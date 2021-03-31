Energy
Minister asks Nigerians to safeguard electricity installations in their areas
Nigerians have been tasked to protect public utilities as the best guarantee of ensuring steady and uninterrupted electricity supply.
Nigerians have been tasked to assume ownership of all electricity installations within their communities, and safeguard them against vandals.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, on Tuesday.
According to him, everyone should take responsibility for protecting the public utilities, as it is the best guarantee of ensuring steady and uninterrupted electricity supply to their areas.
He said, “Nigerians should protect the equipment in their respective communities, to guard against sabotage, vandalisation and natural disasters like erosion and bush burning.
The people should raise alarm and report to security officials whenever they see people tampering with power equipment.”
Engr. Sale Mamman stated that it was the desire of the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari to supply electricity to every community in Nigeria, but the efforts were being constrained by the sabotage and wilful damage of electricity installations across the country.
The Minister said he was greatly saddened by the recent destruction of the power tower supplying electricity to Maiduguri, which had only just been restored by the Transmission Company of Nigeria.
He added, “This act of desperate and wicked damage of public utilities should not be a justifiable means for any agitation.”
Describing power as critical to national development, Mamman stated that the Ministry of Power would continue to work hard to improve and sustain the current success recorded in the power sector under President Buhari.
I AM DEEPLY SADDENED BY THE CONTINUED VANDALIZATION OF POWER INSTALLATIONS IN THE NORTH-EAST; MINISTER OF POWER.
Cc: @NigeriaGov
The Minister of Power, @EngrSMamman has called on Nigerians to assume ownership of the various electricity installations pic.twitter.com/ioy3m21zaK
— Office of the Minister of Power (@PowerMinNigeria) March 30, 2021
Columnists
As the “Ever Given” ship was stuck in The Nile, the Oil market was also stuck in denial
The Suez canal is not the Strait of Hormuz, where some 21 million barrels — or $1.2 billion worth of oil pass through every day.
With reports that the ship is now afloat, we can focus on the real factors affecting the oil markets.
One of the biggest imperfections in news reporting is the reactionary element that comes with it. For every event, there must be an accompanying story to explain why that event happened. The fundamental flaw of this is that there is little time to provide empirical evidence as to why that event really happened. This happens quite a lot in the oil markets.
As an energy analyst, I subscribe to an Oil Price application that notifies me of every oil-news related event that happens daily. Here is a recap of how last week went (note the words written in bold).
Wednesday 11:33am – “Suez Canal blockage sends oil prices rebounding after sell-off”
Wednesday 19:26pm – “Oil prices post a rebound as ship mishap blocks Suez Canal”
READ: A Joe Biden presidency and its impact on Nigeria’s oil
The next day…
Thursday 05:31am – “Oil falls as demand concerns trump Suez Canal disruptions”
Thursday 13:09pm – “Oil prices slide as coronavirus lockdown concerns outweigh Suez Canal disruptions”
Thursday 16:13PM – “Oil drops in volatile week while Suez Canal mishap persists”
Thursday 19:24pm – “Oil ends lower, pressured by risks to energy demand as traders eye Suez Canal prospects”
READ: Is this the halt of the supercycle for crude oil?
The next day…
Friday 06:09am – “Oil prices recover some ground on fears Suez blockage may last weeks.”
Friday 11:41am – “Fears of prolonged Suez Canal blockage drive oil prices higher”
Prices were rising on one day as a result of the Suez Canal blockage, the next day, prices were falling as a result of the Suez Canal blockage. The oil markets were in limbo and speculators were vulnerable to the market’s volatility as a result of that.
A quick look at the diagram above highlights the whipsaw movement in prices that have created a dilemma for oil reporters and analysts. The question is, is the Suez Canal affecting oil prices or not?
Oil prices are a product of demand and supply, principally. However, there are adjustments for other factors that may affect the prices. Some analysts argued that last week’s moves were just technical trading and speculatory trading. Prices were ranging between certain key levels to justify that sentiment that it really had nothing to do with ships but the interactions between Commodity Trading Advisors, Speculators and Funds adjusting their exposure to oil.
READ: Naira gains at NAFEX as oil prices record biggest single day loss in 11 months
Others added that uncertainties of the effect of a Suez Canal blockage crept into traders’ mind and formed the premise for price volatility as we experienced. Another set of analysts pointed all the fingers at Coronavirus concerns and oil demands, as most European nations would still be in lockdowns throughout April. Most analysts adjusted their oil demand forecasts with this in sight. Professional oil investors understood that the event would be solved in the short-term and it might not have an effect on the supply levels needed to affect prices as countries can consume local storage in the meantime.
The truth is, the Suez canal is not the Strait of Hormuz, where some 21 million barrels — or $1.2 billion worth of oil pass through every day. The strait represents the most important chokepoint for the world’s oil supply. This would have created the platform for the volatility in prices. Although, you would argue that energy products pass through the Suez Canal which had attracted the United States interests. However, the percentage of the stranded products could have been minimal to the oil market supply and OPEC and her allies’ silence during the saga is testament to this theory.
Energy
DisCos record N273.42 billion shortfall in 2020, receive N542.73 billion from customers
DisCos received the sum of N542.73 billion from their consumers across the country as electricity bill in 2020.
The 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) across Nigeria recorded a shortfall of N273.42 billion in 2020 and received a total of N542.73 billion out of N816. 15 billion they billed their consumers. This is an increase of N42.46 billion from the total of N230.96 billion shortfall recorded in 2019.
Findings also revealed that the amount the DisCos generated from their consumers in 2020 increased by N55.49 billion from the N487.24 billion recorded in 2019.
This was disclosed by the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in its 2020 financial report.
READ: Shell plans $2 billion investment in Kano Electricity Distribution Company
Highlights of the report
- Ikeja Disco led the pack raking the highest amount of electricity bill from customers. It received N105.23 billion in 2020.
- Yola Disco, however, received the lowest revenue in the year under review. It got N10.74 billion during the period.
- Eko DisCo made revenue of N84.7 billion, followed by Abuja DisCo with N82.6 billion.
- Ibadan DisCo also recorded N61.8 billion within the period under review.
- Enugu DisCo recorded revenue of N47.83 billion while Benin and Jos DisCos received N45.66 billion and N17.44 billion respectively
- Kaduna, Kano and Port Harcourt DisCos got N21.53 billion, N33.84 billion and N31.4 billion respectively from their electricity consumers.
READ: Port Harcourt DisCo begins distribution of 1 million pre-paid meters in 4 states
What you should know
Two months ago, NERC announced that 62.63% of electricity customers in Nigeria were under the estimated billing package as of September 2020, a development that will not make the DisCos’ shortfall go away so soon.
If Electricity consumers have pre-paid meters, the DisCos will heave a sigh of relief, as everyone will be forced to pay for their consumption with the pre-paid cards bought from the DisCos.
READ: Minister says FG spends over N50 billion to subsidise electricity in the country
This was disclosed by the Commission in its 2019 to Q3, 2020 Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) Key Financial and Operational Data, according to Nairametrics.
The NERC disclosed that metering for customers has been a challenge so far, citing that only Eko Electricity Distribution Company and Ikeja Electric Plc had metered over 50% of their customers.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Guaranty Trust Bank Plc: Notice of Board Meeting
- May and Baker Nigeria Plc posts profit of N964.6 million in FY 2020.
- 2020 FY Results: Cadbury Nigeria Plc posts profit of N931.83 million.
- Custodian Investment Plc to hold AGM on April 22nd.
- 2020 FY Results: Courteville Business Solutions Plc posts profit of N153.6 million.