Ripple’s CTO advises investors to reduce their crypto investments

David Schwartz, Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer has advised investors and crypto traders to consider offloading some amounts of their crypto holdings to reduce risk. The crypto leader recently made the warning on Twitter.

“This is probably going to be my least popular tweet ever, but: If you have life-changing amounts of cryptocurrency, please take some time to seriously consider selling some to reduce your risk and exposure. This is not any kind of prediction about what the market will do,” his tweet stated.

This is probably going to be my least popular tweet ever, but: If you have life-changing amounts of cryptocurrency, please take some time to seriously consider selling some to reduce your risk and exposure. This is not any kind of prediction about what the market will do. — 𝘋𝘢𝘷𝘪𝘥 "𝘑𝘰𝘦𝘭𝘒𝘢𝘵𝘻" 𝘚𝘤𝘩𝘸𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘻 (@JoelKatz) April 13, 2021

To lend credence to his advice, about $1.39 billion dollars were liquidated in the crypto market arbitrarily with about 240,759 traders liquidated.

The largest single liquidation order happened on Huobi-XRP valued at $11.69 million.

Despite the recent pullback in some trending crypto assets, some crypto traders remain upbeat that crypto assets are the best tools for hedging against rising inflation, offer better returns than many traditional assets, and are set to win more attention from the corporate world.

Many weeks ago, the Financial Conduct Authority, a leading United Kingdom financial regulator, issued a piece of stern advice on the risk associated with trading crypto assets.

The statement highlighted the risks associated with investing in Bitcoin and other crypto-assets and warned the public that there were high chances that all their funds could be lost.

“The FCA is aware that some firms are offering investments in crypto assets or lending or investments linked to crypto assets, that promise high returns.

Investing in crypto assets, or investments and lending linked to them generally involves taking very high risks with investors’ money. If consumers invest in these types of products, they should be prepared to lose all their money,” said the FCA.