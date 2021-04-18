Over 1.06 million passengers processed in Lagos airports in Q1 2021, drop by 70%

It is no longer news that air tickets have increased by over 100%, as reported by Nairametrics a few weeks back.

This development has created holes in the pockets of air travel patrons, especially those who chose the medium of transportation due to several cases of kidnappings and attacks witnessed on the road.

While some travellers doubt that it is possible to save on airfare, others, especially business travellers, argue that saving money at the point of purchasing the flight ticket is achievable. Here are some ways to spend less on air travel tickets.

Make findings on prices across many carriers

Fares for similar flights can vary dramatically from airline to airline. A quick search for a non-stop flight (both local and international) on online travel sites can help you uncover airlines offering cheaper ticket prices.

But where exactly should you search?

“There are several places to search for airfares online. You could search each airline’s website individually, but that could take some time. A more convenient way is to search a travel website like Travelstart.com, Orbitz.com, Travelocity.com, Kayak.com, Hipmunk.com or Dohop.com. You should also compare the prices on travel websites with those on the actual websites of each airline to confirm the prices.” Samuel Olafimihan, a travel agent, explains.

Sign up for alerts

Osagie Ehi, another travel agent, explained that to save more, air passengers should sign up for online alerts that will inform them of discount deals by airlines. According to him, the alerts often promote deeply discounted fares on a few seats in order to earn the airline some goodwill and free word-of-mouth advertising.

He said, “Most carriers allow you to sign up for these messages on their websites and customise them to your favoured airport. Many alerts are delivered by e-mail, but airlines are now using social media outlets like Facebook and Twitter to distribute them as well.

You can also receive alerts through a number of third-party websites, which will send you alerts about low prices on a variety of airlines. The sites will let you know when a great fare becomes available for your area.”

Book different flights

For passengers flying a long distance, Olafimihan had this to say:

“The trip to a particular stopover might be cheap for one airline, and the trip from that stopover to the final stop cheaper for another. If you can afford a layover of a day or two, then book the flights separately. Though you are likely to get to your destination a little later, you would have saved some thousands of naira.”

Go for a one-way ticket

This, according to Ehi, allows passengers to book another airline on the return trip if that airline is cheaper, or book at the time of the return trip at a cheaper rate than when setting out.

What you should know: Last week, Nairametrics reported that airfares across Nigeria had doubled. Ticket fares to cities like Port Harcourt, Ilorin, and northern states like Kebbi, Borno, Adamawa and Kano have increased by as much as 100% in the last one month.

What they are saying: Travel agents, in separate interviews, told Nairametrics that not only are airfares becoming more unpredictable in Nigeria due to exchange rate and other factors, the fares may also not come down anytime soon. This is why it is advised that you explore the options listed above while trying to book a ticket.