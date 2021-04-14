Markets
Coinbase makes debut on Nasdaq as Bitcoin, Ethereum XRP post all-time highs
Crypto market pundits believe that the scheduled listing of Coinbase has most likely triggered Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP in breaking new all-time highs.
The crypto market continued to climb into new territory on Wednesday morning surpassing $2.23 trillion on the day crypto exchange giant Coinbase is scheduled to make its debut on the Nasdaq, trading under a sticker “COIN.”
Crypto market pundits believe that the scheduled listing of Coinbase has most likely triggered Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP in breaking new all-time highs.
At its current price level, the flagship crypto has gained more than 125% since 2021 when it was trading below $29,000.
At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP traded above $64,000, $2350, and $1.93 on the FTX exchange amid strong buying pressures.
Coinbase is the world’s most valuable crypto exchange, with a market valuation of about $90 billion. The crypto exchange currently has about 56 million verified retail customers, capitalizing on the demand for an easy-to-use Crypto storage solution for institutional and retail clients.
In addition, investors seem to be keying in on the pioneer crypto exchange’s unique advantage where it acts as a broker and holds assets in custody for large clients far more than any known crypto exchange in the world, with assets under management estimated at roughly $ 225 billion.
Coinbase major customers include Third Point, a $17 billion hedge fund and MicroStrategy, which has over 91,000 Bitcoins.
That being said, a hovering dark cloud of crypto regulation still remains a risk for Coinbase, as such might deter its future upsides. It has also its own share of regulatory issues.
Just recently it had to pay $6.5 million to settle charges that it reported untrue trading data and a former staff engaged in manipulative wash trading often prevalent on many other crypto exchanges.
Markets
Stock Exchange loophole leaves Retail Investors out of earnings call and fact behind the figures notices
Retail investors who make the bulk of the investing community are often left out of these notices and neither are the presentations made available to them on the Exchange.
Retail investors in search of valuable information such as “Fact behind the figures” or excerpts of “investor calls” held between listed companies and analysts are not expected to find such information on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
This is because there are no rules that mandate listed companies to publish such information on the stock exchange or even send notices of when such calls will be held. Instead, the companies send facts behind the figure’s information or notices on earnings calls to Pension Funds, Institutional Investors, and Fund Managers, giving them access to critical information required to make better investment decisions.
Retail investors who make the bulk of the investing community are often left out of these notices and neither are the presentations made available to them on the Exchange.
Findings by Nairametrics Analysts reveal several companies held their earnings calls since year-end results started flooding in March. However, none of this important information was published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange or made available, and neither were notices published on the Investor Relations Page of the companies.
Nairametrics reached out to the Exchange to understand why information asymmetry is still a problem especially in a market where information is lacking. The Head, Listings Regulation, NGX Regulation (NGX RegCo), Godstime Iwenekhai, explained to Nairametrics that Rules of Nigerian Exchange does not require companies to publish earnings calls or investor presentations on their websites.
“The Rules of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited do not require Listed Companies to publish dates of earnings calls and investor presentations. While it is not mandatory for Listed Companies to publish dates of earnings calls or investor presentations, we encourage frequent engagement with stakeholders. Where a Listed Company decides to hold such calls, they are required to comply with Nigerian Exchange Limited’s rules and ensure that they do not disclose price-sensitive information which has not earlier been published.”
The Investor Relations departments of listed companies are often charged with the responsibility of publishing critical information explaining their performance. This information should be published as a press release on the Investor Relations pages of the companies, the website of the Exchange, and via media outlets, for all investors to access. While some websites have a robust Investor Relations Page, most do not.
During earnings calls or investor presentations, the management of the companies often provides useful insights into their performance during the year. For example, the reason behind the rise or fall of revenues or profits; and also provide insights or outlook about the business performance. Whilst the information provided are not usually “price-sensitive” they provide analysts with enough detail to better value the stock.
Shutting our retail investors from this information gives undue advantage to Custom Street (stockbrokers and fund managers who trade on the Exchange) when it comes to investing and stock picking. For example, by reading excerpts of an investor presentation, analysts and fund managers can discern whether a company is doing badly offloading the stock to unbeknown retail investors who are not privy to the information.
Godstime, however, admitted there might be “gaps” as the Exchange considers who to plug the information asymmetry.
“However, we have noted there may be gaps that arise as a result of non-publication of the materials used during investors’ call, and we will carefully consider how best to address that situation, taking into account local nuances and best practice.”
For now, the only way to obtain this information is to visit the individual website of all the companies or visit sites such as stocks.nairametrics.com or Proshare to find them.
Markets
Bulls dominate the NSE banking index
Access Bank, UBA, Union Bank and Wema Bank all held stalemates at N8.10, N6.95, N4.90 and N0.57 respectively.
The NSE Banking Index saw a bullish trend of +0.03% to push the market to an index point of 348.91. The market sentiment trended slightly bullish as 4 gainers were opposed to 2 losses and 4 stalemates showing some consolidation in the market.
Sterling Bank led the victors with an outstanding +7.14% to put the price at N1.80. Technical analysis shows that Sterling Bank shares started bullish at the beginning of the trading session only to be pushed back by strong resistance and around midday, it started gaining momentum to close well above the entry price of N1.68.
Ecobank ranked 2nd on the top gainers list of the NSE banking index, posting a profit of +2.08% to push the price to N4.90 from its N4.80 held at its previous trading session.
Guarantee Trust Bank saw a bullish trend from the beginning of the trading session to trend above N21.04 around midday. However, this momentum was reversed to trend back down putting the price at N28.85 which translated to gains of +0.17%. Fidelity Bank was the last to be saved from the claws of the bears posting a profit of +0.40% which put the price at N2.49.
Jaiz Bank made a significant loss of -7.69%. Technical analysis shows that a strong bearish trend from the opening price saw a recovery to push it upwards. However, the momentum was not enough to close above the opening price. Jaiz Bank saw a price decrease form N0.65 to N0.63.
Zenith Bank also posted a loss of -0.45% putting price at N21.90.
Access Bank, UBA, Union Bank and Wema Bank all held stalemates at N8.10, N6.95, N4.90 and N0.57 respectively.
Outlook
- Market sentiments trend bullish as 4 companies gained, opposed to 4 stalemates and 2 losses.
- Nairametrics advises cautious buying amidst growing uncertainties.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Lotus Halal Fixed Income announces Q1 2021 dividend of N20 per unit.
- Friesland Campina Wamco Nigeria Plc announces AGM, proposes dividend of N6.74 per share.
- ETI appoints Akin Dada as Group Executive, Corporate & Investment banking.
- Union Homes REIT proposes final dividend worth N465.03 million for shareholders.
- GT Bank Plc holds FY 2020 investors presentation.