new funding round will be used to heavily scale the team to support international growth, invest in localization and accessibility features, launch more programs like the Creator First accelerator to help creators get paid, invest deeply in discovery to help people find the best rooms, and continue to scale our support and community health teams.
What you should know
Earlier this year, the invitation-only audio-chat social networking app that lets you create rooms where you can talk for hours on end, raised a series B round at a 1-billion-dollar valuation.
