Best performing mining, industrial and consumer goods stocks from last week

Market data for the week ended 9th April 2021 revealed that the Nigerian Equity space closed on a negative note, as the All-Share Index and the market capitalization depreciated by -0.66%, to close the week lower at 38,866.39 and N20.335 trillion respectively.

This bearish move has been linked to the conclusion of an impressive annual reporting season, as this leaves few incentives to bet on slightly higher returns from equities, with the rising yields in the fixed-income market.

Some industrial, mining, and consumer goods stocks delivered decent returns during the week

Despite the prevailing bearishness in the market which impacted the performance of some key consumer and industrial good stocks on NSE last week, shares of the following industrial, mining, and consumer goods companies delivered decent returns for their holders during the week.

The gains were driven by buying activities on the exchange as some analysts and investors consider them to be trading at a discount, with tremendous value opened positions in the companies.

This move saw bargain hunters scamper for the shares of these companies, and this resulted in what led to the gains in their shares during the week ended 9th April 2021.

Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc (JAPAULGOLD), W-o-W gains: 40%

The rebranded and restructured mining company with a key focus on gold exploration was the best perf0rming stocks on NSE last week, it also maintained the status of the best performing mining stocks.

The shares of the gold exploration company surged by an impressive 40% last week driven by buying pressures in the shares of the company.

The company’s relatively low price driven by the recent sell-down in its shares prompted bargain hunters to accumulate additional stakes in it, in a bid to capitalize on the upward swing in its share price.

This move saw the shares of the company increase from N0.41 to N0.63 per share, representing a whopping 40% gain in just a week.

Meyer Plc (MEYER), W-o-W gains: 19.51%

The shares of the key player in the paint and decorative industry increased from N0.41 per share at the market open last week, to N0.49 per share, to print a gain of 19.51% at the close of trading activities for the week ended 9th April 2021.

Prior to this move, the shares of the company declined by 24.07%, from N0.54 at the open of trade this year, to N0.41 per share on the 9th of March 2021.

At this price, buying activities in the shares of the paint manufacturer and marketer surged owing to the actions of bargain hunters. This led to the move up to N0.49 during the week.

Flour Mills Nigeria Plc (FLOURMILLS), W-o-W gains: 6.90%

Shares of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc, one of the biggest brands in the food and agro-allied industry in Africa, surged by 6.9% last week, as the shares of the consumer goods company increased from N29.00 per share to N31 per share during the week ended 9th April 2021.

The impressive N2 per share or 6.9% gain in the shares of Flour Mills last week was driven by the buying interest in the shares of the flour miller, as investors anticipate an impressive financial performance ahead of the company’s earnings season.

This bullish move in the shares of Flour Mills pushed the market capitalization of the miller up by more than N8.2 billion on the exchange from N118.9 billion at market open to N127.1 billion at the close of the market last week.

What you should know

Ayodeji Ebo, head of retail investment at Chapel Hill Denham in Lagos, in a conversation with Bloomberg revealed that the market will be bearish in the first half of 2021.

He added that after the result season, the investing public should expect a further depression because there will be no further catalysts to drive the market.

Ayodeji suggested that the growing yield in the fixed income space will continue to be a major issue as investors will become more inclined to get a one-year Treasury bill at 7% now, than taking a risk of 8 or 9%.