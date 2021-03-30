Connect with us
Spotlight Stories

FCT, Lagos, 3 other states gain highest internet subscribers in 2020

Lagos, Kano, Oyo, FCT, and Ogun state recorded a total increase of 8.96 million new internet subscribers between 2019 and 2020.

Published

2 hours ago

on

NCAA, Telecom masts, Why Nigeria’s Data woes may not end soon 

Lagos, Kano, Oyo, FCT, and Ogun state recorded a total increase of 8.96 million new internet subscribers between 2019 and 2020. This is according to the Q4 2020 telecoms report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The report also showed that the number of internet subscribers increased from 126.1 million as of Q4 2019 to 154.3 million in Q4 2020, representing a 22.38% increase.

These numbers support the realities of 2020 when corporations were forced to adopt remote working due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown and companies striving to be COVID-19 compliant even after the lockdown.  

It is worthy of note that during the year, the largest increase (10.12 million subscribers) in the number of internet subscribers was recorded between Q4 2019 and Q1 2020. Information gathered from NCC showed that the highest increase of 3.18% was seen between February 2020 and March 2020 which can be easily traced to the effect of the lockdown. 

States with the largest increase in internet subscription

Although all states of the federation recorded an increase in internet subscribers during the year, some states, however, outperformed others. Below are the states that recorded the highest increase in the number of internet subscribers between Q4 2019 and Q4 2020. 

First – Lagos: 2.28 million 

Second  Kano: 2.18 million 

Third – Oyo: 1.66 million 

Fourth – FCT: 1.57 million 

Fifth – Ogun: 9.01 million 

A key feature of these states is the fact that they are the biggest commercial cities in Nigeria and are believed to receive the highest migrants in the country. These states, specifically Lagos, Oyo, and Ogun are also among the least poor states in Nigeria according to the National Bureau of Statistics 2019 poverty and inequality report.  

All these are contributing factors to the huge increase seen in internet subscriptions in the states. These states also boast of having the largest internet subscriber base in the country as of Q4 2020.

A quarter-on-quarter comparison of Q3 2020 and Q4 2020 however showed that number of internet subscribers in the two largest cities dropped. The number of internet subscribers in Lagos State dropped from 19 million as of Q3 2020 to 18.9 million at the end of Q4 2020 while Kano State recorded a drop from 10.3 million to 9.6 million in the review period.

States with the lowest increase in internet subscription

Despite the large increase in internet subscriptions seen in some states, some however only recorded a marginal increase in the number of internet subscriptions in 2020.

First – Bayelsa: 182,053  

Second – Ebonyi: 207,803 

Third – Ekiti: 220,628 

Fourth – Abia: 316,519 

Fifth – Cross River: 318,616 

A cursory look at these states shows that some of them are considered poor states and economic activities besides agriculture is low in the regions.

The NBS 2019 Poverty and Inequality publication reported Bayelsa with a poverty headcount rate of 22.61%, Ebonyi with 79.76%, Ekiti with 28.04%, Abia with 30.67%, and Cross River with 36.29%.  

Apart from the low increase in internet subscriptions in these states, these states are among the states with the lowest number of subscribers in the country. 

What this means

The report shows that the states that recorded the highest increase in internet subscribers in 2020 are popularly known for their commercial value, which can be traced to the increased usage of the internet in their businesses due to the lockdown. 

  • The less-commercial states in the country recorded the least increase in numbers which could be due to the high poverty rate, low education, and low income in the regions. Also, due to the nature of businesses popular in the states, there was not excess need for internet usage. 
  • Meanwhile, the recent decline in the number of subscribers in the country is attributable to the policy on NIN-SIM card registration by the federal government.

Dividends

Nigerian Stocks: List of Dividends announced in 2021

This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2021 and their percentage yield.

Published

53 mins ago

on

March 30, 2021

By

SEPLAT, OANDO post losses, All Share Index down by 0.03%

As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.

This page will be updated from time to time.

Legend

Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.

Dividend during the year – This represents all the dividend announcements made by a company in a given year.

