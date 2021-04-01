Billionaire Watch
Meet the 39 years old Chinese billionaire electric car maker
Li Xiang is the founder of LI Autos one of China’s foremost electric car companies.
Elon Musk’s Tesla is not the only electric car in the market, although the media hype on Tesla could make one believe otherwise. Other big players are making giant strides in this industry segment and carving out their own share of the market. Notable among them are:
- NIO ( Owned by a Chinese billionaire )
- Volkswagen VWAGY
- BYD Company (backed by Warren Buffet )
- Li Auto
Meet Li Xiang, the Chinese maverick
39 years old Li Xiang is among the millennial entrepreneurs who braved the odds to get their companies trading on the Nasdaq exchange. Li Xiang is the founder of Li Auto, one of China’s foremost electric car companies.
Li Auto is his third main business startup after the previous two failed. He is an ardent fan of Elon Musk and worked closely with William Li Bin, the founder of Chinese bestselling Electric Vehicle, NIO.
Li Auto raised an initial public offering of $1.1bn in its first opening in July 2020.
Li Xiang also has another company, Autohome, a website for automobile-related sales, listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
Key features of the Li One SUV brand
Li Xiang’s Electric Vehicle Company is famous for its SUV brand, Li One. The vehicle features both a battery pack and a gas-powered engine that charges the battery on the go.
The Li One runs on an elite EREV Technology which enables it to be powered by electricity and gasoline at the same time. It solved an emerging challenge with electric vehicles today, which is the quick-burning out of the batteries.
The famous Li One goes for a starting price of $21,000 which is relatively cheaper than its rivals, giving the automobile a price advantage.
What you should know
- Li Xiang is 39 years old and currently the youngest player in the electric vehicle market.
- As of June 2020, Li Auto sold around 10,400 units of its flagship model, Li One. The firm now has an estimated fully diluted market cap of between $7.9 billion and $10 billion According To Kr Asia.
- Li Xiang started his entrepreneurial journey early. At 18 his IT website, PC POP was making $14,350 every year.
- Li Xiang is currently worth $4.5 billion according to Forbes.
Billionaire Watch
Aliko Dangote’s net worth falls by $1.4 billion in Q1 2021 amid stock market sell-off
Africa’s richest man saw his wealth decline from $17.8 billion at the beginning of the quarter, to $16.4 billion.
Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote saw his net worth fall by $1.4 billion to $16.4 billion in the first quarter of 2021.
Data tracked from the Bloomberg Billionaire Index revealed that the net worth of the Nigerian businessman declined from $17.8 billion at the beginning of the quarter, to $16.4 billion yesterday, the 31st of March 2021.
The billionaire who is the founder of Dangote Industries Limited, Africa’s most diversified manufacturing conglomerate, has seen his wealth decline by about 7.9% this year following the fall in the shares of his listed businesses.
The shares of Dangote Cement and Dangote Sugar Refinery opened the year at N244.9 and N17.60 respectively. However, the sell-off in the Nigerian equity space triggered by the rising yields in the fixed income space saw the shares of these companies slid to N215 and N17 per share respectively.
This move led to a fall in the market capitalization of the companies and culminated into the $1.4 billion loss in the net-worth of the billionaire in the first quarter of 2021.
The Billionaire had an eventful quarter
Aliko Dangote and his leading manufacturing conglomerate, Dangote Industries had a rather impressive and eventful first quarter, despite the decline in his net worth.
During the quarter, Dangote’s $2.5 billion granulated fertilizer plant located in Lekki Free Trade Zone (LFTZ), went through a production test run, as the plant looks set to commence operation.
Guiseppe Surrace, the Chief Operations Officer of Dangote Oil Refining Company in a video revealed the progress made at the Dangote Oil Refinery, noting that plans have been made to complete pipes installation in the facility in line with the schedule.
Dangote’s cement business, Dangote Cement Plc, became the second listed Nigerian entity to hit the N1 trillion revenue mark in 2020. The cement company also sustained a dividend payout of N16 per share for the third year, as the board proposed to pay shareholders a dividend of N272 billion.
The billionaire is expected to receive about 90% of this dividend.
Facts about Dangote’s net worth valuation
The majority of Dangote’s fortune is derived from his 86% stake in the publicly-traded Dangote Cement, as the billionaire holds the shares of the company directly and through his conglomerate, Dangote Industries.
