Cryptocurrency
Ripple’s CTO advises investors to reduce their crypto investments
The crypto leader recently made the warning on Twitter.
David Schwartz, Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer has advised investors and crypto traders to consider offloading some amounts of their crypto holdings to reduce risk. The crypto leader recently made the warning on Twitter.
“This is probably going to be my least popular tweet ever, but: If you have life-changing amounts of cryptocurrency, please take some time to seriously consider selling some to reduce your risk and exposure. This is not any kind of prediction about what the market will do,” his tweet stated.
READ: Billionaire investors in Nigeria you may not know
This is probably going to be my least popular tweet ever, but: If you have life-changing amounts of cryptocurrency, please take some time to seriously consider selling some to reduce your risk and exposure. This is not any kind of prediction about what the market will do.
— 𝘋𝘢𝘷𝘪𝘥 "𝘑𝘰𝘦𝘭𝘒𝘢𝘵𝘻" 𝘚𝘤𝘩𝘸𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘻 (@JoelKatz) April 13, 2021
To lend credence to his advice, about $1.39 billion dollars were liquidated in the crypto market arbitrarily with about 240,759 traders liquidated.
The largest single liquidation order happened on Huobi-XRP valued at $11.69 million.
Despite the recent pullback in some trending crypto assets, some crypto traders remain upbeat that crypto assets are the best tools for hedging against rising inflation, offer better returns than many traditional assets, and are set to win more attention from the corporate world.
READ: US moves against misuse of cryptocurrencies, to employ new financial technologies
Many weeks ago, the Financial Conduct Authority, a leading United Kingdom financial regulator, issued a piece of stern advice on the risk associated with trading crypto assets.
The statement highlighted the risks associated with investing in Bitcoin and other crypto-assets and warned the public that there were high chances that all their funds could be lost.
READ: List of unpopular Cryptos likely to outperform
“The FCA is aware that some firms are offering investments in crypto assets or lending or investments linked to crypto assets, that promise high returns.
Investing in crypto assets, or investments and lending linked to them generally involves taking very high risks with investors’ money. If consumers invest in these types of products, they should be prepared to lose all their money,” said the FCA.
Cryptocurrency
Coinbase success: Rapper Nas among early investors, set to make over $100 million
Nasir Jones is amongst the earliest investors in Coinbase via his Queensbridge Venture.
The trending news in the cryptoverse is the successful direct listing of Coinbase on the NASDAQ, which happened on Wednesday, 14th April 2021. So far, the returns are looking very good for early investors in the crypto trading company.
According to CNBC, Coinbase closed its first day in NASDAQ at a value of $328.28 per share and a valuation of $85.8 billion. During the course of the day, Coinbase valuation exceeded $100bn but later dropped to $85.8bn.
READ: Coinbase executes over $1 billion Crypto trades for world’s biggest clients
Rapper Nas and QueensBridge Venture Partners
Legendary rapper, Nasir Jones who owns and runs Queensbridge Venture Partners together with its Co-Founder Anthony Saleh were amongst the earliest investors in Coinbase.
QueensBridge Venture Partners invested in Coinbase as early as 2013 in a Series B round back when it raised $25 million. Around that time, Coinbase was valued at about $143 million. According to QueensBridge Co-Founder, the venture capital firm made an investment of $100,000 to $500,000.
READ: Coinbase makes debut on Nasdaq as Bitcoin, Ethereum XRP post all-time highs
Calculated ROI
According to Coindesk, at the time of Nas’ investment, a single unit of Coinbase share sold for $1.00676. With an investment of $100,000 to $500,000 QueensBridge stands to own 99,329 to 496,642 unit shares.
With Coinbase trading at an average price of $350 yesterday, Nas and his VC firm stand to earn between $34.76 million and $173.8 million ROI, according to Coindesk. The number can be a lot higher given that this is just Coinbase’s first day on NASDAQ and some experts expect its price to increase.
READ: Google founders earn $42 billion in 100 days
Happy Nas
Nas celebrated his smart investment with a tweet eulogizing cryptocurrency. His VC firm also invested in Robinhood and Dropbox.
What you should know
- Coinbase was listed directly. This is quite different from an initial public offering (IPO). According to Investopedia the difference between an IPO and a direct listing process is the presence and absence of new shares.
- In an IPO, the company involved creates new shares and employs underwriters before going public.
- In a direct listing only existing or outstanding shares are made public. Companies that pursue this strategy usually don’t employ underwriters.
Cryptocurrency
Coinbase debuts on Nasdaq at around $100 billion valuation
Coinbase resumed trading on the Nasdaq Composite Index today under the ticker “COIN”.
Coinbase, a Cryptocurrency exchange made its highly anticipated debut on Nasdaq on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, becoming the first company devoted entirely to cryptocurrency to enter the US stock exchange.
The IPO of Coinbase Global today was a big turning point for the cryptocurrency business. It had a rousing debut on Wall Street with the digital currency exchange’s stock growing as high as $429, giving it a market cap of $100 billion for a brief period of time.
According to analysts, retail trading accounts for 90% of Coinbase’s income, with the majority of trading taking place in the United States and focusing mainly on the two main cryptos: Bitcoin and ETHUSD. Dubbed the most talked-about IPO on Wall Street, Coinbase resumed trading on the Nasdaq Composite Index today under the ticker “COIN.”
READ: Nigerian cryptocurrency to be used to buy Innoson vehicles, others
What this means
Given Coinbase’s reception, Crypto optimists insist Bitcoin will not go anywhere in the near future, but will instead become more mainstream. They see the Bitcoin craze as the “start of a new era” in the digital currency world, rather than a passing phase.
Due to Bitcoin’s young and unpredictable existence, investors and public corporations are also wary of investing in it. However, as long as the currency’s popularity is sustained, the bubble hypothesis can be debunked as control and acceptance of the currency spreads further down the line, according to analysts.
It is important to note that Coinbase has a strong correlation with Bitcoin and as it benefits from its bullish run, it can also be hit by a downturn in the market.
READ: How to invest in small-cap stocks
What you should know
- Coinbase has become popular amongst cryptocurrency optimists since being founded in 2012, for providing an easier way to exchange shares of digital currencies.
- Coinbase announced last week that its first-quarter sales jumped 847% to $1.8 billion and that it currently has 56 million confirmed customers.
- Coinbase is now one of the largest publicly traded firms in the United States, with a market cap of more than $100 billion.
- Only 83 companies in the S&P 500 index have a market value greater than $100 billion.
- The combined market value of Nasdaq Inc., which operates the Nasdaq Stock Market, and Intercontinental Exchange, which owns the New York Stock Exchange, is greater than Coinbase’s.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- BUA Cement Plc announces Board Meeting
- Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc records a 60% increase in profit after tax in Q1 2021.
- Tantalizers Plc reports a loss after tax of N422.05 million in FY 2020.
- NASD Plc announces admission of newly demutualized NGX shares.
- Lotus Halal Fixed Income announces dividend of N20 per unit for Q1 2021.