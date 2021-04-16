DPR says it has accurate data of country’s crude production volume

Nigeria’s fully digital bank, V Bank, a product of VFD microfinance bank Launched March 8, 2020, has upgraded its application to offer new services to its users and improve operational efficiency.

The new VBank app will enable users to securely access their accounts to automate recurring bills, manage multiple cards from different banks, send and receive funds using a unique QR code, track spending, generate virtual cards for online payments, buy airtime and data, fix deposits and make free transfers, all within a sleek, responsive and easy-to-use interface.

This review explains how to download and use the new V bank version 3.0 app. During the review, we took into consideration the design, user experience, usability, new features of the App, and how it functions well.

The device used for the review: Apple iPhone Xsmax

Getting started with V bank

These are the following information required for successfully registering as a user on the V bank app:

Sign Up by downloading the V bank app and creating your account

Input your BVN-linked phone number on the app and date of birth

Take a photo with a white background to Validate your identity

Verify your identity by inputting your BVN number on the app or use your existing bank account.

Finally, a signature for validation and a four-digit pin password.

What’s New on the V bank App?

The new app, version 3.0 comes with some new cool features that are rather unique. Let’s talk about all the new features and our experience while setting up and performing different transactions.

New V bank Interface

After you log in or sign up, the first thing you see is the V bank dashboard and it is pretty cool. The UI and interactions are super neat. The use of colours and components under the analytics section is simple and clean. This is perfect!!

New V bank interface

Send and receive money using Proximity payments and QR payment features

V bank users can now send or receive money easily through the proximity or QR payment features. You can pay or receive money from a nearby V bank app user using the proximity payment feature. Click on the proximity payment icon and start searching for a nearby user to pay while receiving payment wait for the user to start searching.

Recipients using the proximity payment feature must have their phones at close range.

Another interesting way you can make a transfer easily is by scanning the QR code of the user receiving the payment.

To receive a payment, each user must generate a QR code which will be used to scan while making a transfer.

The QR payment feature is actually unique as it enables users to make or receive payments from near and far locations. The only requirement is to have the QR code to scan for payment.

QR Code

Intelligent Mobile Top-up feature

We always want to send airtime or data to people as a surprise and most times we have the mobile number but don’t know the network provider. The new V bank app comes with an intelligent mobile top-up feature that detects each network provider automatically with just the phone number. You don’t need to call the recipient asking for his network provider, the app does that for you.

Airtime top-up

Cardless Withdrawal

It is not always convenient and secure to carry a wallet or purse with ATM cards. You can make a careless withdrawal without your ATM cards using the V bank app by generating a code. The app also helps you in locating the nearest ATM locations for your careless withdrawal. This feature is convenient and more secure.

Transfer funds to multiple recipients at once

Imagine how tired Don Jazzy will feel after paying each follower that won his giveaway separately. It actually is exhausting but the V bank eliminates that stress with the new multiple beneficiary feature. You can send money with just one transaction to up to 5 people.

Multiple transfer feature

Track your spending

The Analytics dashboard shows a beautiful interface with total inflow (payment made) and total outflow (Amount withdraw or debited). This gives you a clear pictorial overview of your income and expenses.

Under categories, users can track their spending such as online/POS, utility, mobile, family. work, lifestyle, food, utility, transport, and more on a monthly basis. This feature enables you to Identify bad spending habits and make adjustments to improve your finances.

Overview of income flow, expenses, and budget

Manage Multiple cards from different accounts

One of the App’s latest features is managing multiple cards from different accounts.

We requested a new virtual card which cost 500 Naira ($1) for a new one and it expires in three years. You can also request and activate V bank physical card using the app. The new feature enables users to add ATM cards from different bank accounts on the app and all the debit cards can be managed using the V bank app under the cards section.

Managing your cards section

Automate Recurring Transactions

The new feature allows users to automate recurring transactions weekly, monthly, or on a yearly basis depending on the type of service requested. You can easily schedule payment for your DSTV bill on a monthly basis.

Other features you would be interested in

Make free transfers i.e there are no hidden transfer/ transaction fees.

You can open a target savings account, fixed deposit account, or a joint account using the V bank App.

Request a loan

Chat with a customer care representative using the app

Earn money when you invite your friends

Become a Veelager and earn profit

Final thoughts

The new version of V bank is well designed for both new and existing users of digital banking. The app enables users to easily navigate and perform seamless transactions. The design interface and user experience make it a great option for anyone looking for a perfect digital bank.

With the rise of technology, everything is possible with just a few clicks on the mobile phone. In the next version, we expect to see a voice-activated virtual assistant feature on the app.

The new V bank 3.0 app comes with innovative and sophisticated digital banking features which will help V bank users manage their money effectively, spend wisely and perform transactions easily with guaranteed security.

VBank 3.0 is available as V by VFD on the Play Store and Apple store. For more information, visit vbank.ng