Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp) delivers strong performance despite challenging year
Transcorp’s Performance was underpinned by the execution of the Group’s well-defined strategies to deliver growth and achieve its long term goals.
- Achieves 2% and 225% increase in PAT for Group and the Company respectively
- Grows Total Comprehensive Income by 31% and 563% for the Group and the Company respectively
Nigeria’s leading diversified conglomerate, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (“Transcorp”), has released its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Transcorp achieved ₦75.2billion in turnover and Profit After Tax of ₦3.79billion in 2020, representing a 2.35% increase against ₦3.705billion in 2019. The Group’s Comprehensive income grew by 31%, from ₦3.44 in 2019, to ₦4.516billion in 2020, its Total assets of the Group grew by 8% from ₦313.1billion to ₦338.1billion, while shareholder’s funds increased by 5%, from ₦108.7billion in 2019 to ₦114.4billion in 2020.
“We sustained and drove our growth agenda across all our business sectors in 2020, notwithstanding the challenging operating environment, emanating from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Owen Omogiafo, President/Group CEO of Transcorp.
“We significantly advanced our strategic position as a leading player in the power sector, with the successful acquisition of 100% ownership stake in Afam Power Plc and Afam III Fast Power Limited, together with a combined installed capacity of about 1,000MW, bringing our total power generation capacity to approximately 2,000 MW. We have also commenced distributing internationally in the West African regional electricity market, as a member of the West African Power Pool (WAPP). We continue to seek opportunities to deepen our position across the power value chain, as we deliver on our promise to power Nigeria”, Mrs Omogiafo said.
Speaking further, Mrs Omogiafo said, “Despite the impact of the pandemic on our hospitality business, we responded quickly by embarking on several initiatives to adapt to the new normal and meet the needs of guests and staff in the pandemic era, whilst intensifying cost-saving mechanisms to minimise the losses brought about by the pandemic.”
Commenting on the results, the Chairman of Transcorp, Tony O. Elumelu CON, said, “Businesses across the globe had to adapt, be innovative and learn to manoeuvre the volatile macroeconomic environment the Covid-19 pandemic created. Though tough for all, we demonstrated our resilience and continued relentlessly in our mission to ensure we improve lives and transform Nigeria. By growing our investments in power and hospitality, we were able to continue to develop our businesses and generate the long-term value our shareholders expect.”
Speaking on Transcorp’s outlook for 2021, Mrs Omogiafo emphasised the Group’s focus on increasing momentum across all business lines. Transcorp Hotels Plc recently launched its asset-light business, ‘Aura by Transcorp Hotels’, which leverages technology to provide travellers with accommodation options across Africa. Aura is a digital play that would revolutionalise the African hospitality industry and position Transcorp Hotels, to continue to dominate and increase its footprint across Africa.
Mrs Omogiafo also highlighted the Group’s ground-breaking advances in its integrated gas-to-power strategy, leveraging its OPL 281 asset and its partnership with Heirs Holdings, in the acquisition of OML 17 to meet the gas requirements for its power business.
“We have laid a strong foundation for sustainable growth. We remain focused on to creating long-term value for all stakeholders and to position Transcorp as a flagship Pan African conglomerate,” the President/GCEO said.
About Transcorp
Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp) is a publicly quoted conglomerate, with a diversified shareholder base of over 300,000.
Our portfolio comprises strategic investments in the power, hospitality, agribusiness and oil and gas sectors. Our notable businesses include Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Transcorp Hotels Calabar, Transcorp Power, TransAfam Limited and Transcorp Energy.
Facebook research unveils tips for Nigerian businesses to plan and adapt during Ramadan
Launch of guide enabling brands to discover expert insights and solutions to uncover growth this Ramadan
The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the way people live, connect, shop and discover. This was more evident during Ramadan, a period of introspection and celebration for nearly 2 billion people. During Ramadan, people want to come together, whether virtually or socially distanced, to share the joy with loved ones. Despite inevitable differences to recent years, we will see the emergence of new discovery and shopping behaviours.
To better understand the behaviours of people who observe Ramadan and who shop for this season, Facebook IQ, Facebook’s insights and research division, in partnership with YouGov, a global public opinion and data company, has unveiled findings of a study conducted during Ramadan 2020, with over 17,000 respondents across eleven countries including Nigeria. Approximately 1,500 interviews were completed with samples that were representative of the adult online population across age, gender and region in each market. The research explored a range of areas, including people’s purchasing and media habits, the impact of COVID-19, the role of influencer content and how communities give back.
The research highlights the booming e-commerce industry is significantly driving the digital economy in Nigeria. Here are six tips for Nigerian brands and businesses to effectively adapt and plan this Ramadan:
Discover new ways to support businesses
The theme of giving back is deeply rooted in Ramadan. People are increasingly giving back with time and money – and this extends to local businesses too. 90% agree that brands should find ways of giving back during Ramadan. As people personally contribute to their communities, they increasingly expect the same of businesses. They want brands to express their values, speak authentically and stand up for causes they care about. In fact, the research also shows that 77% of survey respondents in Nigeria became more interested in a brand after learning about their business practices. That is why brands must raise awareness of their support for local businesses and the community during the pandemic in a clear and simple way.
