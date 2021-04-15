Everyday Money Matters
Why FG bonds are the most secure investments | Simpa Adaba, Head Wealth Management SCB
Cryptocurrencies you can buy now to make a 20% ROI | EMM
How is there so much liquidity in Banking system yet not translating to more jobs? | EMM
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- BUA Cement Plc announces Board Meeting
- Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc records a 60% increase in profit after tax in Q1 2021.
- Tantalizers Plc reports a loss after tax of N422.05 million in FY 2020.
- NASD Plc announces admission of newly demutualized NGX shares.
- Lotus Halal Fixed Income announces dividend of N20 per unit for Q1 2021.