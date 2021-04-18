Hospitality & Travel
Over 1.06 million passengers processed in Lagos airports in Q1 2021, drop by 70%
Processed air passengers dropped from 3.5 million to 1.06 million in Q1 2021.
The number of air passengers processed by the airport managers at the Murtala Mohammad Airport Ikeja dropped from 3.5 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2019, which was before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, to 1.06 million in Q1 2021. This is a drop of 2.5 million passengers, which represents a decrease of 70%.
This was disclosed by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Thursday.
The airport manager revealed that between January and March 2021, a total number of 739,560 passengers was recorded for domestic flights and 323,751 for international flights.
Highlights of Q1 2021 figures
- A total of 149,557 passengers arrived, while 174,194 passengers departed through the international wing of the airport during the period, bringing the total passenger traffic to 323,751.
- At the domestic wing, 402,519 passengers arrived the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 1, also known as the GAT.
- Departure recorded 337,041, bringing the total number of passengers on the domestic routes to 739,560 between January and March.
- A total of number 17, 286 aircraft was recorded at the airport during the first quarter of the year with records showing 12,744 domestic aircraft movements, while international aircraft movement was 4,542.
What FAAN is saying
But Airport Manager, South West, Victoria Shin-Aba, stated that there was no significant drop as Lagos remained the business nerve centre of the country since most flights terminate at the airport.
She said, “It is like a gradual reawakening, a gradual restart away from the Covid issue; there came the second wave but that did not discourage people from travelling. So it is growing gradually.
If there is one thing the airport has been able to do, as soon as you get into the airport environment this Covid protocol is activated. You can get to town everywhere, you don’t see people obeying it, but as soon as you get to the airport, we enforce it. People would not want to cooperate, but we are enforcing it… for staff and passengers, people are cooperating.
The disadvantage of covid that is what affects us the most. It has affected our income as an organization, airlines are not coming back due to the pandemic, people are not travelling as they used to.”
What you should know
At the end of Q1 2019, Nairametrics reported that the monthly breakdown showed that 1.42 million passengers comprising 789,883 arrivals and 633,069 departures in 18,653 aircraft movements were recorded in the month of January.
However, the traffic dropped in February, as 976,112 passengers comprising 462,447 arrivals and 513,665 departures were recorded. Note that the drop in air passengers traffic in February may be due to the 2019 general elections. In March 2019, the statistics rose as a total number of 1.11 million passengers, comprising 556,297 arrivals and 554,220 departures, was recorded.
Hospitality & Travel
How air passengers can save more as Nigerian fares rise by 100% in 30 days
Recent airfare hike has created holes in the pockets of air passengers.
It is no longer news that air tickets have increased by over 100%, as reported by Nairametrics a few weeks back.
This development has created holes in the pockets of air travel patrons, especially those who chose the medium of transportation due to several cases of kidnappings and attacks witnessed on the road.
While some travellers doubt that it is possible to save on airfare, others, especially business travellers, argue that saving money at the point of purchasing the flight ticket is achievable. Here are some ways to spend less on air travel tickets.
READ: Airfares across Nigeria increases by 100%
Make findings on prices across many carriers
Fares for similar flights can vary dramatically from airline to airline. A quick search for a non-stop flight (both local and international) on online travel sites can help you uncover airlines offering cheaper ticket prices.
But where exactly should you search?
“There are several places to search for airfares online. You could search each airline’s website individually, but that could take some time. A more convenient way is to search a travel website like Travelstart.com, Orbitz.com, Travelocity.com, Kayak.com, Hipmunk.com or Dohop.com. You should also compare the prices on travel websites with those on the actual websites of each airline to confirm the prices.” Samuel Olafimihan, a travel agent, explains.
READ: NCAA moves to eliminate fake travel agents
Sign up for alerts
Osagie Ehi, another travel agent, explained that to save more, air passengers should sign up for online alerts that will inform them of discount deals by airlines. According to him, the alerts often promote deeply discounted fares on a few seats in order to earn the airline some goodwill and free word-of-mouth advertising.
He said, “Most carriers allow you to sign up for these messages on their websites and customise them to your favoured airport. Many alerts are delivered by e-mail, but airlines are now using social media outlets like Facebook and Twitter to distribute them as well.
