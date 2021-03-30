Corporate Press Releases
Total Health Trust supports children with special needs
Total Health Trust (THT), Nigeria’s leading Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) visited Ojuwoye Community Inclusive Primary School in the Mushin local government area of Lagos State as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities and community outreach projects.
The THT community outreach project is targeted at children with special needs and is an initiative to increase public awareness and provide support, while empowering the children with information on the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.
At this year’s edition of the outreach, THT donated food items and learning instruments to help the teachers in their duties and bridge the health literacy gap and inclusion, particularly for special children in Nigeria.
Commenting on the initiative, Dr Chinyeaka Aguboshim, Head, Provider Management at THT said, “As a health insurance organisation focused on making Nigeria better, we strive to be inclusive of all towards a healthier nation.”
“These children with special needs require all the love and support they can get to be part of our world. Our decision to adopt this school is borne out of the need to contribute directly to our host community – especially to the neediest areas of the local government around education. Our presence today is an attestation of this fact and we are using this to remind every organization that we need to be involved in the drive towards a healthy Nigeria,” she noted.
On her part, Mrs. Omotunde, the head of the inclusive school, said “THT has been very supportive and have become a regular partner with us. They have supported the school with many items which have been a great help. Even the teachers were not left out which is very encouraging given the peculiarity of our assignment. We appreciate this kind gesture and implore other organisations and individuals to reach out as we put hands together in making these children with special needs happy.”
Firstbank announces its FirstGem annual conference 4.0
First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s premier and leading financial inclusion services provider has announced the fourth edition of its annual FirstGem Conference, tagged FirstGem 4.0. The 2021 event is themed “The Art of Negotiation” and convened to provide women with insights on the secrets of wealth management, investment and savings. It is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 31 March 2021. Participants are required to register via the link http://bit.ly/firstbankwebinar
The product, FirstGem, is an account designed specifically to meet the needs of women, aged 18 years and above. The product is targeted at a broad spectrum of women, working professionals, entrepreneurs or market women to promote their business through an array of benefits such as free business advisory services on business funding, specialized training on business development initiatives (online and physical), regular information or insights on business opportunities or openings in various sectors and industries. FirstGem account owners have access to mouth-watering discounts at merchant outlets (spas, salons, grocery stores) that offer lifestyle products and services.
The Guest Speakers at the event are Mrs. Ibukun Awosika – Chairman, Board of Directors, First Bank of Nigeria Limited; Prof Pedro Videla – Prof. of Economics at IESE Business School and Prof Mehta Kandarp, Senior Lecturer, IESE Business School. They would respectively speak on the topics: the theme of the International Women’s Day “Choose to Challenge,” The Current State of the Global Economy and How It Impacts Business Decisions, and Negotiation as a Tool for Winning in Business & Career.
During the event, FirstBank SME customers would be given the opportunity to pitch their business idea and stand a chance to get N1,000,000 seed fund to kick-start their business. The business ideas would be judged by the following criteria; Originality, Feasibility, Good presentation skills and Sustainability.
Speaking on the event, Mr. Francis Shobo, Deputy Managing Director, Firstbank said “The FirstGem 4.0 is the icing on the cake in the streams of initiatives and activities we have organised and participated in March as we join the world to celebrate women for the indelible roles they play in our society. Through these activities, we spearhead the call on the need to promote women inclusiveness in the country as the role they play towards the continued socio-economic growth and development of any given society cannot be overemphasized.”
Shedding light on the impact of the FirstGem account, he said “our FirstGem account is specifically designed to meet the financial needs of women as it offers unrivalled services that empower women to do more and achieve more. It seeks to drive financial development and the empowerment of women through gender engineered programs. At FirstBank, we recognize that promoting female entrepreneurship and empowerment is crucial to a better society,” he concluded.
Since the product launch in October 2016, the Bank has implemented various activities targeted at promoting female empowerment, impact and influence in the economy; through its online portal – designed to provide a virtual online community with over 61,293 members where like-minded women irrespective of where they are in Nigeria and abroad, gather to connect, grow and share knowledge on everything about lifestyle, motherhood, career development, entrepreneurship, health, work and family. We encourage all women to join the community by signing up via this link https://firstgem.com.ng/community to enjoy this experience.
FirstGem has successfully empowered women in states across the geo-political zones in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.
Tingo International Holding Inc. partners Stanbic IBTC Plc for a shot at closing the financial inclusion gap in Nigeria
Joining the league of players in the mobile payment sector is Tingo International Holding Inc. with the launch of its payment system, Tingo Pay to the public.
Financial Inclusion Insights (FII) puts Nigeria’s financial inclusion figures at 30% of the adult population as of 2017. Unlike Kenya with relatively higher penetration, there is still a huge potential for financial services providers in Nigeria and brands have been rising to the challenge.
Joining the league of players in the mobile payment sector is Tingo International Holding Inc. with the launch of its payment system, Tingo Pay to the public. Interestingly, Tingo Pay is not a new player in the payment industry as it has been serving as the payment system for Nwassa, a platform that connects over nine million stakeholders in the agricultural value chain.
On Tingo’s decision to make Tingo Pay available to the public, the Chief Commercial Officer of the Nigerian subsidiary of the company, Tingo Mobile Plc, Ayoola Olaide referenced the low rate of financial inclusion in the country while also pointing out the role that mobile technology is playing to close the gap.
Tingo’s decision is not surprising as the Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Tingo International Holdings Inc, Dozy Mmobuosi in 2020 revealed plans to make Tingo Pay available to the general public.
In his comment about the launch, Mmobuosi affirms Tingo’s mission to empower societies by offering access to alternative financial services to underserved communities, with a specific focus on providing tailored digital tools. “This mission has driven us to build Tingo Pay,” he said.
Tingo International Holdings Inc. will be using Stanbic IBTC’s payment gateway to power Tingo Pay. And this is being made possible through a partnership with Stanbic IBTC Plc., one of the leading commercial banks in Nigeria.
Tingo Pay will be launching in Nigeria first, but Olaide revealed that there are plans to launch in other African markets as well. And Stanbic IBTC will be a perfect fit for Tingo’s expansion drive because of its presence in other African markets outside Nigeria.
“For expansion, it will be easier for Tingo Pay to expand to other markets while relying on Stanbic IBTC’s presence outside Nigeria,” Tingo Mobile’s Chief Commercial Officer asserted.
Commenting on the launch, Mmobuosi pointed out the importance of the partnership to achieving Tingo’s goal. He further revealed that Stanbic IBTC shares Tingo’s vision for a more inclusive and digitally-enabled financial services sector in Africa. “It is through this common goal, our shared values, and our commitment to financial inclusion, that we begin a long and prosperous relationship,” Mmobuosi said.
“This partnership leverages our combined companies’ resources — everything from our products, services, technology, reputation and financial support — to help close the opportunity gap and provide a direct connection to underserved communities.”
While Tingo Pay will be launching with features like bills payment and money transfer, there are plans to have other features like insurance, remittance, betting, hotel, and flight bookings, among others, in the app soon.
Tingo’s agricultural platform, Nwassa will also be a feature on Tingo Pay.
“It’s going to be a one-stop-shop for financial activities,” Olaide affirms.
According to Tingo, the future for its payment platform is to provide easy access to payment for both individuals and businesses across its markets. The Tingo Pay app will come preloaded on Tingo-branded smartphones and about 4.5 million units of these devices are expected to be shipped to Nigeria soon.
