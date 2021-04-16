Markets
Spike in Treasury Yield pushes the NSE ASI bearish
The All-Share Index decreased by -0.17% to close at 38,571.89 from 38,636.15 index points.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange market made a loss at the end of the trading session yesterday. The All-Share Index decreased by -0.17% to close at 38,571.89 from 38,636.15 index points. Analysts anticipated the loss due to the 1% increase in the treasury yield (from 8% to 9%) as it has an inverse correlation with stocks performance.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at NGN 20.19Tr. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -4.22%.
- The market closed in a loss as it saw more downturn. GUINNESS led 16 Gainers, and UAC-PROP topped the 27 Losers chart with a noticeable bearish movement by the NSE ASI.
Top gainers
- GUINNESS up +10.00% to close at N29.15
- FTNCOCOA up +9.30% to close at N0.47
- MORISON up +9.30% to close at N0.94
- HONYFLOUR up +9.17% to close at N1.19
- LIVESTOCK up +6.74% to close at N1.90
Top losers
- UAC-PROP down -10.00% to close at N0.72
- PZ down -9.78% to close at N4.15
- STUDPRESS down -9.50% to close at N1.62
- NNFM down -9.26% to close at N4.90
- CHAMS down -9.09% to close at N0.20
Outlook
The recent 9% treasury yield is expected to play out with a bearish run throughout the week as investors readjust their portfolios and anticipate a further increase in treasury instruments. The prediction of consumer sector dominance has been affirmed by the performance of stocks like GUINNESS, HONYFLOUR and LIVESTOCK.
The following stocks are on our watchlist: Zenith Bank Plc, Guaranty, Access bank, STANBIC, JAPAULGOLD, GUINNESS and FLOUR MILLS.
- Nairametrics, however, advises cautious participation in the stock market in this era of growing uncertainties.
Business News
CBN, SEC working on regulatory guideline for cryptocurrency trading
The SEC has stated that it is in discussion with the CBN to better understand and regulate the crypto-assets market.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has revealed that it is working with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for a better understanding and regulation of cryptocurrencies in the country.
This is coming after CBN had in February 2021, barred deposit money banks and other financial institutions from doing business with cryptos and other digital assets.
This disclosure was made by the Director-General of SEC, Lamido Yuguda, at the 2021 post-Capital Market Committee (CMC) virtual news conference.
Yuguda said that the commission was in discussion with the CBN for better understanding and regulation of the crypto-assets market, adding that the capital market regulator had suspended the implementation of crypto assets guidelines due to lack of access to Nigerian bank accounts.
What the Director-General of SEC is saying
Yuguda in his statement said, “We are in discussion with CBN for both understanding and better regulating of this market. We will be able to come back to you later to inform you of the outcome of these engagements.
But because of the lack of access to commercial bank accounts, we had to suspend our own guidelines of September 2020. The implementation of that circular is suspended until these operators are able to have access to Nigerian bank accounts.
Remember that nobody operates in the Nigerian capital market if that person does not have access to a Nigerian bank account,” he said.
Yuguda, however, pointed out that SEC had always provided support to Fintechs and had invested so much in developing a framework to support their operations.
He said, “Let me say that the SEC remains very supportive of fintechs. We have invested so much in developing a framework for supporting fintechs in the various areas and fintechs are acting in areas of crowdfunding, investment advice and cryptocurrencies and the like.”
He acknowledged the fact that the fintech market had been disrupted by the CBN’s ban on access to Nigerian bank accounts by the crypto exchange.
He said, “In all other areas, nothing has changed, but in the area of crypto assets, you know that with the recent prohibition by the CBN on access to Nigerian bank accounts by crypto exchanges, that market has been disrupted.
And the truth of the matter is that while the SEC had issued guidelines in September 2020 aimed at regulating this market, for now for all intents and purposes, because these exchanges do not have access to commercial bank accounts in Nigeria, the market, for now, does not exist.’’