Total dividends – This is the summation of a company’s interim dividend (often announced in a prior year) and the final dividend announced following the publishing of full-year annual report (after announced in the first quarter of the year).

Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).

Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).

Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.

You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.

2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange

Calculate Dividends

CompanyDate AnnouncedInterim (DPS)Final dividend (DPS)Total dividendShare price (26th March 2021)Dividend yield (26th March 2021)BonusClosure DateAGM DatePayment DateQualification date
Julius Berger Plc30th March 202100.40.420.551.95%Nil31st May - 2nd June 202117th June 202118th June 202128th May 2021
First City Monument Bank26th March 202100.150.152.985.03%Nil9th - 13th April 202121st April 202121st April 20218th April 2021
Stanbic IBTC24th March 20210.43.64527.69%1 shares for every 6 shares15th April 202127th May 202128th May 20217th April 2021
Lafarge Africa Plc24th March 202101121.54.65%Nil4th - 7th May 202125th May 202125th May 202130th April 2021
Dangote Cement Plc19th March 2021016162257.11%Nil28th April 202126th May 202127th May 202127th April 2021
Cap Plc22nd March 202102.12.12110.00%
Union bank of Nigeria18th March 202100.250.255.34.72%Nil1st April 202113th April 202113th April 202131st March 2021
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc18th March 20210.32.7331.559.51%Nil1st April 20219th April 20219th April 202131st March 2021
United Bank for Africa9th March 20210.170.350.526.87.65%Nil22nd - 26th March 20211st April 20211st April 202119th March 2021
Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc1st March 202101.51.516.49.15%Nil18th March 202118th March 202124-48hrs after AGM17th March 2021
Africa Prudential Plc2nd March 202100.50.55.259.52%Nil16th - 20th March 202125th March 202126th March 202115th March 2021
NASCON Allied Industries Plc1st March 202100.40.415.22.63%Nil23rd April 20214th May 20215th May 202122nd April 2021
MTN Nigeria Plc1st March 20213.55.99.41605.88%Nil5th May 202125th May 202126th May 20214th May 2021
Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc1st March 202119.2920.539.7895507.23%Nil5th May 202120th May 202128th May 20214th May 2021
Nestle Nig Plc1st March 20212535.560.51,3754.40%Nil24th - 28th May 202122nd June 202123rd June 202121st May 2021
Custodian Investment Plc1st March 20210.10.450.5569.17%Nil12th - 16th April 202122nd April 202122nd April 20219th April 2021
Zenith bank Plc23rd February 20210.32.732213.64%Nil9th March 202116th March 202116th March 20218th March 2021
United Capital PLC22nd February 202100.70.75.1313.65%Nil8th - 15th March 202123rd March 202126th March 20215th March 2021
Nigerian Breweries17th February 20210.250.690.9448.51.94%Nil11th - 17th March 202122nd April 202123rd April 202110th March 2021
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc7th January 202100.10.152.00%Nil11th - 15th January 202129th January 20211st February 202119th October 2020
Ardova Plc11th March 202100.190.1915.21.25%Nil26th March 202112th April 202113th April 202125th March 2021
Neimeth International Phamaceuticals30th December 202000.0650.0651.953.33%Nil23rd February 20219th March 202112th March 202122nd February 2021
Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund33330.00%Nil21st January 2021NA22nd January 2021
SFS Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT)8.18.168.611.81%Nil29th March - 2nd Aprl 2021NA16th April 2021
Vitafoam Nigeria Plc0.70.78.38.43%Nil15th February 20214th March 20215th March 2021

Blurb

Has the Naira been devalued?

What even the untrained eye can see is that a “weaker” Naira is good for the FGN as it allows her to close her budget deficits by earning more Naira.

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 30, 2021

By

Naira, Exchange rate falls across forex markets as dollar liquidity remains low

Has the Naira been devalued? Well Yes and No…stay with me, I will explain.

