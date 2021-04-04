Obituaries
Head of Ford Foundation West Africa, Innocent Chukwuma, reported dead
Innocent Chukwuma, head of Ford Foundation West Africa has passed on.
The head of Ford Foundation West Africa and one of Nigeria’s civil society leaders, Innocent Chukwuma, has been reported dead.
This news is coming as the civil society and human rights community is still grappling with the death of Yinka Odumakin.
Chukwuma, who was 55 years old, passed away late on Saturday, April 3, 2021, after being diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia, an aggressive cancer of the blood.
His friend, Edetaen Ojo in a message said, “With profound shock and sadness, I regret to inform you that Innocent Chukwuma passed away a few hours ago, in the evening of April 3. May his soul rest in peace.”
A longtime associate, Professor Chidi Odinkalu said that he stood no chance by the time diagnosis came through, noting that the acute myeloid leukaemia, aggressive destroyer of blood and bone marrow, that claimed Mr Chukwuma’s life was diagnosed at end-stage.
Chukwuma, who died in a Lagos hospital was survived by his activist wife, Josephine and 3 children.
In a reaction to his death, the Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi said, ‘’Still distraught from Yinka Odumakin’s demise, Bisi and I woke up to the most devastating shock of Innocent Chukwuma’s death. Inno was an outstanding colleague and friend from our days at the barricades. Our thoughts are with Josephine and the children. May he rest in peace.’’
Mr Chukwuma left a broad mark of selflessness around the West African civic space after spending decades advancing the cause of a better society for the long-suffering population of the region.
After playing active roles as a political activist and community organiser against the brutal dictatorships of the 1980s and 90s, Mr Chukwuma later established the CLEEN Foundation in 1998, with the mission of promoting public safety, security, and accessible justice through the strategies of empirical research, legislative advocacy, demonstration programmes, and publications, in partnership with government, civil society, and the private sector.
In 2012, Ford Foundation announced him as its lead in West Africa, resuming in 2013 and, over the period, he established a workable, decent and productive relationship with leading civic groups and government agencies across the region.
The Ford Foundation described Mr Chukwuma as the recipient of numerous honours, including the Reebok International Human Rights Award. He was also cited as having served as visiting lecturer at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, where he designed and taught a course on the management of nonprofits in the Global South.
He held a master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Leicester and a bachelor’s degree in religion from the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN).
Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin is dead
The Publicity Secretary of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere has passed on.
Yinka Odumakin, the Publicity Secretary of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere has been reported dead.
According to media reports, he died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) after a brief illness.
The death of the Afenifere spokesman, which was reported to have occurred at the LASUTH isolation centre was confirmed by his wife, Mrs Joe Okei-Odumakin.
The wife said, “A part of me is gone. A part of me is gone. He fought hard at the intensive care unit. Pray for me to survive this. My love is gone.
“He was OK before. Even on March 10, he was still attending meetings. He was recovering yesterday but he died this morning. I am at the intensive care unit. A part of me is gone.”
Also confirming his death, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, in an early reaction, said, ‘’Yinka’s death is a personal loss to me. Himself and the wife, Joe, have been my long-time friends and allies. I knew them separately before they met and got married. I just called the wife’s line and they’re still at the hospital. My deepest condolences to Josephine and the Odumakin family.’’
Tanzania’s President, John Magufuli dies at 61
John Magufuli, Tanzania’s President, has passed on from a brief illness.
The President of Tanzania, John Magufuli has passed away at the age of 61, after an illness that saw him disappear from public life for 2 weeks.
This was disclosed by Vice President, Samia Suluhu Hassan in a broadcast on Wednesday evening.
“Dear Tanzanians, it is sad to announce that today 17 March 2021 around 6 p.m. we lost our brave leader, President John Magufuli who died from heart disease at Mzena hospital in Dar es Salaam where he was getting treatment,” the vice president said
Magufuli had not been seen in public since the 24th of February. The Vice President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, will be sworn in and complete the rest of the five-year term that Magufuli began serving last year after winning a second term, becoming Tanzania’s first female president.
What you should know about Magufuli
Magufuli was born in Chato, north-west Tanzania, in 1959, and Studied Chemistry and maths at the University of Dar es Salaam, after which he worked as a Teacher and Industrial Chemist before he entered Politics.
He was elected as Member of Parliament in 1995, Minister in 2000 and President in 2015.
