First HoldCo, Zenith Bank, WAPCO drag market lower as investors lose N877.91 billion

The Nigerian equities market extended its losing streak on Thursday, July 2, 2026. The NGX All-Share Index fell 0.61% to close at 224,321.97 points, down from 225,690.07 points in the previous session.

Investors lost approximately N877.91 billion in a single day.

Market capitalisation declined to approximately N144.11 trillion. The year-to-date return moderated further to 44.15%.

The ASI has now shed more than 28,000 points from its May 2026 all-time high of 252,508 points. Selling was broad and indiscriminate, spanning banking, industrial, oil and gas, and consumer goods stocks.

What the data is saying:

Investor sentiment remained firmly negative throughout Thursday’s session. All five tracked sectoral indices closed lower. Highlights of Thursday’s trading:

All-Share Index: 224,321.97 points, down 0.61%

Market Capitalisation: N144.11 trillion, down approximately N877.91 billion

Volume Traded: 855.32 million shares, up 75.25%

Value Traded: N28.37 billion, up 102.06%

Deals: 51,545 transactions, up 9.58%

Month-to-Date Return: -2.2%

Year-to-Date Return: 44.15%

Market Breadth: 12 gainers vs 36 losers

Top 5 Gainers:

Austin Laz & Company (AUSTINLAZ) — up 10.00% to N3.63

Learn Africa (LEARNAFRCA) — up 10.00% to N9.90

Daar Communications (DAARCOMM) — up 9.49% to N1.50

UPDC (UPDC) — up 9.09% to N3.60

Caverton Offshore Support Group (CAVERTON) — up 8.51% to N5.10

Top 5 Losers:

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals (NEIMETH) — down 10.00% to N8.10

CMFC (CMFC) — down 9.87% to N3.56

FTG Insurance (FTGINSURE) — down 9.85% to N3.57

International Energy Insurance (INTENEGINS) — down 9.84% to N5.22

McNichols (MCNICHOLS) — down 9.80% to N6.90

More insights:

Thursday’s session was defined by concentrated selling in banking and industrial stocks. These names carry the heaviest index weight. Their simultaneous decline in FUGAZ banks and industrial heavyweights left the market with little structural support.

First HoldCo led the banking sector losses, falling 8.22% during the session.

Zenith Bank shed 3.52%.

GTCO declined 1.23%.

UBA eased 0.26%.

Wema Bank lost 0.97%.

FCMB dropped 8.59%.

Consequently, the NGX Banking Index depreciated by -2.2%, the second steepest sectoral decline of the session. When multiple FUGAZ names fall on the same day, the Banking Index absorbs outsized impact.

WAPCO fell 6.45%, delivering a significant blow to the Industrial Goods Index which declined 1.0% for the day.

Oando shed 7.01%, dragging the Oil & Gas Index 0.2% lower.

Transcorp lost 1.68% and Dangote Sugar declined 1.43%.

The Consumer Goods Index eased 0.1%.

The Initiates Plc shed 9.79%

The Insurance Index recorded the steepest sectoral loss of 2.5% as Guinea Insurance and International Energy Insurance led declines while NEM Insurance lost 9.25%.

Volume and Value:

Trading activity strengthened considerably despite the bearish close. The spike in both volume and value suggests active institutional repositioning rather than passive disengagement. Investors are clearly still in the market — but selling more than they are buying.

Volume surged 75.25% to 855.32 million shares.

Value traded more than doubled, rising 102.06% to N28.37 billion.

Sterling Financial Holdings dominated the session by volume with 459.59 million shares traded, more than half of total market volume.

Sterling stock accounted for 53.73% of shares traded.

Aradel Holdings led by value despite its recent correction, accounting for N4.51 billion or 15.90% of total session turnover.

Austin Laz and Learn Africa each hit the maximum 10% daily gain. Both provided isolated support. Unfortunately, they lacked the market weight to offset the broader losses.

Caverton, UPDC, and Daar Communications also advanced. However, gains in thirteen stocks could not overcome losses in thirty-six.

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals hit the maximum 10% daily downside limit, closing at N8.10. This follows recent volatility in the pharmaceutical counter amid broader small-cap selling pressure during the correction.

What you should know:

Thursday’s loss extends what has now become a sustained and deepening correction. The ASI has retreated more than 28,000 points from its all-time high of 252,508 points reached in May 2026.

The year-to-date return of 44.15% is the lowest recorded in 2026. The market has shed more than 16 percentage points of YTD return since May’s peak.

Market capitalisation has declined to approximately N144.11 trillion. It was above N160 trillion at the May peak. Cumulative losses from peak now exceed N15 trillion.

The month-to-date return of -2.2% follows June’s -7.5% monthly loss — the worst monthly performance of 2026.

Sterling Financial Holdings’ dominance of the volume chart — at 459.59 million shares or 53.73% of total volume — is an unusually high single-stock concentration for a mid-tier banking name. It suggests significant selloff ahead of the Banking Group’s planned shares reconstruction.