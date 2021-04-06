NNPC signs deal with Tecnimont SpA to rehabilitate Port Harcourt refinery

The Joint Unions Action Committee (JUAC) in the FCT’s administrative MDA’s including the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) announced they will go on an indefinite strike, due to the FCT Civil Service Commission Act which they say has not been implemented.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Joint Unions, Mr Matilukoro Korede, on Monday in Abuja.

He warned that the Act has not been implemented in 3 years and has been neglected by the Administration as workers are denied their benefits, citing that FCT Minister’s refusal to implement the act cannot be allowed to continue.

He added that the joint unions were ready to go on an indefinite strike, also stating that the Unions have demanded the implementation of Executive Order 1 of 2004, which abolished the Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory long before the signing of the Act, which allows FCT workers to advance in the service.

“It will also give opportunity to FCT workers to advance more in administrative cadre, while a qualified worker from the system can be appointed FCT Head of Service as obtained in states,” he said.

“It was a huge relief when the National Assembly harkened to the voice of the staff of the FCT Administration by enacting, passing into law and gazetting it with the consent of the President and the FCT-Civil Service Commission in 2018.

This is three years down the line; the big question is why has it been difficult to implement it till date?

The FCT-Civil Service Commission is created by an act of parliament just like the Federal Civil Service Commission and those of the States Civil Service Commission with primary responsibility of appointment.

Among the demands of the workers are the removal of all FCTA staff from the Accountant-General of the Federation Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

Others include immediate release of all pending cases of conversion, upgrading, advancement and abolishment of casualisation of workers on FCTA. Especially in Transportation Secretariat, Water Board and the Abuja Environmental Protection Board, promotion and discipline also known as (APD), within the FCT,” Korede added.

