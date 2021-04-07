Markets
Jaiz Bank upsurge as NSE Banking Index plunges
Jaiz bank, today, made an outstanding profit of 10% pushing its price to N0.64.
At the end of the trading session today, the NSE Banking Index posted a loss of (-3.12%) supporting the significant loss posted at the last trading session of -1.95%, putting the index point at 350.36. The market saw 1 gain, 1 stalemate, and 8 losses.
After Jaiz Bank’s losses of -4.76%, putting the price at N0.61 at the previous trading session, the bank, today, made an outstanding profit of 10% pushing its price to N0.64.
Sterling Bank also posted a loss of -9.47% supporting its previously held loss of -8.65% to put the price at N1.54 from N1.69. Wema Bank held a stalemate putting the price at N0.58.
Zenith Bank made a significant loss of -4.11% putting the price at N21.00 which was in support of its -0.90% held on the previous trading day.
Fidelity Bank drifted from its positive momentum of +0.39 held at the previous trading session to post a significant loss of -3.47% putting the price at N2.52 from N2.59. EcoBank also added 2% to its 1% loss held at the previous trading session, putting the price downwards to N4.90 from N4.95.
GT Bank also continued with its bearish momentum after posting losses of -3.28% to push the price downwards from N28.60 to N28.00. Access Bank also posted a loss of -2.47% pushing the price downwards to N7.95 from N8.10. Union Bank posted a loss of -2.97% to put the price at N4.90 from N5.05. UBA was not saved from this bearish trend posting a loss of -0.71% putting the price at N6.95.
Outlook
- Market sentiment trends strongly bearish as 8 companies in the NSE Banking Index made losses as opposed to 1 stalemate and 1 gain at the end of the trading session today.
- Traders are expecting to see a recovery in the financial service sector.
- Nairametrics counsels cautious participation in the market amid growing uncertainties in Nigeria.
Markets
Nigerian stock market closes the day beneath expectation
The Nigerian Stock Exchange market made another bearish end posting a loss at the end of the trading session.
The All-Share Index decreased by +0.02 % to close at 38,774.03 from the 38,766.61 index points.
- The Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at NGN 20.29Tr. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -3.72%.
- The market closed beneath expectation as JAIZBANK led 12 Gainers, and STERLNBANK topped the chart of 27 Losers, showing a bearish movement by the NSE ASI.
Top gainers
- JAIZBANK up +10.00%to close at N0.66
- INITSPLC up +9.52% to close at N 0.46
- ROYALEX up +8.33% to close at N0.39
- JAPAULGOLD up 8.16% to close at 0.53
- CHIPLC up +6.90% to close at N0.31
Top losers
- STERLNBANK down -9.47% to close at N1.53
- PHARMDEKO down -9.46% to close at N1.34
- PRESTIGE down -8.70% to close at N0.42
- ARDOVA down -6.91% to close at N14.15
- LIVESTOCK down -5.88% to close at N1.76
Outlook
Nairametrics had a chat with an expert in the stock market Mr. Olodun Emmanuel, Research Analyst, Edgefield Capital Management Limited. He opines that we should be expecting a recovery tomorrow saying, “Tomorrow we expect a slight form of recovery in the financial services sector which is supposed to positively impact the overall performance of the market.”
He also draws our attention to stocks in the financial services saying, “Due to the financial sector volatility and the expected recovery for the negatives recorded today particularly the banking subsector: Zenith Bank, GTBank and Access bank. Based on Fundamentals, we expect Q1 results any moment from now as such, the following stocks are on our watchlist: Zenith Bank, GTBank, UCAP, Flourmills, and WAPCO.”
- Nairametrics, however, advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.
Markets
Japaul Gold shares gain N752 million in three trading sessions
The market capitalization of the gold exploration company surged by N752 million, or 29.3% in just three trading sessions on the NSE.
Investors’ interest in the shares of Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc has seen the market capitalization of the Gold exploration company surge by N752 million, or 29.3% in just three trading sessions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
The N752 million market value gain in Japaul Gold’s capitalization can be attributed to the recent gains in the company’s shares, as bargain hunters scamper for the shares of the company.
This move triggered a 29.3% rise in the share price of the company in just three trading sessions.
Prior to the recent move up to N0.53 per share at the close of the market today, the shares of Japaul Gold bottomed at N0.41 on the 31st of March 2021, after printing a record high of N1.67 per share on the 18th of January, 2021.
This move saw the market capitalization of the company surge by about N752 million from N2.568 billion on the 31st of March 2021 to N3.319 billion as of the close of trading activities on the exchange today.
In line with this, the price per share of Japaul Gold has increased from N0.41 to N0.53, representing a 29.3% gain in three trading sessions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
What you should know
- Recall that Nairametrics about 5 months ago reported that Japaul Gold signed a partnership contract with H&H Mines Limited to mine gold. The company also revealed that it received approval in principle from representatives of H&H Mines Ltd for Japaul Plc to invest in and/or acquire some shares of the company.
- In reaction to this development, the shares of the rebranded and restructured company with a new focus on Gold exploration as its new name suggests, rallied to a record 52-week high of N1.67 less than 2 months after the disclosure.
- At the current price, shares of Japaul Gold are trading 14.52% lower than the company shares sold for at the close of trading on the 31st of December 2021.