Discover mobile audiences
During Ramadan, people look to technology, especially mobile, to stay up-to-date and connect with family and friends. They also use mobile to shop and stay entertained. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, mobile has become the constant companion driving additional time spent on the small screen. The research shows that 52% of survey respondents in Nigeria spend more time using their mobile during the season. This means that more people are now using mobile across discovery, research and purchase compared to going in store. Knowing this, brands must leverage the rise in mobile entertainment and resources to reach the right audience where they are adapting to how and where they like to discover new things.
Discover partnerships
Creators offer a new source of credibility. Amongst the Ramadan observing and shopping community surveyed in Nigeria, 58% agreed that public figures and celebrities influence their purchasing decisions. They look to public figures for self-improvement content as well as deals, especially when it comes to discovering and purchasing new products and services. Brands must therefore engage with partners and creators to help reach new audiences in an authentic way and should explore collaborating with creators who can inspire, generate deals and announce trends.
Discover new demand
The demand from shoppers to browse and shop safely online is greater than ever as they spend less time shopping in physical stores. According to the research, 67% of survey respondents in Nigeria spent more time shopping online during the Ramadan and Eid season because of COVID-19. On average, shoppers in Nigeria are 3x more likely to feel safer using mobile to shop, compared to in store. This year, brands must understand their audience’s needs and safety concerns when shopping online and on mobile, offering cross-border shoppers a frictionless experience throughout the entire purchase journey, both safely and conveniently.
Discover new opportunities
Ramadan is one of the biggest shopping moments of the year, yet most advertisers switch off spending during this time, based on the misapprehension that most people finish their Ramadan shopping early. People, however, are continually preparing their homes, meals and gifts for loved ones and are looking out for the best deals before and during the season. While 28% of the respondents in Nigeria started planning by March last year, about a month before celebrations started, only 18% had completed their shopping when Ramadan actually started. The research also indicates that the periods just before Ramadan and Eid are the biggest shopping periods. Brands must plan ahead to stay relevant and prepared for these shopping peaks, reminding people of what they love by tapping into their preferences.
Discover bargain hunters
As the impact of COVID-19 is felt locally, shoppers are increasingly price-sensitive and look to Facebook for deals and inspiration. 68% of the respondents in Nigeria look to discover more bargains during Ramadan and Eid. This price sensitivity applies to essentials like food and beverages, as well as to clothing and gift items, making mega sales all the more important during Ramadan. The research also indicates that in Nigeria, 67% of the respondents said they use Facebook platforms for inspiration, research and to discover new shopping ideas.
You can also take a closer look at the FBIQ Ramadan Interactive Report explore, compare and filter the findings to inform your Ramadan planning, understand audience expectations and forge more meaningful connections.
Through Facebook’s partnership with Getty Images, brands and marketers can also access the Yalla Ramadan stock image library to adapt their Ramadan campaigns and find visual inspiration.
Team Itesiwaju emerges winner of Unilever Ideatrophy 9th edition
The competition is a business-oriented one that targets undergraduates across universities in Nigeria.
After an exciting competition, Team Itesiwaju from the University of Lagos clinched the 1st place position to emerged the winner of the 9th edition of the Unilever Nigeria Ideatrophy challenge. This year’s competition, themed “More Than You Expect” got entries from different universities across Nigeria.
The competition is a business-oriented one that targets undergraduates across universities in Nigeria. Participants are provided opportunities to develop ideas on real-life business scenarios, which are then reviewed by a panel of judges. This year’s competition was focused on the Sunlight brand where the finalists were tasked to “Light Up Africa with Your Ideas” by proposing product idea options for Sunlight.
Speaking at the virtual event, the Managing Director, Unilever West Africa, Carl Cruz, said that Unilever remains committed to creating a bright future for Nigerian youths and will continue to contribute to the improvement of knowledge in the younger generation through Ideatrophy.
“The aim of the 9th edition Unilever Ideatrophy Challenge is to reinforce the role of Unilever in contributing to employment creation. The event is a skill-building and learning opportunity, a way to challenge youths to come up with ideas while they are mentored by seasoned professionals. Therefore, the competition’s focus is on the development of personal, leadership and entrepreneurial business competence amongst university undergraduates,” he mentioned.
Also speaking at the event, Unilever Human Resources Director – West Africa, Ola Ehinmoro said, “At Unilever, we believe that education is a process and a lifelong experience, this is why we equip the youths through the competition with necessary knowledge, expertise and experience to become great business leaders.”
Expressing his joy, one of Team Itesiwaju’s members, Bright Nwaneri thanked Unilever Nigeria for an opportunity to showcase their ideas and talents on a global scale. “This event has indeed exposed Team Itesiwaju to a lot of potential and life-changing experiences. We look forward to applying everything we have learnt in the business world. This competition is indeed one every student should plug into for knowledgeable and professional experience,” Bright said. The winners have also earned internship positions with Unilever alongside other fantastic prizes.
As winners of this year’s edition, Team Itesiwaju will proceed to represent Nigeria at the 2021 Unilever Africa IdeaTrophy and then if successful, at the Global Future Leaders League.
