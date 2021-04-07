Sports
Manchester City announces £192m net loss for 2019/20 fiscal year
The club’s operating expenses was £641.2m, an £80.9m increase compared to £560.3m spent in the previous year.
English top-flight club, Manchester City Football Club has announced its annual report for 2019/20 which covers an unusual season that was paused between March and June due to the ongoing global pandemic and then completed in the 2020/21 fiscal year.
The Premier League current leaders posted a total revenue of £478.4m, a loss of 11% compared to £565.2m made at the same period in the previous year. Revenue delays were the major cause of the reduction in revenue. A quarter of the Premier League matches and the latter stages of the UCL and FA cup including the revenues generated from player sales were delayed by the global pandemic and do not appear in the 2019/20 account. Player sales include Leroy Sane’s transfer to Bayern Munich for around €45m.
CEO Ferran Soriano said: “Clearly, the 2019-20 accounts in isolation are not the best representation of the reality of the season with delayed player trading and numerous games being played after 30th June 2020, the revenues from which will be accounted in the 2020-21 period. A better financial picture of the COVID years will be provided at the end of the 2020-21 season, when the two seasons are combined and normalised.”
The club’s operating expenses was £641.2m, an £80.9m increase compared to £560.3m spent in the previous year because the club continued to meet its full financial commitments, in addition to providing support to staff and the local community, including the significant support for fans, local schools and services and as a provider of valuable infrastructure for the NHS as it battled the pandemic.
Broadcasting revenues were reduced following rebates due to delays to the 2019/20 domestic football season and changes to broadcasting schedules. Broadcasting revenues for the year ended 30 June, 2020 have been reduced to reflect Premier League and UEFA rebates due to broadcasters.
What you need to know
The pandemic led to a net loss of £126.0m for the 2019/20 fiscal year. The club said the following in a statement:
“However, the club expects to immediately return to profitability in 2020-21, as a result of a less COVID impacted season and deferred 2019-20 revenues. The likely normalised losses for each of the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons will therefore be less than £60m per year.”
Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said: “[we have] a business that is fundamentally strong, with committed shareholders and with significant assets, built carefully over a decade and upon more than a century of history.”
Highlighting “income streams [that] have been deliberately shifted and diversified,” the Chairman continues, “our long-term approach has meant that we are now not wholly dependent on income streams that have been most vulnerable to the ongoing impact of COVID-19.”
Sports
Memories or Value: Does playing in Lagos hold any significant meaning to the Super Eagles?
Lagos is the spiritual home of the Eagles, and it’s time they return home.
Isima, Odegbami, Amiesimaka, Lawal, Chukwu, Owolabi, Ogedengbe. Names that will forever be revered in Nigeria, especially among the older ones who witnessed what was a footballing masterclass in 1980. Nigeria hosted the 12th edition of the biennial African Nations Cup tournament, beating Algeria 3-0 in the final courtesy of two goals from the wing wizard, Segun ‘The Mathematical’ Odegbami, and a strike from the mercurial Muda Lawal.
Lagos was the darling of Nigerian football fans, and the Green Eagles, as they were called back then, could do no wrong in the eyes of the teeming crowd at the National Stadium in Surulere, swatting aside opponents with relative ease. In 2000, the love between Lagos and the national team would reach a tipping point. The scene was the National Stadium. It was the final of the Ghana/Nigeria 2000 and the date was 13th, February 2000. Victor Ikpeba, the 1997 African Footballer Of The Year had just hit the bar from the spot in a penalty shootout, with Rigobert Song hitting the winner in front of a stunned and silent Lagos crowd. Nigeria had come from two goals down but ultimately lost when it mattered most in a game of sudden death.
Losing to Cameroon in 2000 was the final straw, as they had defeated Nigeria in the 1984 and 1988 showpieces, and it is one loss Nigerians tend to remember the stadium with. The National Stadium since that time has been a relic of the past, playing host to just exhibition matches. Like its next-door neighbour, the Teslim Balogun Stadium got renovated and played host to international tournaments, most notably the 2009 U-17 World Cup.
