Markets
Oscar Onyema completes 10-year tenure as CEO of NSE
The NSE has announced that Mr Oscar Onyema has completed his tenure as its Chief Executive Officer after 10 years.
This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Head, Corporate Communication of NSE, Mr Olumide Orojimi, on Tuesday in Lagos, where it was added that a closing gong ceremony was held on April 1 to honour Onyema.
The Chairman, Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, said that the closing gong was in commemoration of Onyema’s exemplary leadership.
Onyema is expected to become the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), NGX Group Plc following the successful demutualisation of the Exchange.
What the Chairman of NGX Group is saying
Ogunbanjo, in his statement, said, “It is impossible to overstate Oscar Onyema’s contributions to the growth of The Exchange and the development of the capital market in the past 10 years. After his first year of leadership, it became evident that his strategic mindset and mastery of Exchange business is what NSE dearly needs to rise to its next level of growth.
As anticipated, The Exchange went on to experience significant growth as the years passed by, most notable of which is the recent completion of the demutualisation of The Exchange. It has indeed been a pleasure working with him in our time at the NSE and I look forward to our continued journey to greatness in the NGX era.”
What the new Group Chief Executive Officer of NGX Group is saying
Oscar Onyema, the new GCEO, said, “I arrived at the NSE when the stock market was in the doldrums, investors’ confidence low, mono-product and the bourse under regulatory administration. With tunnel vision, collaboration with stakeholders in the financial system and perseverance, we have been able to surmount almost all of the challenges.
“I am delighted to have worked with astute members of the national council, visionary leaders in the executive committee and an expert crop of staff at The Exchange to have delivered excellent results. We have come a long way from where we used to be and I am excited about the opportunities demutualisation has opened for us in the coming years.
“I must reiterate my commitment to ensuring that the NGX Group Plc and its subsidiaries deliver on the mandate to become Africa’s leading capital market infrastructure provider. I look forward to deepening partnerships with existing stakeholders and exploring new collaborations locally and globally to bring this to bear.”
What you should know
- It can be recalled that under the demutualization plan, the NGX Group Plc, a new non-operating holding company, was created as the parent company for the NSE and its operating structures with its three operating subsidiaries.
- These subsidiaries include Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the operating exchange; NGX Regulation Limited (NGX REGCO), the independent regulatory arm; and NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RELCO), the real estate company.
- Mr Temi Popoola will assume the role of CEO, NGX Limited, while Ms Tinuade Awe will become the CEO of NGX RegCo Limited.
Cryptocurrency
Coinbase Q1 profit to double last year’s total earnings
The Crypto exchange presently has about 56 million verified users as of Q1 2021.
A week to its much-awaited Initial Public Offer, Coinbase the most sort after crypto exchange revealed it expected to report a Q1 profit of between $730 million to $800 million, more than double what it made last year.
In its statement on its preliminary results, the pioneer crypto exchange reported that it was anticipating to post revenue of $1.8 billion in Q1 2021, surpassing last year’s total revenue of $1.3 billion.
For the first quarter of 2021, Coinbase currently expects the following for the 3 months ended March 31, 2021:
- Verified Users of 56 million
- Monthly Transacting Users (MTUs) of 6.1 million
- Assets on Platform of $223 billion, representing 11.3% crypto asset market share, including $122 billion of Assets on Platform from Institutions
- Trading Volume of $335 billion
- Total Revenue of approximately $1.8 billion
- Net Income of approximately $730 million to $800 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.1 billion
The Crypto exchange presently has about 56 million verified users as of Q1 2021, taking to account that Coinbase is not currently available to residents of Africa’s biggest crypto market (Nigeria).
Coinbase also operates a Crypto custody business for institutional investors and plans to make its direct listing debut at Nasdaq on April 14, the first of its kind for a major Crypto exchange.
The Crypto exchange was founded about a decade ago, allowing its clients to buy and sell Cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Polkadot. The Crypto exchange had earlier raised over $540 million in funding as a private company, its current market value stands at about $90 billion.
In a footnote, it explains “In May 2020, we became a remote-first company. Accordingly, we do not maintain a headquarters.”
As a risk factor, it cites: “The identification of Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous person or persons who developed Bitcoin, or the transfer of Satoshi’s Bitcoins.”
Commodities
Gold retreats from 2-week high amid a stronger U.S economy
Gold futures edged lower by 0.20% to trade at $1,739.45 an ounce amid falling U.S. Treasury Yields.
Gold’s price retreated from its two-week high as positive data from the world’s biggest economy bolstered hopes for a quick economic recovery from COVID-19, despite the recent lockdowns seen in Western Europe.
At press time, Gold futures edged lower by 0.20% to trade at $1,739.45 an ounce amid falling U.S. Treasury Yields, while the greenback slipped to a two-week low.
Just recently, the job openings report in the U.S for February posted a two-year high of 7.367 million; hiring also recorded its biggest surge in 9 months.
However, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the prevailing market conditions giving the precious metal the needed support in the mid-term amid the falling value in the U.S dollar.
“Gold jumps as the US dollar and yields fall. And with the dollar not responding to “US exceptionalism,” it still leaves room for further price climbs.
Gold prices firmed in volatile Asian and European trading as the Easter holidays ended and full trading got back underway. Gold received support from the FX markets as EUR/USD retained Monday’s gains, putting gold on a firm footing.
And as we all know, gold in a dollar weaker environment tends to remain tethered at the hip to the Euro.”
Bottom Line
Metal pundits argue that the current weakening of the greenback and a recent easing in yields will effectively provide the accelerant to a rally in gold and silver in the midterm.
