Minister seeks FG’s approval for TCN to procure power transformers

Nigerians have been tasked to assume ownership of all electricity installations within their communities, and safeguard them against vandals.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, on Tuesday.

According to him, everyone should take responsibility for protecting the public utilities, as it is the best guarantee of ensuring steady and uninterrupted electricity supply to their areas.

He said, “Nigerians should protect the equipment in their respective communities, to guard against sabotage, vandalisation and natural disasters like erosion and bush burning.

The people should raise alarm and report to security officials whenever they see people tampering with power equipment.”

Engr. Sale Mamman stated that it was the desire of the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari to supply electricity to every community in Nigeria, but the efforts were being constrained by the sabotage and wilful damage of electricity installations across the country.

The Minister said he was greatly saddened by the recent destruction of the power tower supplying electricity to Maiduguri, which had only just been restored by the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

He added, “This act of desperate and wicked damage of public utilities should not be a justifiable means for any agitation.”

Describing power as critical to national development, Mamman stated that the Ministry of Power would continue to work hard to improve and sustain the current success recorded in the power sector under President Buhari.