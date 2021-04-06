Corporate Press Releases
Communique of NGA Industry Multilogues 2: 12th International Conference Edition
A COMMUNIQUÉ ISSUED AT THE END OF THE NIGERIAN GAS ASSOCIATION (NGA) INDUSTRY MULTILOGUES 2: 12TH INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE EDITION HELD VIRTUALLY ON THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25 AND FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2021 WITH THE THEME “POWERING FORWARD: ENABLING NIGERIA’S INDUSTRIALISATION VIA GAS”
The Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) hosted the second edition of its Industry Multilogues, rendered through its 12th biennial International Conference & Awards platforms, on February 25 and 26, 2021.
As was the first edition of the Multilogues, the 2-day event hosted virtually in conformance with COVID-19 protocols, featured over 300 participants across the continents of Asia, Europe, Africa, North and South America, and 35 local and international speakers comprising the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva; Presidentof International Gas Union (IGU), Dr Joe Kang; the GMD of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari;and the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr Simbi Wabote.
Others include the Country Chair of Shell Companies in Nigeria, Mr. Osagie Okunbor; the MD of NLNG, Mr. Tony Attah; the MD of Seplat Petroleum Development Company, Mr. Roger Brown; the MD of Shell Nigeria Gas, Mr. Ed Ubong, and erstwhile President of the NGA, Mrs. Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, amongst other numerous international and local players in the upstream, midstream, and downstream gas value chain.
After a robust presentation, engaging deliberations, and very insightful discourse, the panelists and speakers came to the following conclusions:
1. Nigeria has enough gas resources to meet its demands in the domestic and export market.
2. All stakeholders must work with the Government to deliver Nigeria gas ambitions over the next decade.
3. Nigeria must enhance the fiscal and operational policies required to attract the right investments to realise the objectives and aspirations outlined within the nation’s Gas programmes.
4. The government is enjoined to urgently resolve legacy debts, payment guarantees, and other commercial impediments, including power delivery bottlenecks in the Gas-to-Power programme.
5. The Panelists called for the adjustment of royalties on Gas supplied and consumed in the domestic environment to encourage more supplies that catalyse more significant development in the overall domestic economy.
6. They demanded non-discriminatory pricing mechanisms that offer suppliers equal opportunity for returns on investments and cost-reflective tariff structure across the Gas value chain.
7. There was consensus that the Gas supply industry must be anchored on a willing-seller willing-buyer framework to unlock further investments in Gas exploration and delivery infrastructure.
8. There should be a removal of price controls and concessional Gas tariffs for sections of the market that are critical to achieving overall economic growth objectives.
9. The scope of the National Gas Transportation Network Code’s should be expanded to fully cover the domestic Gas market in line with provisions already specified by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), which regulates the industry.
10. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other development banks need to prioritise the Gas industry, underpinned by concessional interest rates and guarantees for dollar-denominated transactions, to assure lender confidence in Gas projects.
11. PENCOM to make the $32 billion pension funds available to Natural Gas investors as priority funding for critical Gas infrastructure, to bolster economic diversification and sustained industrialisation in the country.
12. The panelists agreed that cost-reflective pricing mechanism, favourable fiscal regime, ease of repatriation of dividend/capital, stable exchange rate, and national industrial policy stability are critical conditions for spurring equity and loan financing in the local Gas market.
13. It was revealed during the sessions that the BOI has a $500 billion funding arrangement with the Bank of China (BOC) to finance import equipment for flare Gas capture, which requires the intending borrowers to advance about
25 per cent of their funding needs and import their equipment from China.
14. Similar arrangements with the US Exim Bank are also available for players that want to import their flare capture equipment from the United States.
15. The panels enjoined players to foster good corporate governance, de-risking loans with equity contributions and mapping out clear funding outlines before initiating a project.
16. The panel agreed that Gas based industries such as fertiliser and cement constitute key consumption centres that could grow the country’s domestic Gas consumption and unlock the much-needed economic growth required to
take over 90 per cent of Nigerians out of extreme poverty.
17. There is a need to warehouse world-class local capacity to adapt imported technologies for the local conditions to reduce overdependence on Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), improve local content know-how, deepen innovations, curtail maintenance costs and the overall cost of production.
18. The conference highlighted the need to create and develop regional infrastructure across the West African economies to deliver Gas supplies to markets through various marine, rail, road, and pipeline channels.
19. They also called for improved regional collaboration on maritime security to arrest the Gulf of Guinea’s rising piracy incidents for safer virtual Gas shipping through marine transport.