Many factors have been attributed to Lagos seeing less of the Super Eagles. This article highlights 3 of such factors.
Derelict infrastructure
Successive governments have allowed the National Stadium, Surulere to go into a state of disrepair. It has become a shadow of its former self and with many stadia across the country, the Football Federation had decided that Lagos won’t be the permanent home of the Eagles, taking games to Abuja, Kano, Kaduna, Enugu, Calabar, Uyo, and lately, Benin, mainly to allow other parts of the country have a feel of what it is like to host the national team.
The absence of a government-owned football team in Lagos playing in the Nigerian Professional Football League has also led to this, as there has been no express need for the government to spend so much on a facility that isn’t even state-owned, and without the potential to generate enough income to offset the cost of refurbishing it.
“You can’t please Lagos fans”
The pressure of playing in Lagos is extreme and most of the time gets to the players. Even while winning, songs of scoring more goals fill the air, with the players getting restless and breathless all in the name of pleasing the fans. The fans are eerily quiet when things are not going the team’s way, and for a team that only plays periodically, the players believe the fans should do more to support the team. This has made the football authorities play ‘safe’ by taking the games around the country, with not enough time spent at a particular place to allow fans to start becoming entitled, which ultimately leads to undue pressure on the players.
The question of economic value
From a financial standpoint, what really is the value of playing in Lagos? Is it sponsorship? The authorities can get it from playing in different places, as long as there is viewership on TV and other media. One would argue about game-day revenue, but the apathy from Nigerian football fans to Nigerian teams is well known. What is the prospect of playing in a big stadium when fans won’t fill half of it?
There is also the question of what bringing the Super Eagles means to the local community. While the excitement and buzz are unlike anywhere in the country, does it translate in kind to the local community in terms of revenue? Tournaments could help in this regard, and not one-off games.
Final Thoughts
Lagos is the spiritual home of the Eagles, and it’s time they return home. However, returning must mean that the advantages outweigh the disadvantages, and not just a sentimental or emotional decision. If it’s the former, it would be good, but if it’s the latter, it may be a permanent break from a place that once held happy memories for everyone associated with the green and white.
Sports
Francis Ngannou’s payout of $580k can buy him 1.06 million units of Dangote Cement shares
The UFC fighter can opt to buy 1.06 million units of Dangote Cement Shares at the current price of N224 per share.
Francis Ngannou on Sunday, became the undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion of the world, after knocking out American mixed martial artist, Stipe Miocic, in the main event of UFC 260.
The championship bout saw him walk home with a Performance of the Night bonus of $50,000, after the second-round knockout of Stipe Miocic.
This, in addition to his match payout of $530,000 put his total payout from defeating Miocic in the 52-second mark of Round 2, at $580,000.
His total match pay-out, when converted to naira, going with the official NAFEX rate of N410/$ stands at N237.8 million. With this huge sum, the UFC fighter can opt to buy 1.06 million units of Dangote Cement Shares at the current price of N224 per share which the company closed at today, at the close of market activities.
Other companies he can acquire stakes
His total match payout can also buy:
- About 256,000 units of the issued ordinary shares of Airtel Africa Plc.
- About 1.44 million units of the issued ordinary shares of MTN Nigeria Plc.
- About 3.24 million units of the issued shares of BUA Cement Plc.
- About 173,000 units of the issued ordinary shares of Nestle Nigeria Plc.
In case you missed it: The Board of Dangote Cement Plc recently proposed a dividend of N272 billion to the shareholders of the company for the period ended December 31, 2020.
This translates to a dividend payment of N16 per share for all the 17,000,307,404 residual issued and fully paid outstanding shares of Dangote Cement Plc.
In line with this, Ngannou’s total match payout can qualify him to earn a dividend of N14.84 million.
What you should know
Ngannou’s emphatic win over Stipe Miocic makes him the third African born UFC Mixed Martial artist to hold the UFC Champion Belt, joining the likes of Israel Adesanya, the reigning and Undisputed Champion of The Middleweight, and Kamaru Usman the Champion of Welterweight division.
This makes the continent of Africa, the most decorated continent with UFC Champions, relative to other continents.
