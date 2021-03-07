List of unpopular Cryptos likely to outperform

Despite the recent consolidation in crypto assets, a top crypto strategist trader, Tyler Swope has tipped some pretty unknown crypto assets of likely doing very well, amid the recent price correction that seems to be pausing the bullish momentum.

The crypto trader told his 201, 000 followers on Youtube that he was recommending decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Bao Finance (BAO).

He went on by giving his bias it on the fact that the unknown crypto asset was making progress while settling down from its initial hype stage;

“The xDai pools are deployed, a few minor bugs, but as we can see from the Baoman’s mouth: ‘Block rewards were pushed back one more day but the farms are working and stable. User deposits can start now.’ Yes, the crops are ready to be farmed on xDai. They are moving exactly as planned,” Swope said.

The top influencer further hinted that the crypto-asset could be used as collateral for spot trading on the FTX crypto exchange.

The other crypto asset on the experts’ list includes Deus Finance (DEUS), which is created in allowing users to trade conventional investments asset like equities and commodities directly on Ethereum.

“Deus is officially launching its decentralized trading platform in the next 48 hours. You will be able to trade hundreds of stocks, forex, and selected cryptos on xDai without time restriction,” he stated.

The crypto asset on Swope’s radar is DeFi platform Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY). He recommended the crypto asset taking to account it is expanding the opportunities in the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) subsector by “taking NFTs and applying it to DeFi.”

“They are the first DeFi protocol to utilize NFTs to make yield farming more secure and flexible by protecting the wallet and allowing the first transferable stake. What this does is create an ecosystem where instead of wallet addresses that represent the right to stake, an NFT will represent the right to the staked funds and the yield they generate. You will be able to trade your staked tokens and future yield via an NFT,” he added.