A devaluation occurs when a nation operates a fixed exchange rate, and then officially downwardly adjusts the value of the local currency in relation to a reserve currency like the United States Dollar (USD). E.g. the 2020 Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) budget initially earmarked a $1 to N305 exchange rate, but as the Coronavirus developed and commerce was restricted, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and FGN both revised the exchange rate and 2020  budget assumptions for the Naira, and the Naira was subsequently devalued to N360.

The CBN last week adopted a  “flexible exchange rate policy” for official transactions, consequently, the Federation will “start to use the flexible rate as per the NAFEX rate for government transactions” this was a quote from Finance Minister Zainab Amed. So the official CBN rate is $1 to N379, the NAFEX rate is about $1 to 410. Is this is a devaluation?  A downward review? No.

So the question is why is this downward move from N379 to N410 for $1, not a devaluation? Let us do the background.

Nigeria’s Federal Government’s main source of foreign reserves is the sale of crude oil and gas, it is estimated this makes up close to 80% of the total forex the FGN earns. The process is simple. The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) via her Joint Venture partners and others sells crude internationally and pays the USD proceeds into a joint account held with the CBN at the JP Morgan Chase bank in the US. Once these sales proceeds are collected the CBN funds the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) of the Federation in Naira, at the official exchange rate and retains the USD cash. So to be clear, when Nigeria sells crude oil, the actual USD cash is swapped for Naira by the CBN at the official rate which in this instance is N379. Next, the CRF is debited to the Federation Account Allocation Committee FAAC, and the Naira is shared with the Federal, States, and LGAs in a pre-agreed formula.

Hence if the oil prices rise, CRF/FAAC gets more Naira cash, if oil prices fall, CRF/FAAC gets less Naira cash. Let us use a simple example to drive this home, let us assume in Yr 2020 the total oil production was about 1.0mbpd, let us assume oil price was $50 per barrel, let us ignore the benchmark for now, this will mean the total sales recognized in the budget for distribution will be $18.25b (1mbpdx $50x 365days). Now if CBN used the initial yr 2020 official exchange rate of $1 to N305, then the amount credited to CRF/FAAC for distribution to federating units will be N5.58t (Five Trillion, Five Hundred and Eighty-Four Billion, Five Hundred Million). However, if the current exchange rate of $1 to N379 is used, the amount in Naira available to be distributed is N6.91t (Six Trillion Nine Hundred and Sixteen Billion, Seven Hundred and Fifty Million), the difference is almost N1.4t. Note, we have not changed the crude oil prices, nor the oil production in our example, we only changed the rate the CBN is using to credit the CRF/FAAC.

What even the untrained eye can see is that a “weaker” naira, is good for the FGN as it allows her to close her budget deficits by earning more Naira, a “strong” naira means fewer Naira for the federating units and of course more local borrowing in Naira to fund the budget.

So the question must have been asked somewhere, “why do we have a ‘strong naira’ receive lower Naira exchange from CBN, and then turn around and borrow locally from the same CBN?” it’s a good question.

The solution was also quite elegant.

Nigeria cannot control international oil prices, even internal crude production is based on OPEC oil quotas, Nigeria cannot simply pump 3mbpd and cover her budget deficit, the only variable in our example Nigeria has control over is the exchange rate. Hence the “flexible rate policy “simply goes to that variable and “flexes” it, replace the “strong naira” rate of N379 used by the CBN with the much weaker NAFEX rate.

Like our example above,  this “flex” means more Naira cash will flow to the federating units, and also reduce local borrowing from CBN and others. This point was underscored by Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo during a seminar with the London-based Chatham House where he said “funds that are shared between the Federal and the State governments….the market rate will be used,”

Hence, back to our question, has the Naira been devalued? Not exactly. The CBN which has oversight of the Naira has not officially devalued the Naira, it’s still N379 on her website, but the Naira exchange rate used internally has been devalued, in effect, the federating units have agreed that the devalued Naira favours the local economy.

So who will still get the CBN dollars at @ N379, many sectors will including Dangote Refineries which at this moment is still enjoying the preferred exchange rates the CBN announced the refinery will receive. One can only wonder at what price the Dangote Refinery will be billed for Nigerian crude oil, N379 or N410.

