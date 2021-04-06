Debt Securities
DMO announces April 2021 FGN Savings Bond offer for subscription
The DMO, on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, has offered for subscription, the April 2021 FGN Savings Bond.
This is contained in a notification seen by Nairametrics on the website of the DMO on Monday. According to the notification, the savings bond offer comes in two tranches:
- 2-Year FGN Savings Bond due April 14, 2023: 5.522% per annum
- 3-year FGN Savings Bond due April 14, 2024: 6.522% per annum
Details
- Opening Date: April 6, 2021
- Closing Date: April 9, 2021
- Settlement Date: April 14, 2021
- Coupon Payment Dates: July 14, October 14, January 14, and April 14
- Units of sale: N1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N5,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter, subject to a maximum subscription of N50 million.
According to the circular, the offer is backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria and charged upon the general assets of Nigeria.
Interested investors were however advised to visit their website in order to get the list of stockbroking firms appointed as distribution agents.
What you should know
- Nairametrics had reported the offer for subscription of a similar Savings Bond in March 2021 with interest rates of 5.181% and 6.181% per annum for 2 years and 3 years tenor respectively.
- The interest rate for the latest offer is higher than the offer announced in the previous month. This could be a move to attract more investors to subscribe to the securities.
- This is evidently seen in the equities market as investors sell-off their shares in order to buy into less risky assets, amid high bond yields.
- The FGN Savings Bond is an investment product issued through the Debt Management Office (DMO) on behalf of the Federal Government.
U.S. 10-year Treasury Yield still showing bullish momentum
The yield on the 10-year benchmark Treasury note ticked up to 1.7181% in this morning’s trade.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury Yield showed bullish momentum early Monday as traders absorbed the outstanding job report.
The yield on the 10-year benchmark Treasury note ticked up to 1.7181% in this morning’s trade meeting some resistance but forging ahead with bullish momentum. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also rose to 2.374%. Yields are known to have an inverse relationship to prices.
The US economy witnessed job growth in March at a comparatively faster pace than the previous summer and this uptick in economic growth can be linked to an aggressive vaccination effort which has contributed to an increase in hospitality and construction jobs.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 916,000 for the month while the unemployment rate fell to 6%. Employment gains were seen to be inclusive but were especially dominant in areas worst hit by the pandemic.
The labour force continued to grow after losing more than 6 million Americans at one point last year. Another 347,000 workers came back, bringing the labour force participation rate to 61.5%, compared to 63.3% in February 2020.
Furthermore, President Joe Biden revealed the foundation and monetary recovery bundle, spending for transportation, broadband, and reasonable lodging. This arrangement will be bankrolled to some extent by a rise in the corporate expense rate to 28%.
Besides, the United states coronavirus vaccination program continues to be fast-tracked. The U.S. reported another daily record of new COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday, placing the weekly average of new shots per day above 3 million.
What this means
- Yields are known to have an inverse relationship to prices, hence spicks in yield may lead to downward momentum for prices.
- Nonfarm payrolls increased by 916,000 for the month while the unemployment rate fell to 6%.
Official: Nigerian Treasury bills calendar for Q2 2021
Official: Nigerian Treasury bills calendar March – May 2021
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Published its Treasury Bills program for March to May 2021, indicating that it plans to raise about ₦570.4 billion in cash.
The Central Bank sells treasury bills on a bi-weekly basis to investors and is one of the safest investments available. Interests are paid upfront and the principal paid in full upon maturity.
2nd quarter 2021
1st quarter of 2021
4th quarter of 2020
3rd quarter of 2020
2nd quarter of 2020
1st quarter of 2020
4th quarter of 2019
