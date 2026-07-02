NGX opens July with N2.39 trillion losses as profit-taking crushes heavyweight stocks

The Nigerian equities market opened July on a sharply bearish note as renewed profit-taking across heavyweight banking, industrial, oil and gas, and consumer goods stocks triggered another steep market decline, wiping approximately N2.39 trillion from investors’ wealth.

Trading data from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) showed the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) falling 1.63% to close at 225,690.07 points, down from 229,419.18 points recorded in the previous trading session. Market capitalisation declined to N144.82 trillion, while the market’s year-to-date (YTD) return eased further to 45.03%.

The latest decline extends the market’s recent correction following its historic rally earlier this year, as investors continued locking in profits from stocks that had delivered exceptional gains during the first half of 2026.

Selling pressure was concentrated in several large-cap and mid-cap stocks, with Aradel Holdings, Dangote Cement, Zenith Bank and Transcorp among the biggest drags on the benchmark index.

The broad-based weakness also reflected deteriorating market participation, as both trading volume and transaction value declined sharply, suggesting investors remained cautious amid heightened market volatility.

What the data is saying:

Wednesday’s trading session was characterised by widespread selloffs across nearly all major sectors, with only the Insurance Index managing to close in positive territory.

Highlights of trading session:

All-Share Index: 225,690.07 points, down 1.63%

Market Capitalisation: N144.82 trillion, down approximately N2.39 trillion

Volume Traded: 488.12 million shares, down 49.50%

Value Traded: N13.96 billion, down 65.09%

Deals: 46,929 transactions, down 5.35%

Year-to-Date Return: 45.03%

Market Breadth: 33 losers versus 19 gainers

Top five gainers:

Austin Laz & Company (AUSTINLAZ) — up 10.00% to N3.30

Guinea Insurance (GUINEAINS) — up 9.89% to N1.00

Abbey Mortgage Bank (ABBEYBANK) — up 9.66% to N7.95

Daar Communications (DAARCOMM) — up 9.60% to N1.37

Regal Insurance (REGALINS) — up 9.52% to N0.92

Top five losers:

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals — down 10.00% to N8.10

McNichols (MCNICHOLS) — down 10.00% to N7.65

Aradel Holdings (ARADEL) — down 10.00% to N1,275.30

NASCON Allied Industries — down 9.98% to N197.50

International Breweries — down 9.52% to N9.50

More insights:

Heavyweight stocks once again dictated market direction as investors continued unwinding positions accumulated during the market’s remarkable first-half rally.

Aradel Holdings suffered the maximum 10% daily decline to close at N1,275.30, making it one of the session’s biggest drags on market capitalisation.

Dangote Cement also came under intense selling pressure, shedding 7.48%, while Transcorp declined 6.99% as investors extended profit-taking in recently volatile counters.

The banking sector witnessed broad selloff pushing the NGX Banking Index down by 1.49%.

Zenith Bank lost 4.50%

FCMB declined 4.35%

GTCO fell 2.40%

UBA shed 1.04%

Wema Bank lost 1.15%, and

Fidelity Bank slipped 0.27%.

Sectoral performance reflected widespread weakness across the market.

The NGX Oil & Gas Index recorded the steepest decline, falling 4.41%.

It was followed by the Industrial Index, which dropped 3.65% as Dangote Cement weighed heavily on the sector.

The Commodity Index lost 2.91%.

The Consumer Goods Index declined 0.93%.

The Insurance Index was the lone positive performer, rising 0.42%, supported by gains in selected insurance counters including Guinea Insurance and Regal Insurance.

Volume and Value:

Trading activity also weakened significantly compared with the previous session.

Total volume traded fell 49.50% to 488.12 million shares.

Turnover plunged 65.09% to N13.96 billion.

The number of deals executed also moderated by 5.35% to 46,929 transactions.

Sterling Financial Holdings dominated the volume chart with 124.62 million shares, accounting for more than one-quarter of total shares traded during the session.

Zenith Bank led trading by value at approximately N2.14 billion, representing 15.33% of the day’s turnover, followed by Aradel Holdings and MTN Nigeria.

The sharp decline in both trading volume and value indicates that investors remained cautious, with selling activity outweighing fresh buying interest despite lower equity valuations.

What you should know:

The market has now lost about N15 trillion since June, giving up sizeable portion of the gains recorded during its historic rally earlier this year, also reversing previous Tuesday’s N652.8 billion gain.

The year-to-date return has now moderated to 45.03% from a peak of over 61%.

Wednesday’s N2.39 trillion decline follows a series of volatile sessions that have seen investors increasingly rotate out of high-performing stocks after the market reached record highs in May.

The All-Share Index now stands at 225,690.07 points, significantly below its all-time peak recorded earlier in 2026.

However, the Index remains one of the strongest year-to-date performances among major African equity markets.

Analysts expect the market to remain volatile in the near term as profit-taking persists. However, bargain hunting and portfolio rebalancing could gradually provide support once current valuations become more attractive.