ITA partners NEPC to launch first E-Lab Innova training for agribusinesses in Nigeria
The E-Lab Innova is an educational training program for the agri-food sector in Nigeria.
As part of its commitment to boost trade relationships with Nigeria, the Italian Trade Agency, a governmental agency that supports the business development, partnerships and collaborations between Italian companies and their local counterparts, has launched the first E-Lab Innova in Nigeria. The E-Lab Innova is an educational training program for the agri-food sector in Nigeria which will be implemented in collaboration with the Nigerian Export Promotion Commission (NEPC) alongside other Italian partners, such as MACFRUT, a leading exhibition for the agribusiness industry.
The training is aimed at increasing the technical and managerial skills of Nigerian agri-food companies in order to support their access to EU markets and foster business partnerships with Italian companies. Participants which were selected with the support of NEPC are CEOs of high-potential companies active in the production of foods such as mango, pineapple, shea nuts and groundnuts. The programme is scheduled to hold for the duration of five weeks and will be implemented in three phases: a preliminary assessment to analyze the technical and management training requirements, company potential and profile design; 2-week webinar training classes focused on key internalization topics and a 5-days study tour in Italy, which will include Macfrut exhibition.
Giving his opening remark at the event held to flag off the training, the Italian Trade Agency Director for West Africa, Dr. Alessandro Gerbino said, “Nigeria remains a strategic point for engagement between the agency and other countries across West Africa. The E-Lab Innova holds prospects for Nigerian companies to be imparted on the knowledge and technicalities of their counterparts abroad whilst also paving the way for collaborations between Italian and Nigerian agribusinesses.”
“It is a pleasure to see the collaboration between the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), to develop the capacity of agribusinesses and aid their integration into the value chain of European Union markets. We remain committed to supporting the government’s plan to create more jobs through the agrofood industry and ensure that these businesses have the right skillset to grow, sustain their operations and contribute to the growth of Nigeria’s economy,” Dr. Gerbino added.
In her keynote address, Uduak Etokowoh, Deputy Director, International Export Offices, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), said, “the council constantly seeks out collaborations like this to strengthen trade relations across the world. The European Union (EU) is one of the largest markets for agribusiness, however, challenges such as logistics and inability to meet market needs pose a threat to growth opportunities. In adjusting to the new normal of virtual engagements, we are extremely delighted to partner the ITA to deliver this virtual training in support of wealth creation for the economy and to enhance seamless penetration to the EU markets for Nigerian agribusinesses”.
13 agribusinesses across Nigeria took part in the first training session including United Agro Cooperative Society Limited, Cobrend Trading and more; the programme will involve nearly 40 Nigerian companies in total. Since the launch of Lab Innova in Africa, over 140 companies across Ghana, Angola, Mozambique, Uganda and Ethiopia have successfully gone through the training programme, with study tours and exhibitions held in Italy.
About the Italian Trade Agency in Nigeria
ITA – Italian Trade Agency is the Governmental agency that supports the business development of Italian companies abroad and promotes the attraction of foreign investment in Italy. With a motivated and modern organization and a widespread network of overseas offices, ITA provides information, assistance, consulting, promotion and training to Italian small and medium-sized businesses.
The agency is committed to establishing strong contact with Nigeria with a major focus on industrial technologies that address the growth pattern Nigeria has adopted in several areas, so to add value to local natural resources and raw materials.
Using the most modern multi-channel promotion and communication tools, it acts to assert the excellence of Made in Italy in the world. ITA operates in 70 countries under the Italian Embassy.
Jaiz Bank posts more than 45% increase in annual profit
The 2020 result further reaffirms the growth trajectory witnessed by the Bank over the last 3 years.
Jaiz Bank Plc, the premier Non-Interest Bank in Nigeria has declared a Profit Before Tax of N3.07 billion for 2020 financial year, a 45.31% increase over N2.11 billion recorded in the previous year.
Gross Earnings from the Report and Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2020 showed a 33.29% growth from N14.71 billion in 2019 to N19.6 billion in 2020.
The Bank’s Total Assets during the year under review was N233.59 billion as against N167.27 billion realized in the previous year, representing a 40% growth.
