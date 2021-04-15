CWG Plc gets ISO 27001 and ISO 22301 certifications

The leading technology solutions provider in West Africa, CWG Plc, has been issued both the ISO 27001 in Information Security Management System and ISO 22301 in Business Continuity Management System certifications.

According to CWG’s Head of Quality Assurance and Business Intelligence, Bunmi Adewunmi, ‘In addition to receiving these certifications, CWG also passed the ISO 9001 in Quality Management System recertification audit, which was issued by the Standard Organization Nigeria (SON).

“We are thrilled that CWG Plc has been awarded the globally acclaimed and coveted ISO 27001 and ISO 22301 certifications in recognition of our dedication towards quality and commitment to the highest level of information and data security management systems,” Adewunmi said in a statement.

The statement added that these certifications reflect CWG’s efficiency and determination in providing impeccable services, which has established the ICT company in four African countries as a world-class brand.

While assuring that CWG Plc will continue to offer high-quality services using international standards the Pan-African ICT company believes that its enthusiasm for developing long-term initiatives is growing and performance at all levels improving too.

Both ISO 27001 and ISO 22301 certifications are internationally recognized standards that define a framework for how modern organizations should manage information and data, as well as the policies and procedures that govern information risk management processes.

The certificates were issued to CWG by Canadian based PECB MS, a global provider of audit and certification services that offer its expertise on multiple fields, including but not limited to Information Security, Quality Management, Business Continuity, Service Management, Health, Safety and Environmental Management. said after an annual surveillance audits, it found CWG Plc to be in accordance with the management system requirements in ISO 22301.

“We hereby certify that the management system of CWG Plc has been assessed and found to be in accordance with the management system requirements in ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO 22301,” the certificates show.

The scope of the certifications includes Human Resources and General Services, Finance and Accounts, Treasury, Software Development, Internal IT Services, Procurement/Logistics, Internal Control, Corporate Development/Quality Assurance & Metrics, Business Development/Product Management, Data Center & DR Sites, Corporate Finance, Brand and Marketing Communications, Legal, ATM Support Operations.