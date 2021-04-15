Corporate Press Releases
CWG Plc gets ISO 27001 and ISO 22301 certifications
CWG also passed the ISO 9001 in Quality Management System recertification audit, which was issued by the SON.
The leading technology solutions provider in West Africa, CWG Plc, has been issued both the ISO 27001 in Information Security Management System and ISO 22301 in Business Continuity Management System certifications.
According to CWG’s Head of Quality Assurance and Business Intelligence, Bunmi Adewunmi, ‘In addition to receiving these certifications, CWG also passed the ISO 9001 in Quality Management System recertification audit, which was issued by the Standard Organization Nigeria (SON).
“We are thrilled that CWG Plc has been awarded the globally acclaimed and coveted ISO 27001 and ISO 22301 certifications in recognition of our dedication towards quality and commitment to the highest level of information and data security management systems,” Adewunmi said in a statement.
The statement added that these certifications reflect CWG’s efficiency and determination in providing impeccable services, which has established the ICT company in four African countries as a world-class brand.
While assuring that CWG Plc will continue to offer high-quality services using international standards the Pan-African ICT company believes that its enthusiasm for developing long-term initiatives is growing and performance at all levels improving too.
Both ISO 27001 and ISO 22301 certifications are internationally recognized standards that define a framework for how modern organizations should manage information and data, as well as the policies and procedures that govern information risk management processes.
The certificates were issued to CWG by Canadian based PECB MS, a global provider of audit and certification services that offer its expertise on multiple fields, including but not limited to Information Security, Quality Management, Business Continuity, Service Management, Health, Safety and Environmental Management. said after an annual surveillance audits, it found CWG Plc to be in accordance with the management system requirements in ISO 22301.
“We hereby certify that the management system of CWG Plc has been assessed and found to be in accordance with the management system requirements in ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO 22301,” the certificates show.
The scope of the certifications includes Human Resources and General Services, Finance and Accounts, Treasury, Software Development, Internal IT Services, Procurement/Logistics, Internal Control, Corporate Development/Quality Assurance & Metrics, Business Development/Product Management, Data Center & DR Sites, Corporate Finance, Brand and Marketing Communications, Legal, ATM Support Operations.
UBA Business Series to equip SMEs with Performance Management Strategies for Organisational Growth
UBA has been assisting with essential tips to help businesses ensure that they stay afloat and remain thriving.
As part of its commitment to support the growth and sustainability of Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSME) in the continent, Pan African financial Institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, is set to organise the next edition of its UBA Business Series.
The UBA Business Series which is a monthly event, is an MSME Workshop as well as a capacity-building initiative of the bank where business leaders and professionals share well-researched insights on best practices for running successful businesses, especially in the face of the difficult operating environment that dominates the African business landscape.
Through this initiative, UBA has been assisting with essential tips to help businesses re-examine their models and strategies and ensure that they stay afloat and remain thriving.
The topic for the next edition of the series is ‘ Managing Performance for Business Growth,’ and it will be held on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, via Microsoft Teams. At this session, the Managing Director, Secure ID Limited, Mrs Kofo Akinkugbe, will be sharing useful tips and insights on the key strategies of performance management to boost business growth.
Akinkugbe is the founder of SecureID Nigeria, a MasterCard, VISA and Verve certified Smartcard Personalization Bureau and Digital Technology company. She currently serves as the Managing Director/CEO, Secure Card Manufacturing, – a Smartcard manufacturing plant producing high-security identity cards and documents for the Banking, Telecoms and Public sectors across Africa and beyond.
The capacity-building event is a virtual session which is open to all – including business owners and leaders – and will be held on Wednesday, April 14th, 2021, at 2pm WAT. Interested participants can register via http://bit.ly/UBASMEWorkshopMarch2021
UBA’s Head, SME Banking, Sampson Aneke said of Akinkugbe, ‘with her vast experience garnered over the years from various sectors, she will help business owners understand how performance management strategies can be effectively implemented to ensure business growth’.
He emphasised UBA’s commitment and deep passion for small businesses, which according to him, remains the engine of any developing economy adding, “We know small businesses are the backbone of the economy in every country. In many climes, businesses with fewer than 100 employees account for 98.2% of all businesses. This no doubt captures the importance of SMEs to a thriving economy which is why UBA is committed to seeing them flourish.”
Konga eyes quality healthcare distribution across Nigeria with Konga Health
Konga Health is set to expand access to quality Medicare for Nigerians as it debuts in June 2021.
Konga Health, a highly anticipated digital health care distribution subsidiary of Nigeria’s leading e-Commerce giant, Konga is set to go live by June 2021.
The tech-driven health care company is expected to expand access to quality Medicare for millions and revolutionize the health care value chain in Nigeria.
Feelers from a reliable source indicate that the management of Konga has secured all pending statutory approvals for the formal launch of the company. Further, the source disclosed that the management of Konga has been testing its robust technology, nationwide logistics and payment platforms in partnership with local and international players in the sector ahead of the rollout in order to achieve a seamless experience from launch.
Konga Health will expectedly provide huge employment opportunities for medical professionals and other Nigerians.
Meanwhile, the expected debut of Konga Health has also been confirmed by a confidential source at Konga. The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, revealed that Konga Health will radically improve the speed at which quality drugs are delivered nationwide to pharmacies, hospitals and other health services providers, while also boosting structured last mile delivery to patients and other end-users across Nigeria. In addition, he disclosed that Konga Health will power an unprecedented level of digital health democracy in Nigeria, adding that the company may possibly launch a globally rated blood bank across the six geo-political regions in Nigeria, using cloud-based digital sensors to monitor secure cold rooms in its facilities.
‘‘I can assure you that it is an ambitious project which serious local and international donor agencies, government at all levels, the public sector and corporate organizations will leverage to deliver quality health programs, backed by reliable data at the least cost to the remotest villages,’’ the source stated.
Konga Health was initially due for launch in September 2019.
However, the management of Konga had pushed back the rollout due to delays encountered with approvals from statutory bodies.