You can also receive alerts through a number of third-party websites, which will send you alerts about low prices on a variety of airlines. The sites will let you know when a great fare becomes available for your area.”
READ: Why it is cheaper to fly to UK than some African nations – Allen Onyema
Book different flights
For passengers flying a long distance, Olafimihan had this to say:
“The trip to a particular stopover might be cheap for one airline, and the trip from that stopover to the final stop cheaper for another. If you can afford a layover of a day or two, then book the flights separately. Though you are likely to get to your destination a little later, you would have saved some thousands of naira.”
READ: Why NCAA suspended Azman Air’s flight operations, airline offers to refund passengers
Go for a one-way ticket
This, according to Ehi, allows passengers to book another airline on the return trip if that airline is cheaper, or book at the time of the return trip at a cheaper rate than when setting out.
What you should know: Last week, Nairametrics reported that airfares across Nigeria had doubled. Ticket fares to cities like Port Harcourt, Ilorin, and northern states like Kebbi, Borno, Adamawa and Kano have increased by as much as 100% in the last one month.
What they are saying: Travel agents, in separate interviews, told Nairametrics that not only are airfares becoming more unpredictable in Nigeria due to exchange rate and other factors, the fares may also not come down anytime soon. This is why it is advised that you explore the options listed above while trying to book a ticket.
Hospitality & Travel
Covid-19 protocol: FAAN insists that arriving passengers can only be picked up at car parks
The directive is in accordance with laid down Covid-19 protocols which was issued by the Federal Government.
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has insisted that arriving passengers are to walk to designated car parks to board their vehicles as no driver would be permitted to pick up arriving passengers at the front of the airport terminal.
The directive is in accordance with laid down Covid-19 protocols which was issued by the Federal Government to help contain the spread of the coronavirus disease across the country.
This disclosure is contained in a press statement issued by FAAN and signed by its General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu, on Monday, April 12, 2021.
FAAN in its statement said that drivers are only permitted to park and wait at the car parks adding that they can only drop off the passengers in front of the terminals and are not permitted to wait for any reason.
READ: FAAN condemns “irresponsible act” of Governor Fintiri at Port Harcourt airport
What FAAN is saying
The statement from FAAN reads, “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) hereby advises passengers, drivers and other airport users, particularly those at the General Aviation Terminal, Lagos, to always comply with all laid down protocols on Covid-19 to ensure the safety of all airport users,” the statement read.
“No driver is permitted to pick up arriving passenger(s) at the frontage of the terminals. All drivers must park and wait inside the car parks, while arriving passengers walk down to the car parks to board their vehicles.
“For departing passengers, drivers are only allowed to drop off passengers in front of the terminals. They are not permitted to wait for any reason after dropping their passengers, it is only a ‘Drop Off’ zone.
“We will like to advise all our esteemed customers to strictly adhere to these rules, to ease facilitation and enhance the safety of all airport users.”
READ: FAAN denies allegation of stolen N750 million, admits breach of procurement process
In case you missed it
It can be recalled that FAAN, on Friday, advised passengers and airport users to arrive at the airports early, particularly those at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, in order to complete their check-in procedures in good time and avoid unpleasant experiences associated with missing their flights.
In July 2020, the Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced that domestic passengers are expected to arrive an hour and a half before departure.
FAAN had also said that anyone, including Very Important Personalities (VIP), who refuses to comply with Covid-19 protocols will not be allowed access to airport facilities.
READ: FAAN to bar non-compliant VIPs, government officials from airport terminals
PRESS RELEASE
COVID-19 PROTOCOLS; FAAN TASKS AIRPORT USERS ON COMPLIANCE
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) hereby advises passengers, drivers and other airport users, particularly those at the General Aviation Terminal, Lagos, to always comply with all laid down..
— Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (@FAAN_Official) April 12, 2021
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Chams Plc announces the appointment of Patricia Duru as new CFO
- NPF Microfinance Bank reports a profit after tax of N614.42 million in FY 2020.
- UACN Property Development Company Plc appoints Ojo Odunayo as new CEO.
- Unilever Nigeria Plc reports a loss of N492 million in Q1 2021.
- Nigerian Breweries publishes names of over 100,000 shareholders who are yet to claim their dividends.