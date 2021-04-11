Financial Literacy
Steps to take to bag international scholarships
Here are the steps you should take if interested in pursuing international scholarships.
Studying abroad gives you exposure among many other things, and that is precisely why many Nigerians have been looking for ways to study abroad. However, not everybody is privileged with the resources to study overseas and this is where the international scholarship option comes in.
If you are interested in studying abroad and don’t have enough funds, you should consider applying for international scholarships. This article lists the steps you can take to bag international scholarships but before delving into that, here are some types of scholarships available to you as an international student:
- Location-based scholarships
- Course or program-based scholarships
- Sports-related scholarships
- Research-based scholarships
- University-funded scholarships
- Organization-funded scholarships
- Government-funded scholarships
Having discovered the types of international scholarships available to you, here are the steps you should take to bag any of these international scholarships.
Research: Research is vital if you don’t want to miss out on good opportunities or make mistakes during your application. Research scholarship opportunities available in your prospective college or location and be on the lookout for hidden scholarships.
Check your eligibility: Having done thorough research and discovered the available scholarship opportunities, check to see if you are eligible for them. Many international scholarships have their criteria and requirement, so you should confirm that you are the right fit first.
Get the required documents: After confirming your eligibility, you should get the necessary documents. If the scholarship requires you to write an exam, prepare for the exam, write a good statement of purpose and prepare all other documents.
Start your admission process: Some international scholarships require that you start your admission process and probably get the admission before starting your scholarship application.
Contact past scholarship winners: You might want to contact the previous scholarship winners to know what they did right and how you can learn from them.
Apply for the available scholarships: The last step is to apply to every available scholarship.
The best way to get funds for your undergraduate, postgraduate, or PhD pursuits abroad is by applying for international scholarships. If you do thorough research, you can find fully funded scholarships that won’t require you to pay any amount. One of the essential steps to getting an international scholarship as a Nigerian is staying abreast of current information and this will require you to network with others.
How to stay employable amidst massive unemployment
Here are some ways to stay employable amidst massive unemployment.
With the advancement in technology and change in traditional job roles, the workspace is constantly changing. The recent Covid-19 crisis and its consequent economic downturn have rendered many people who were employed jobless, thereby increasing the rate of unemployment. Surviving in an ever-evolving and uncertain labour market, therefore, becomes a great deal of work which requires improved thinking pattern, continued professional development, life-long learning, and the ability to adapt.
Here are some ways to stay employable amidst massive unemployment:
1. Build your expertise
Companies and organizations are looking for individuals with ideas and knowledge that will shape the company’s growth. Learning more about your field will give you an edge over others. It will also enable you to discover new tools and strategies to adopt, that will keep you marketable and make you an attractive hire.
2. Be receptive to change and emerging innovations
Life-long learning is a habit that has to be encouraged if anyone hopes to stay employable. To remain relevant in the workforce, you need to build your competence beyond past qualifications and ideas. Receptiveness to change and emerging innovations will keep you abreast with what is in your career field.
3. Enhance your job-related skills
Landing a job is challenging. It is even more difficult during an economic downturn when companies are laying off workers. One of the strategies to stay marketable is to find ways to improve your job skills. Individuals can learn skills that align with current employability needs by taking up training and courses relevant to their career scope.
4. Be Savvy on Social Media Platforms
The recruitment sector is gradually gaining a presence on social media. Many recruitment agencies take to social media to look for and assess prospective candidates for some job opportunities. Building a strong social media profile and network will help to build relationships with peers and potential employers. This network will increase your chances of landing a job. Building a network in career fields of interest will keep you abreast of information and opportunities in your career path.
5. Refine your soft skills
As traditional work environments are replaced gradually by remote or virtual workspaces, companies are looking for individuals with soft skills like leadership, managerial competence, creativity, time management, good communication skills, etc. Individuals looking to stay employable have to develop soft skills that will help them remain economically viable. Many organizations do not just want to hire skilled people but also self-regulated and innovative individuals able to carry out tasks independently.
6. Be Confident
Self-confidence will make you more assertive about your skills, knowledge, and abilities. Confident individuals can communicate their ideas more eloquently and convincingly. This personality will make them stand out and portray them as relevant hands needed in any organization.
Staying employable in today’s ever-changing and competitive work environment is a process of evaluation, learning, and adaptation.
7 ways to earn in dollars while living in Nigeria
Here are a few ways you can earn in dollars while living in Nigeria.
Living in Nigeria and earning in dollars has become many people’s dream. With the high exchange rate from dollar to naira, a few dollars will change your life for good in Nigeria and make you comfortable.
However, being in Nigeria and earning in dollars doesn’t come easy because you have to know your onions. Here are a few ways you can earn in dollars while living in Nigeria:
1. Freelancing or Remote Full-time Jobs: One of the top ways to earn in dollars or other foreign currencies is by freelancing or working remotely. You can get freelancing gigs as a writer, graphics designer or data analyst on freelancing platforms. You can also apply for full-time remote jobs and work from the comfort of your home in Nigeria while you earn in dollars.
2. Blogging or Vlogging: If you can write or speak well, then you can also earn foreign currency from clients abroad who are interested in your written or video content. Blogging lets you earn from visits to your blog and advertisements. You should consider vlogging on YouTube and other platforms if you enjoy doing videos and have exciting and educative content to talk about.
3. Virtual Trainer: Teachers are not left out on this list. You can earn in dollars if you enjoy teaching by simply putting courses or tutorials on different platforms online.
4. Publish E-books: Writing and publishing e-books on Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing or other online platforms is one of the most popular and sure ways to earn dollars while living in Nigeria.
5. Translation: You are worth more than gold in 2021 if you can speak foreign languages because you are exactly what many companies are looking for these days. You can land yourself an excellent freelancing gig or remote job if you speak any language other than English. Your local language also counts in this case because people are looking for you to do some translations.
6. Transcription: You should consider being a transcriptionist and earn some cool dollars if you can pay attention to details and type fast. You could get as much as $15 to $25 an hour for transcribing short audios.
7. App Development: App developers are the ones making most of the dollars if you ask us. Every business owner wants an app for their business both home and abroad, and you will be making cool cash as an app developer if you put yourself out there.
You can also earn in dollars working in Nigeria by learning new skills and selling your crafts online to those who need them abroad. If you are very smart about it, you can grow your wealth right here in Nigeria without setting foot on foreign soil.
