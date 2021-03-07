Cryptocurrency
List of unpopular Cryptos likely to outperform
Tyler Swope has tipped some pretty unknown crypto assets of likely doing very well, amid the recent price correction.
The crypto trader told his 201, 000 followers on Youtube that he was recommending decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Bao Finance (BAO).
He went on by giving his bias it on the fact that the unknown crypto asset was making progress while settling down from its initial hype stage;
“The xDai pools are deployed, a few minor bugs, but as we can see from the Baoman’s mouth: ‘Block rewards were pushed back one more day but the farms are working and stable. User deposits can start now.’ Yes, the crops are ready to be farmed on xDai. They are moving exactly as planned,” Swope said.
The top influencer further hinted that the crypto-asset could be used as collateral for spot trading on the FTX crypto exchange.
The other crypto asset on the experts’ list includes Deus Finance (DEUS), which is created in allowing users to trade conventional investments asset like equities and commodities directly on Ethereum.
“Deus is officially launching its decentralized trading platform in the next 48 hours. You will be able to trade hundreds of stocks, forex, and selected cryptos on xDai without time restriction,” he stated.
The crypto asset on Swope’s radar is DeFi platform Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY). He recommended the crypto asset taking to account it is expanding the opportunities in the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) subsector by “taking NFTs and applying it to DeFi.”
“They are the first DeFi protocol to utilize NFTs to make yield farming more secure and flexible by protecting the wallet and allowing the first transferable stake. What this does is create an ecosystem where instead of wallet addresses that represent the right to stake, an NFT will represent the right to the staked funds and the yield they generate. You will be able to trade your staked tokens and future yield via an NFT,” he added.
Football-based Crypto, is world best performing Crypto in 7 days
Chiliz traded at $0.105397 with a daily trading volume of about $589 million.
A pretty unknown crypto asset, based on arguably the most popular sport has outperformed all major Crypto assets tracked by Nairametrics Week to Week.
At press time, the sport-based Crypto traded at $0.105397 with a daily trading volume of about $589 million. Chiliz is up 97% for the week.
Chiliz is currently ranked the 91st most valuable crypto asset, a market value of $573,581,586 It has a circulating supply of 5,442,094,892 CHZ coins and a maximum supply of 8,888,888,888 CHZ coins
The fast-rising crypto can be traded on the following crypto exchange trading that includes OKEx, HBTC, Binance, Huobi Global, and Xtheta Global.
Chiliz, powering Socios.com, aims to give sports and esports fans the ability to crowd-manage their favorite teams, games, leagues, and events.
Football clubs are now using blockchain, to facilitate better experiences for their fans.
Football is by far the most popular game worldwide. The last football World Cup tournament held in Russia 2018, had over 3.5 billion individuals watching the matches. This shows that about half of the world’s population is keen on football.
Nairametrics believes such partnerships with these football clubs via blockchain will open more economic opportunities and leverage the wider audience via collaboration with the industry’s global brands.
Socios.com Fan Token partners include Juventus, AS Roma, Galatasaray, FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, CA Independiente, Apollon Limassol and esports organizations Team Heretics and OG.
Dozens of more clubs are set to launch Fan Tokens before the end of the year, with many leading IPs from sports and entertainment also primed to join the Socios.com roster in the near future.
Unknown entity moves $642 million worth of Bitcoin
The flagship crypto asset was trading at $49,126.38 on the FTX exchange, with a daily trading volume of $47.2 billion.
Wealthy investors have been moving large stacks of Bitcoin at record levels, as the flagship crypto looks set to break above $50,000 price levels once again.
This is triggered by the relatively strong bullish momentum in the BTC market.
A large entity transferred 13,070 BTC ($642M) in block 673,321 wallet.
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 4,349 BTC ($214M) in block 673,315 https://t.co/h8s6iy3oNK
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) March 5, 2021
Top crypto strategist, Van de Poppe, recently spoke on key price levels that could weigh on the direction of the flagship crypto asset in the near term.
“I’m assuming that once we hold this $49,000 zone that we’ve just discussed I think we have to break through $52,000 to have continuation towards $56,000. But as this entire region ($44,900-$52,000) has become a range-bound construction I’m not assuming that we will.”
This is coming on the back of institutional investors increasing their buying pressure amid recent price corrections prevailing at the world’s most volatile financial market.
Long-term supply decreases as HODLers take profits during bull markets – and increases in re-accumulation phases at cheaper prices.
Such data suggest that the Bitcoin market is transferring Bitcoin wealth from the impatient to the patient.
Data from Glassnode recently revealed that there was a 2% plunge in the number of flagship cryptos held on crypto exchanges between February 23 and March 2. This is equivalent to about 52,900 Bitcoins.
At press time, the flagship crypto asset was trading at $49,126.38 on the FTX exchange, with a daily trading volume of $47.2 billion. Bitcoin is up 0.89% for the day.
Though it’s often hard to anticipate market movements, such entities have historically shown that they often determine Bitcoin’s trend.
