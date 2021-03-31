Corporate Press Releases
SCB acts as Global Coordinator on Seplat’s $650m Corporate Bond Issuance
This transaction is the largest Nigerian oil and gas bond ever priced in international markets.
Standard Chartered Bank, alongside three other banks, acted as Global Coordinator on Seplat’s $650m five-year bond. The bond, priced at a yield and coupon of 7.75%, a significant improvement over the 9.25% coupon and initial yield of 9.50% of Seplat’s debut corporate bond issued in 2018.
The transaction was successfully executed in a challenging market backdrop demonstrating global investors’ confidence in Seplat and Standard Chartered’s deep knowledge of the Oil & Gas industry, access to diverse investor pool and strong relationships with the key stakeholders. This transaction is the largest Nigerian oil and gas bond ever priced in international markets.
Standard Chartered remains the only bank that has led and served as Global Coordinators on all high yield Africa-linked oil and gas bond transactions since 2018 underscoring our unparalleled leadership in the space.
Standard Chartered’s Executive Director, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking, Nigeria & West Africa, Mr. Olukorede Adenowo noted that “Standard Chartered is proud to partner with Seplat on this landmark transaction which is the largest Nigerian oil and gas bond issuance by a corporate issuer. The success of this issuance, in the current challenging environment, demonstrates investors’ confidence in the Seplat strategy as a leading independent energy supplier. We continue to work with our clients across Africa to deliver on their growth aspirations”
Total Health Trust supports children with special needs
The THT community outreach project is targeted at children with special needs and is an initiative to increase public awareness and provide support.
Total Health Trust (THT), Nigeria’s leading Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) visited Ojuwoye Community Inclusive Primary School in the Mushin local government area of Lagos State as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities and community outreach projects.
The THT community outreach project is targeted at children with special needs and is an initiative to increase public awareness and provide support, while empowering the children with information on the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.
At this year’s edition of the outreach, THT donated food items and learning instruments to help the teachers in their duties and bridge the health literacy gap and inclusion, particularly for special children in Nigeria.
Commenting on the initiative, Dr Chinyeaka Aguboshim, Head, Provider Management at THT said, “As a health insurance organisation focused on making Nigeria better, we strive to be inclusive of all towards a healthier nation.”
“These children with special needs require all the love and support they can get to be part of our world. Our decision to adopt this school is borne out of the need to contribute directly to our host community – especially to the neediest areas of the local government around education. Our presence today is an attestation of this fact and we are using this to remind every organization that we need to be involved in the drive towards a healthy Nigeria,” she noted.
On her part, Mrs. Omotunde, the head of the inclusive school, said “THT has been very supportive and have become a regular partner with us. They have supported the school with many items which have been a great help. Even the teachers were not left out which is very encouraging given the peculiarity of our assignment. We appreciate this kind gesture and implore other organisations and individuals to reach out as we put hands together in making these children with special needs happy.”
Firstbank announces its FirstGem annual conference 4.0
FirstGem has successfully empowered women in states across the geo-political zones in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.
First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s premier and leading financial inclusion services provider has announced the fourth edition of its annual FirstGem Conference, tagged FirstGem 4.0. The 2021 event is themed “The Art of Negotiation” and convened to provide women with insights on the secrets of wealth management, investment and savings. It is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 31 March 2021. Participants are required to register via the link http://bit.ly/firstbankwebinar
The product, FirstGem, is an account designed specifically to meet the needs of women, aged 18 years and above. The product is targeted at a broad spectrum of women, working professionals, entrepreneurs or market women to promote their business through an array of benefits such as free business advisory services on business funding, specialized training on business development initiatives (online and physical), regular information or insights on business opportunities or openings in various sectors and industries. FirstGem account owners have access to mouth-watering discounts at merchant outlets (spas, salons, grocery stores) that offer lifestyle products and services.
The Guest Speakers at the event are Mrs. Ibukun Awosika – Chairman, Board of Directors, First Bank of Nigeria Limited; Prof Pedro Videla – Prof. of Economics at IESE Business School and Prof Mehta Kandarp, Senior Lecturer, IESE Business School. They would respectively speak on the topics: the theme of the International Women’s Day “Choose to Challenge,” The Current State of the Global Economy and How It Impacts Business Decisions, and Negotiation as a Tool for Winning in Business & Career.
During the event, FirstBank SME customers would be given the opportunity to pitch their business idea and stand a chance to get N1,000,000 seed fund to kick-start their business. The business ideas would be judged by the following criteria; Originality, Feasibility, Good presentation skills and Sustainability.
Speaking on the event, Mr. Francis Shobo, Deputy Managing Director, Firstbank said “The FirstGem 4.0 is the icing on the cake in the streams of initiatives and activities we have organised and participated in March as we join the world to celebrate women for the indelible roles they play in our society. Through these activities, we spearhead the call on the need to promote women inclusiveness in the country as the role they play towards the continued socio-economic growth and development of any given society cannot be overemphasized.”
Shedding light on the impact of the FirstGem account, he said “our FirstGem account is specifically designed to meet the financial needs of women as it offers unrivalled services that empower women to do more and achieve more. It seeks to drive financial development and the empowerment of women through gender engineered programs. At FirstBank, we recognize that promoting female entrepreneurship and empowerment is crucial to a better society,” he concluded.
Since the product launch in October 2016, the Bank has implemented various activities targeted at promoting female empowerment, impact and influence in the economy; through its online portal – designed to provide a virtual online community with over 61,293 members where like-minded women irrespective of where they are in Nigeria and abroad, gather to connect, grow and share knowledge on everything about lifestyle, motherhood, career development, entrepreneurship, health, work and family. We encourage all women to join the community by signing up via this link https://firstgem.com.ng/community to enjoy this experience.
FirstGem has successfully empowered women in states across the geo-political zones in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.