In case you missed it
- The apex bank had about 2 months ago, warned the Deposit Money Banks, Non-Financial Institutions and other Financial Institutions against doing business in crypto and other digital assets.
- The CBN directed financial institutions to immediately close the accounts of persons or entities transacting in or operating cryptocurrency exchanges, warning of severe regulatory sanctions in the event of any breach of the directive.
Currencies
Naira remains stable across forex market as dollar supply improves significantly by 430%
Naira remained stable against the US Dollar at the NAFEX window on Thursday to close at N410.50/$1.
Thursday,15th April 2021: The exchange rate between Naira and the US Dollar closed at N410.50/1$ in the Importers and Exporters window, where forex is traded officially.
Naira remained stable against the US Dollar at the NAFEX window on Thursday to close at N410.50/$1 as there was no movement when compared to the rate that was recorded on Wednesday, as dollar supply improves significantly by about 430%.
Also, the naira remained stable against the dollar for the third day at the parallel market on Thursday, 15th April 2021 to close at N482 to a dollar, the same rate that was recorded on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
Naira remained stable against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Thursday to close at N410.50 to a dollar. This was the same rate that was recorded on Wednesday, 14th April 2021.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N410.50 to a dollar on Thursday. This represents an 86 kobo drop when compared to N409.64/$1 recorded on Wednesday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N437.62 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it closed at N410.50/$1. It also sold for as low as N392/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window rose significantly by 429.93% on Thursday, 15th April 2021.
- A cursory look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover increased from $21.92 million recorded on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, to $116.16 million on Thursday, April 15, 2021.
Cryptocurrency watch
The world’s most popular digital currency, Bitcoin, went up by over 1% to close at $63,441 on Thursday evening as most investors still think it is a bubble.
- Bitcoin had crossed the $64,000 mark on Wednesday after it traded past the $63,000 mark the previous day for the first time.
- The Co-Founder and Managing Director of Nexo, Antoni Trenchev, had said that Bitcoin could hit $100,000 in the next 12 to 18 months.
Oil price gain
Brent crude oil price went up slightly on Thursday to close at $66.83 per barrel, indicating a 0.3% increase compared to $66.63 recorded at the close of trade on Wednesday as it trades at a one-month high.
- Oil extended its climb out of a month-long trading range with further signs of an accelerating rebound taking shape in the U.S.
- Oil remains firmly above its most recent trading range, where it had been stuck near $60 a barrel since mid-March as some regions faced a resurgence in virus cases. Continued signs of a stronger U.S. market are also pushing prices higher.
- Brent Crude closed at $66.83 (+0.38%), WTI Crude closed at $63.46 indicating 0.49% gain, Bonny Light, $64.79 (+3.56%), OPEC Basket (+2.46%) to close at $63.39 while Natural gas rose by 1.53% to close at $2,658
External reserve
Nigeria’s external reserve gained about $27 million on Wednesday, 14th April 2021 to close at $35.199 billion, being the highest external reserve position recorded in over a month.
- This indicates a 0.08% increase when compared to $35.172 billion recorded on Tuesday, 13th April 2021.
- It also represents an increase in the country’s external reserve position for the 17th consecutive day, having endured a significant downturn earlier in the year. Nigeria’s reserve has added a total of about $783 million in 17 days.
- This recent increase in Nigeria’s external reserve could however be attributed to the increase in crude oil prices recorded earlier in March before the recent bearish trade in the crude market.
- It could be attributed to the possible increase in diaspora remittance as the CBN offers incentives for every unit of a dollar received in Nigeria from diaspora remittance.
- The external reserve is likely to get a further boost, as the Federal Government recently announced plans to issue $500 million Eurobonds for 2021.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- CSCS Plc posts profit after tax of N6.93 billion in FY 2020
- BUA Cement Plc announces Board Meeting
- Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc records a 60% increase in profit after tax in Q1 2021.
- Tantalizers Plc reports a loss after tax of N422.05 million in FY 2020.
- NASD Plc announces admission of newly demutualized NGX shares.