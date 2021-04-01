Commodities
Gold posts worst quarter in 5 years, investors set to buy at dips
Gold prices drifted lower at the fourth trading session of the week.
Gold prices drifted lower at the fourth trading session of the week. The precious metal lost just under 10% of its value in the first quarter of 2021, posting its worst quarterly decline since 2016.
At press time, gold futures were down by 0.11%, to trade at $1,714 an ounce.
Many factors contributed to the record selloffs in the bullion asset during the first quarter of this year such as low inflation expectations, and a rise in the value of the U.S dollar, U.S Treasury Yields and Bitcoin.
The surging dollar, gold’s archenemy, has powered higher so far, at the expense of gold, which strayed near negative market territory at least twice in March when it lost 20% from its August record high.
In addition, the precious metal has been under immense pressure from a stronger U.S economy, and further compounding the woes of gold bugs, are macros pointing to a $2.25 trillion, eight-year “American Jobs Plan” released by President Joe Biden in aiding the world’s most powerful economy.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on why gold prices are rallying above $1,700 price levels despite the rallying U.S Treasury Yields.
With UST 10-year yields still above 1.70 and the dollar sailing on an even keel, gold seems to have been a significant beneficiary of month-end rebalancing.
What to expect: It is critical to note that the precious metal has underperformed U.S 10-year bonds by 5% and U.S equities by around 15-20%. If there is a need to rebalance portfolios, investors will likely buy the precious metal at the current levels.
Oil prices surge high, as giant container ship blocks Suez Canal
At the time of writing this report, Brent crude rallied by 1.8%, to trade at $63.04 a barrel after losing about 4% yesterday.
Crude oil prices rallied by about 2% on Friday morning over mounting fears that it could take weeks to evacuate a stranded giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal.
Data retrieved from Lloyd’s List, a shipping data and news company revealed that the stranded mega-container ship is holding up an estimated $400 million an hour in trade, based on the estimated value of goods that are moved through the Suez Canal daily.
That being said, the black liquid hydrocarbon still heads for a third consecutive weekly decline on growing concerns of the third wave of the COVID-19 crisis.
- At the time of writing this report, Brent crude rallied by 1.8%, to trade at $63.04 a barrel after losing about 4% on Thursday.
- The major oil benchmark is on track for a moderate weekly loss, following a more than 6% drop in the past week.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics highlighted key macros that could weigh on oil prices in the midterm:
“The Suez Canal blockage’s transitory nature gave way to general nervousness around rising COVID -19 cases in Europe, India, and Brazil.
“And with an enduring safe- haven bid under the US dollar continuing to pressure oil prices, eventually, the trap door sprung and triggered a ferocious sell-off.
“And while sentiment was thrown an economic lifeline in the form of quickly repairing US job markets, it did provide a soft bed, but the bearish sentiment seemed to be winning out as the bounce was unconvincing.”
What to expect: Oil pundits anticipate that the reimposition of lockdowns in Europe would weigh more on oil prices as the resurgence of COVID-19 in hotspots worldwide does little to improve the prospect of regional travel and leisure sectors.
Gold prices get some relief amid rising U.S dollar
The precious metal rallied higher at the mid-week trading session as buyers got assurance from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Gold rallied higher at the mid-week trading session as the precious metal’s buyers got assurance from the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell, that inflation will be tamed.
Gold prices of late have witnessed significant selling pressure; it was unable to ward off a rallying USD. Gold fell as the U.S dollar index tipped above yesterday’s highs.
At the time of writing this report, Gold futures were up by 0.34% to trade at $1,730.90 an ounce. The U.S dollar, which usually moves inversely to the yellow metal, ticked up to a more than two-week high in the early hours on Wednesday.
Gold bugs got some amount of relief when the U.S. Treasury yields dropped after the U.S Fed told lawmakers on Tuesday that inflation was expected to rise over the course of 2021, but it would be “neither particularly large nor persistent.”
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on prevailing macros that could give the precious metal some relief in the near term amid strong support for the U.S dollar in the long term.
“Gold weakened as the US dollar rallied amidst positive comments from US Fed chair Powell and Janet Yellen. Both speakers to Congress had previously released their prepared remarks, which supported the long US dollar view.
“However, lower yields may support and even firm bullion over the short term once the US dollar safe-haven appeal ebbs.”