20. The process of building industry capacity and retooling professionals from an oil-based economy to a gas-based economy should begin in earnest with the NGA playing a central role.
SIGNED
ED UBONG
PRESIDENT, NIGERIAN GAS ASSOCIATION (NGA)
Corporate Press Releases
Transcorp delivers strong performance despite challenging year
Transcorp’s Performance was underpinned by the execution of the Group’s well-defined strategies to deliver growth and achieve its long term goals.
- Achieves 2% and 225% increase in PAT for Group and the Company respectively
- Grows Total Comprehensive Income by 31% and 563% for the Group and the Company respectively
Nigeria’s leading diversified conglomerate, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (“Transcorp”), has released its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Transcorp achieved ₦75.2billion in turnover and Profit After Tax of ₦3.79billion in 2020, representing a 2.35% increase against ₦3.705billion in 2019. The Group’s Comprehensive income grew by 31%, from ₦3.44 in 2019, to ₦4.516billion in 2020, its Total assets of the Group grew by 8% from ₦313.1billion to ₦338.1billion, while shareholder’s funds increased by 5%, from ₦108.7billion in 2019 to ₦114.4billion in 2020.
Transcorp’s performance was underpinned by execution of the Group’s well-defined strategies to deliver growth and achieve its long term goals.
“We sustained and drove our growth agenda across all our business sectors in 2020, notwithstanding the challenging operating environment, emanating from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Owen Omogiafo, President/Group CEO of Transcorp.
“We significantly advanced our strategic position as a leading player in the power sector, with the successful acquisition of 100% ownership stake in Afam Power Plc and Afam III Fast Power Limited, together with a combined installed capacity of about 1,000MW, bringing our total power generation capacity to approximately 2,000 MW. We have also commenced distributing internationally in the West African regional electricity market, as a member of the West African Power Pool (WAPP). We continue to seek opportunities to deepen our position across the power value chain, as we deliver on our promise to power Nigeria”, Mrs Omogiafo said.
Speaking further, Mrs Omogiafo said, “Despite the impact of the pandemic on our hospitality business, we responded quickly by embarking on several initiatives to adapt to the new normal and meet the needs of guests and staff in the pandemic era, whilst intensifying cost-saving mechanisms to minimise the losses brought about by the pandemic.”
Commenting on the results, the Chairman of Transcorp, Tony O. Elumelu CON, said, “Businesses across the globe had to adapt, be innovative and learn to manoeuvre the volatile macroeconomic environment the Covid-19 pandemic created. Though tough for all, we demonstrated our resilience and continued relentlessly in our mission to ensure we improve lives and transform Nigeria. By growing our investments in power and hospitality, we were able to continue to develop our businesses and generate the long-term value our shareholders expect.”
Speaking on Transcorp’s outlook for 2021, Mrs Omogiafo emphasised the Group’s focus on increasing momentum across all business lines. Transcorp Hotels Plc recently launched its asset-light business, ‘Aura by Transcorp Hotels’, which leverages technology to provide travellers with accommodation options across Africa. Aura is a digital play that would revolutionalise the African hospitality industry and position Transcorp Hotels, to continue to dominate and increase its footprint across Africa.
Mrs Omogiafo also highlighted the Group’s ground-breaking advances in its integrated gas-to-power strategy, leveraging its OPL 281 asset and its partnership with Heirs Holdings, in the acquisition of OML 17 to meet the gas requirements for its power business.
“We have laid a strong foundation for sustainable growth. We remain focused on to creating long-term value for all stakeholders and to position Transcorp as a flagship Pan African conglomerate,” the President/GCEO said.
About Transcorp
Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp) is a publicly quoted conglomerate, with a diversified shareholder base of over 300,000.
Our portfolio comprises strategic investments in the power, hospitality, agribusiness and oil and gas sectors. Our notable businesses include Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Transcorp Hotels Calabar, Transcorp Power, TransAfam Limited and Transcorp Energy.
Corporate Press Releases
Facebook research unveils tips for Nigerian businesses to plan and adapt during Ramadan
Launch of guide enabling brands to discover expert insights and solutions to uncover growth this Ramadan
The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the way people live, connect, shop and discover. This was more evident during Ramadan, a period of introspection and celebration for nearly 2 billion people. During Ramadan, people want to come together, whether virtually or socially distanced, to share the joy with loved ones. Despite inevitable differences to recent years, we will see the emergence of new discovery and shopping behaviours.
