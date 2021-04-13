BUA Cement pays N129 billion in dividend in 2 years

BUA Cement Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading cement producers has recommended a total dividend payout of about N70 billion from the profits made in 2020.

The company will be paying shareholders a dividend of N2.067 per share for all the outstanding 33,864,354,060 ordinary shares of the company.

According to the figures contained in the company’s audited financial statement for the period ended December 31st 2020, the cement giant has now paid about a total of N129.26 billion to shareholders since 2019.

Africa’s 6th richest billionaire, Abdulsamad Rabiu is the majority shareholder of the company, with an ownership stake running in excess of 90% of the outstanding shares of the cement company.

The billionaire owns this stake directly, and indirectly through Damnaz Cement Company Limited, BUA International Limited and BUA Cement Company Limited.

In line with this, we estimate that over 90% of the dividends paid out over the last 2 years were paid to the billionaire industrialist.

The company’s dividend policy

BUA Cement Plc has maintained a dividend payout of more than N1.75 per share in the last two years, and a dividend payout ratio that averages 97.3% over the last two years, with 2019 being the highest with about 98% in the dividend paid out of profits.

However, the defunct Cement Company of Nigeria (CCNN) that was acquired by BUA Cement, paid shareholders a dividend of N5.3 billion in 2019, which translates to a dividend of 40 kobo per share.

The dividend payout ratio for 2020 was 96.76%, meaning it retained a meagre 3.24% from the profits it earned during the year.

Total profits earned since 2019 is about N132.96 billion. Thus, over the last 2 years, it has paid out 97.2% of all its profits as dividends.

BUA Cement Plc is currently valued at about N2.46 trillion, this valuation is 34x (thirty-four times) the company’s earnings of N72.344 billion in 2020.

Despite paying out almost all its profits in the last 2 years, the cement manufacturer boasts strong retained earnings of N159.92 billion.

What you should know