A retired Commissioner of Police, Balarabe Sule, has raised concerns over the financial implications of the proposed state police system, warning that many Nigerian states may struggle to fund and sustain their own police forces if the initiative becomes operational.

A retired Commissioner of Police, Balarabe Sule, has raised concerns over the financial implications of the proposed state police system, warning that many Nigerian states may struggle to fund and sustain their own police forces if the initiative becomes operational.

Sule made the remarks in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar while reacting to the Senate’s passage of the bill seeking the establishment of state police across the federation.

While acknowledging the potential of state police to strengthen security and reduce crime, the former police commissioner questioned whether Nigeria is adequately prepared for the transition.

What the former CP is saying

According to Sule, the varying economic realities and resource capacities of states could create significant disparities in the effectiveness of state police formations.

He noted that several states may find it difficult to provide adequate equipment, logistics, and remuneration for personnel, a situation he said could undermine operational efficiency.

“I can very well tell you that many states will not have the resources to equip and pay remuneration for those to be employed to function effectively,” he said.

He added that inadequate welfare packages and delayed salaries could expose officers to corrupt practices.

“You don’t expect an officer who is not well paid and equipped to perform optimally. This is where corruption will arise. Definitely, when you don’t pay them well and as at when due, they will be exposed to corruption,” Sule stated.

More insights

Beyond funding, Sule expressed concerns that state police could be vulnerable to political interference and abuse by state governors despite any safeguards that may be introduced.

“Again, I also fear that state police will be subject to abuse by governors who pay them irrespective of the checks and balances,” he said.

He also warned that the creation of separate police structures across states could result in a lack of uniformity in operations, standards, and enforcement practices nationwide.

Despite his reservations, Sule acknowledged that state police could help reduce crime and criminality by leveraging local knowledge and community familiarity.

According to him, officers recruited from their respective states would have a better understanding of local environments, residents, and crime patterns.

“In your locality, you practically know everyone and where crimes are likely to be committed,” he said, noting that recruitment would likely prioritize indigenous residents who are familiar with the terrain.

Sule, however, maintained that Nigeria may not yet be sufficiently prepared for a state policing structure.

“Having said this, I believe that Nigeria is not yet ripe for state police simply for the fact that we are not as exposed as the countries where this is practiced,” he added.

What you should know

The Senate on Wednesday passed the executive bill seeking the creation of state police, a move that marks a significant step in the country’s long-running debate over decentralising policing and improving security across the federation.

The bill, transmitted by President Bola Tinubu as part of efforts to reform Nigeria’s security architecture, provides for a dual policing system comprising a Federal Police Service and State Police Services.

Among other provisions, the bill gives state governors the power to appoint Commissioners of Police for their respective states, subject to confirmation by state Houses of Assembly and national minimum standards prescribed by the National Assembly.