To better understand the behaviours of people who observe Ramadan and who shop for this season, Facebook IQ, Facebook’s insights and research division, in partnership with YouGov, a global public opinion and data company, has unveiled findings of a study conducted during Ramadan 2020, with over 17,000 respondents across eleven countries including Nigeria. Approximately 1,500 interviews were completed with samples that were representative of the adult online population across age, gender and region in each market. The research explored a range of areas, including people’s purchasing and media habits, the impact of COVID-19, the role of influencer content and how communities give back.
The research highlights the booming e-commerce industry is significantly driving the digital economy in Nigeria. Here are six tips for Nigerian brands and businesses to effectively adapt and plan this Ramadan:
Discover new ways to support businesses
The theme of giving back is deeply rooted in Ramadan. People are increasingly giving back with time and money – and this extends to local businesses too. 90% agree that brands should find ways of giving back during Ramadan. As people personally contribute to their communities, they increasingly expect the same of businesses. They want brands to express their values, speak authentically and stand up for causes they care about. In fact, the research also shows that 77% of survey respondents in Nigeria became more interested in a brand after learning about their business practices. That is why brands must raise awareness of their support for local businesses and the community during the pandemic in a clear and simple way.
Discover mobile audiences
During Ramadan, people look to technology, especially mobile, to stay up-to-date and connect with family and friends. They also use mobile to shop and stay entertained. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, mobile has become the constant companion driving additional time spent on the small screen. The research shows that 52% of survey respondents in Nigeria spend more time using their mobile during the season. This means that more people are now using mobile across discovery, research and purchase compared to going in store. Knowing this, brands must leverage the rise in mobile entertainment and resources to reach the right audience where they are adapting to how and where they like to discover new things.
Discover partnerships
Creators offer a new source of credibility. Amongst the Ramadan observing and shopping community surveyed in Nigeria, 58% agreed that public figures and celebrities influence their purchasing decisions. They look to public figures for self-improvement content as well as deals, especially when it comes to discovering and purchasing new products and services. Brands must therefore engage with partners and creators to help reach new audiences in an authentic way and should explore collaborating with creators who can inspire, generate deals and announce trends.
Discover new demand
The demand from shoppers to browse and shop safely online is greater than ever as they spend less time shopping in physical stores. According to the research, 67% of survey respondents in Nigeria spent more time shopping online during the Ramadan and Eid season because of COVID-19. On average, shoppers in Nigeria are 3x more likely to feel safer using mobile to shop, compared to in store. This year, brands must understand their audience’s needs and safety concerns when shopping online and on mobile, offering cross-border shoppers a frictionless experience throughout the entire purchase journey, both safely and conveniently.
Discover new opportunities
Ramadan is one of the biggest shopping moments of the year, yet most advertisers switch off spending during this time, based on the misapprehension that most people finish their Ramadan shopping early. People, however, are continually preparing their homes, meals and gifts for loved ones and are looking out for the best deals before and during the season. While 28% of the respondents in Nigeria started planning by March last year, about a month before celebrations started, only 18% had completed their shopping when Ramadan actually started. The research also indicates that the periods just before Ramadan and Eid are the biggest shopping periods. Brands must plan ahead to stay relevant and prepared for these shopping peaks, reminding people of what they love by tapping into their preferences.
Discover bargain hunters
As the impact of COVID-19 is felt locally, shoppers are increasingly price-sensitive and look to Facebook for deals and inspiration. 68% of the respondents in Nigeria look to discover more bargains during Ramadan and Eid. This price sensitivity applies to essentials like food and beverages, as well as to clothing and gift items, making mega sales all the more important during Ramadan. The research also indicates that in Nigeria, 67% of the respondents said they use Facebook platforms for inspiration, research and to discover new shopping ideas.
You can also take a closer look at the FBIQ Ramadan Interactive Report explore, compare and filter the findings to inform your Ramadan planning, understand audience expectations and forge more meaningful connections.
Through Facebook’s partnership with Getty Images, brands and marketers can also access the Yalla Ramadan stock image library to adapt their Ramadan campaigns and find visual inspiration.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Access Bank Plc announces Annual General Meeting.
- Fidelity Bank Plc announces Board meeting.
- AFRINVEST Limited appoints Onoise Onaghinon as new Chief Operating Officer.
- Africa Prudential Plc announces Board meeting.
- Nigerian Breweries announces option for shareholders to receive final dividend as new shares instead of cash.