Similarly, there was a leap in the Profit After Tax from N2.44 billion in the preceding year to N2.90 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Earnings Per Share increased from 8.29 kobo in 2019 to 9.85 kobo in 2020. While Return on Equity for the year under review stood at 17.2%, securing a place for the Bank among the top-4 quoted banks with the highest return to Shareholders in the country.
The Managing Director, Mr. Hassan Usman said the Bank’s growth strategy focuses on the real sector of the economy, especially the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and financial inclusion.
Usman said: “We shall continue to develop new customers, new markets and new products for both our physical and virtual channels. We remain committed to continuously up-scaling our governance mechanism to meet best practice and regulatory requirements.”
The MD noted that while the Bank would continue to expand its operations across the country by opening more branches, it will significantly leverage on technology to reach its target markets across the nation and bring the underbanked and unbanked population into the formal economy.
Centric Gateway’s SeerBit partners Wix to boost Ecommerce in Africa
The joint effort from SeerBit and Wix represents the continuous efforts in ensuring Africans get the best experience transacting online…
SeerBit is pleased to announce it is partnering with Wix, a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, to empower and scale eCommerce businesses in Africa. SeerBit is a product of Centric Gateway – an innovative Pan-African tech solutions company enabling seamless and secure payments across East and West Africa.
This collaboration makes SeerBit a payment gateway for Wix on the African continent, processing payments in local currencies, and giving unfettered access to African businesses to build their unique online presence. This integration will further empower the continent as Sub-Saharan Africa is on track to become one of the fastest-growing payment markets in the world. Online payment in East and West Africa has an average annual increase of 17% with a population of 919 million. With this integration to the Wix platform, Centric Gateway aims to capture 60% of the online market in both regions.
Founded in 2011, Centric Gateway has serviced an array of clients, providing innovative solutions across different industries. With a core focus on the Banking sector, Centric Gateway was the first Fintech firm that implemented an Open Banking initiative for a leading Nigerian Tier-1 Bank and continues to service several Banks across the African continent. Today, Centric Gateway is a leading player with its flagship product SeerBit developing a financial ecosystem with omni-channel capabilities across the payments value chain.
Speaking on the collaboration with Wix, Omoniyi Kolade, CEO, Centric Gateway stated, “In alignment with our vision of providing innovative technology solutions tailored to bridging payment gaps, this cooperation will boost the payment services industry and increase customer satisfaction in Africa. This collaboration also allows SeerBit to be a frontline player in driving the growth of the eCommerce and online space in Africa. We are happy to do this in collaboration with Wix.”
Omoniyi also reiterated on how both brands are united to make history in Africa. Also, he emphasized their commitment to cater to its valued merchants and to reinforce the brand’s mantra of “Payments simplified”. He recommended new merchants to join the Wix platform in order to grow their businesses online in light of the ever-fast digitization the world is experiencing, retelling that payments will be in local currencies, eliminating the bottlenecks of having to pay in foreign currencies.
The joint effort from SeerBit and Wix represents the continuous efforts in ensuring Africans get the best experience transacting online, one that is custom-made as if the brand originated in each country.
About Centric Gateway
Centric Gateway is a leading technology-driven company focused on providing innovative solutions in Africa. Centric Gateway also provides technology integration, advisory services, payment infrastructure, and transaction processing across verticals with partners in banking, retail, telecommunications, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs), and small-medium enterprises (SMEs). African businesses use the company’s innovative software solutions to securely receive payments and to provide a modern, sublime payment experience. Centric Gateway is the leading technology company accelerating the growth of African companies, helping them launch new business models, and deepen customer relationships.
Centric Gateway has over the years, demonstrated consistent, strong, and profitable growth since the business was founded in 2011 and is currently present in 9 countries in East and West Africa.
The company won the best FINTECH partner of the year at the Electronic Payment Incentive Scheme Efficiency Awards, 2019 in Nigeria. In 2019, Centric gateway was the first company to drive an open banking initiative in Nigeria backed by the Central Bank of Nigeria to join the global payment trend and revolutionize the fintech space in Nigeria. For further information about Centric Gateway and SeerBit, please visit their websites.