He holds stakes in Nascon Allied Industries and United Bank for Africa, directly and through Dangote Industries, a conglomerate that also owns closely held businesses operating in food manufacturing, fertilizer, oil, and other industries.
Billionaire Watch
Meet the bottled water billionaire who dethroned Jack Ma to become the richest man in China
Zhong Shanshan is the current richest man in China and is worth $62.3 billion.
Jack Ma, the Ant and Alibaba founder is no longer the richest man in China and neither is he the second richest. He has been surpassed by two businessmen and currently sits in the third position.
Jack Ma’s position was snatched by a man who at age 30, was working as a local reporter in the Zhejiang Province of China.
Meet Zhong Shanshan, the current richest man in China
His name is still largely unheard, unlike his counterparts. Zhong Shanshan is the current richest man in China and was recently the richest man in Asia. He is currently worth $62.3 billion, according to Bloomberg. This means that he is $10bn richer than the famous Jack Ma of Alibaba Group.
Zhong Shanshan is also in a rare class of modern-day billionaires. He belongs to the very few multi-billionaires in today’s world with no ties to the technology sector.
READ: Dangote’s net worth declines by $1.2 billion in February
Local reporter, construction worker, beverage salesman
The story of Zhong Shanshan is your typical grass to grace story. Zhong was born into a poor family and had to drop out of school during the Cultural Revolution. He worked in construction sites and even sold prawns in the streets as a teenager.
After failing to pass the exams of a proper school, he enrolled into the Zhejiang Radio & TV University where he completed his degree and worked at the same time. At age 30, he was working as a local reporter in Zhejiang Radio and TV Station. He attributed his business drive and success to his work here as a reporter, where he interviewed over 500 self-made millionaires.
He went on to work as a beverage salesman before starting his own company.
READ: Why Warren Buffett holds only 1% of his wealth in cash
Natural water, the billion-dollar idea
According to fortune, 1n 1996 Zhong launched a bottling water business in his hometown Hangzhou. His business sold water bottled from a nearby reservoir to local vendors.
Zhong Shanshan’s water product came at a time when China had a serious drinking water challenge. Most of the country’s tap water was undrinkable and the Ministry of Water Resources confirmed that 80% of the country’s tap water was unsafe for drinking.
Zhong Shanshan was able to convince the Chinese people that natural water, which still contained minerals, was safe and better than traditional distilled water. His bottled water was known to have a little bit of taste from the natural minerals that were not removed from it. The Chinese people bought the idea. Zhong Shanshan also deployed brilliant marketing tactics with a product slogan that said, “Nongfu tastes a bit sweet.”
The idea struck gold!
READ: Blue Origin Vs Space X: Bezos and Musk’s subtle battle for supremacy
Nongfu Springs’ market success
Zhong Shanshan’s Nongfu Springs went on to become the leading bottled water product in the massive Chinese market. His company controls 28% of the Chinese bottled water market. It added energy drinks and vitamins to its catalogue and went public at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
Numbers
- Zhong Shanshan’s Nongfu Springs was listed at a market valuation of $48bn. The number now stands at $95bn according to fortune.
- Zhong Shansan’s second-largest company, Beijing Wantai Biological, a vaccine maker went public in 2020 with a market capitalization of $17bn.
- Zhong Shanshan is currently the richest man in China with a net worth of $62.3b according to Bloomberg.
READ: How Elon Musk lost $8 billion this week
What you should know
- Jack Ma’s financial woes began when he openly criticized the Chinese Communist Party for its overbearing regulations on Chinese businesses. This led to the suspension of his Ant Group’s $37 billion IPO according to Reuters.
- Zhong Shanshan is succeeded by Ma Huateng, the multi-billionaire founder of Tencent, a Chinese multinational conglomerate holding company. Ma Huateng is worth $61.5bn according toBloomberg index. He is the second richest man in China.
- Zhong Shanshan is nicknamed, “The Lone Wolf” because of his very low-key lifestyle and alienation from business circles.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- 2020 FY Results: Arbico Plc reports a 21.6% decline in profit.
- 2020 FY Results: Chemical and Allied Products Plc records a 30% decline in profit.
- eTranzact International Plc posts N1.9 billion loss in FY 2020.
- 2020 FY Results: JAIZ Bank Plc posts profit after tax of N2.9 billion.
- Access Bank Plc posts N106.01 billion profit in FY 2020.