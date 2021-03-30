Paid Content
Patricia Technologies announces a new home for her non-crypto products and services on Glover Exchange
Patricia introduces Glover Exchange as the new entity responsible for the day-to-day operations of its Gift cards, Airtime2Cash, and refill services (Bill Payment).
Recently the CBN issued a circular on February 5th, 2021, to DMBs (Deposit Money Banks) to desist from transacting in/and with entities trading cryptocurrencies; and close their bank accounts accordingly. This unexpected policy resulted in adverse effects on the Patricia ecosystem, which saw other products and services not related to cryptocurrency suffering gravely.
As a business, we understand the challenges this has created for our non-crypto trading customers, and we recognize their needs to continue to do business without restrictions. We are excited to introduce Glover Exchange as the new entity responsible for the day-to-day operations of our Gift cards, Airtime2Cash, and refill services (Bill Payment).
Glover Exchange will be the new home for products and services like Gift cards, Airtime 2 Cash, Refill, and bill payments. Innovation is the driving force of what we do, and in the coming weeks, we would see the introduction of new solutions geared towards making our customers’ lives easier.
In this light, Friday, 19th of March saw the official birth of Glover exchange and all the aforementioned services moved from the Patricia App to the Glover App to alleviate the challenges and limitations experienced in the last couple of weeks within the Patricia ecosystem.
Going by the words of our CEO Fejiro Hanu Agbodje in a previous press release addressing the CBN circular on February 19th, 2021 – “We are standing by our brand promise to constantly do the most and innovate in directions of our users’ needs. Decentralizing Glover from Patricia will ease the current strain our users are experiencing and allow for unhindered transactions to our Nigerian and Ghanian users.”
Existing Patricia users will not have to register for a new account on Glover Exchange; we will simply transfer their database to the new entity to facilitate seamless transactions and uphold our consumer loyalty scheme.
We want to assure our users and the general public that we remain committed to bringing innovative solutions to their needs and fulfilling our promises to you, and we want you to trust Glover Exchange as you have trusted Patricia over the years,
Thank you for choosing Patricia, and keep doing the most.
For more information and inquiries, please contact our support center [email protected]
Management,
Patricia Technologies Limited.
Streamsowers & Köhn, Chambers & Partners host Energy and Natural Resources webinar
In the webinar, we will discuss the implications of the key provisions of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) on the current regime.
We are delighted to invite you to the 3-part Legal Webinar Series by Streamsowers & Köhn in Collaboration with Chambers & Partners.
The webinars offer thought leadership, market-leading and industry-relevant insights from expert contributors; partners of leading global law firms, in-house counsel & prominent industry leaders across multiple legal issues within an hour or less.
Join us for the first webinar in the series:
ENERGY AND NATURAL RESOURCES
Understanding the Petroleum Industry Bill – A New Regulatory Regime for Nigeria
Date: 31/03/2021 | Time: 11:00 AM WAT/GMT+1
In the webinar, we will discuss the implications of the key provisions of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) on the current regime. The speakers will share their thoughts on how best to approach the transition from the current framework to the new framework contemplated by the Bill, prioritising the commercial implications of the PIB for all stakeholders.
This is the link for the landing page https://sskohn.com/webinar/.
Bauchi, Gombe, Plateau States embrace into Hajj Savings Scheme
Governor Bala urged all to subscribe to the scheme as it has the potential benefit of being a reserve to help grow the economy.
Bauchi, Gombe and Plateau States have pledged their supports towards the success of the newly introduced Hajj Savings Scheme by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria and Jaiz Bank Plc to ease the hajj process for all Muslims in Nigeria.
Governor Bala Muhammed of Bauchi, governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe and Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau endorsed the scheme at the launching and sensitisation exercise in their respective states during the week.
Governor Bala, who personally launched the scheme in the state for the northeast said the new scheme will make it easier for intending pilgrims to perform hajj in Saudi Arabia, saying funds realised through the scheme will be invested in halal products that will generate profits for the savers.
He urged all to subscribe into the scheme as it has the potential benefit of being a reserve to help grow the economy.
He said: “It would introduce a level of financial discipline, especially for people in the rural areas. I assure you of our unflinching support for the welfare of the pilgrims. I advise Jaiz bank to judiciously use the funds. We have never doubted Jaiz Bank and they are making us proud.”
In Gombe, governor Inuwa, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Abubakar Njodi, said his administration will work with NAHCON and Jaiz Bank so that low-income earners in the state can reap the benefits of the Scheme.
He described the scheme as an excellent move which will go a long way in actualising the dreams of individual Muslims who hope to perform one of the important pillars of Islam, the Hajj.
He called for a sustained sensitisation campaign at the grassroots to reach targeted groups.
Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong said the HSS is an initiative that will encourage more Muslims to perform Hajj without going through difficulties of securing funding adding that it will also promote discipline and teach intending pilgrims to be financially prudent. He was represented by his Commissioner of Transport, Alhaji Mohammed Mohammed.
The Managing Director/CEO of Jaiz Bank Plc, Mallam Hassan Usman said as the Scheme grows over time, NAHCON and the various State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards can have the liquid funds required to effectively plan hajj operations early, thereby securing better bargain for accommodation and other services for their pilgrims. The scheme can also be the key to making them highly self-sustaining in the long run.
The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria Barr. Zikirullah Kunle Hassan said the scheme is part of the reforms to make hajj operations in tandem with the global best practice.
He said under the Hajj Saving Scheme, subscribers can get reward of their intentions before actualising the journey, saying every Muslim can participate and will have the opportunity to perform the holy pilgrimage without having to sell off his or her assets.
