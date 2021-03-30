Spotlight Stories
FCT, Lagos, 3 other states gain highest internet subscribers in 2020
Lagos, Kano, Oyo, FCT, and Ogun state recorded a total increase of 8.96 million new internet subscribers between 2019 and 2020.
Lagos, Kano, Oyo, FCT, and Ogun state recorded a total increase of 8.96 million new internet subscribers between 2019 and 2020. This is according to the Q4 2020 telecoms report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
The report also showed that the number of internet subscribers increased from 126.1 million as of Q4 2019 to 154.3 million in Q4 2020, representing a 22.38% increase.
These numbers support the realities of 2020 when corporations were forced to adopt remote working due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown and companies striving to be COVID-19 compliant even after the lockdown.
It is worthy of note that during the year, the largest increase (10.12 million subscribers) in the number of internet subscribers was recorded between Q4 2019 and Q1 2020. Information gathered from NCC showed that the highest increase of 3.18% was seen between February 2020 and March 2020 which can be easily traced to the effect of the lockdown.
States with the largest increase in internet subscription
Although all states of the federation recorded an increase in internet subscribers during the year, some states, however, outperformed others. Below are the states that recorded the highest increase in the number of internet subscribers between Q4 2019 and Q4 2020.
First – Lagos: 2.28 million
Second – Kano: 2.18 million
Third – Oyo: 1.66 million
Fourth – FCT: 1.57 million
Fifth – Ogun: 9.01 million
A key feature of these states is the fact that they are the biggest commercial cities in Nigeria and are believed to receive the highest migrants in the country. These states, specifically Lagos, Oyo, and Ogun are also among the least poor states in Nigeria according to the National Bureau of Statistics 2019 poverty and inequality report.
All these are contributing factors to the huge increase seen in internet subscriptions in the states. These states also boast of having the largest internet subscriber base in the country as of Q4 2020.
A quarter-on-quarter comparison of Q3 2020 and Q4 2020 however showed that number of internet subscribers in the two largest cities dropped. The number of internet subscribers in Lagos State dropped from 19 million as of Q3 2020 to 18.9 million at the end of Q4 2020 while Kano State recorded a drop from 10.3 million to 9.6 million in the review period.
States with the lowest increase in internet subscription
Despite the large increase in internet subscriptions seen in some states, some however only recorded a marginal increase in the number of internet subscriptions in 2020.
First – Bayelsa: 182,053
Second – Ebonyi: 207,803
Third – Ekiti: 220,628
Fourth – Abia: 316,519
Fifth – Cross River: 318,616
A cursory look at these states shows that some of them are considered poor states and economic activities besides agriculture is low in the regions.
The NBS 2019 Poverty and Inequality publication reported Bayelsa with a poverty headcount rate of 22.61%, Ebonyi with 79.76%, Ekiti with 28.04%, Abia with 30.67%, and Cross River with 36.29%.
Apart from the low increase in internet subscriptions in these states, these states are among the states with the lowest number of subscribers in the country.
What this means
The report shows that the states that recorded the highest increase in internet subscribers in 2020 are popularly known for their commercial value, which can be traced to the increased usage of the internet in their businesses due to the lockdown.
- The less-commercial states in the country recorded the least increase in numbers which could be due to the high poverty rate, low education, and low income in the regions. Also, due to the nature of businesses popular in the states, there was not excess need for internet usage.
- Meanwhile, the recent decline in the number of subscribers in the country is attributable to the policy on NIN-SIM card registration by the federal government.
Dividends
Nigerian Stocks: List of Dividends announced in 2021
This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2021 and their percentage yield.
As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.
This page will be updated from time to time.
Legend
Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.
Dividend during the year – This represents all the dividend announcements made by a company in a given year.
Total dividends – This is the summation of a company’s interim dividend (often announced in a prior year) and the final dividend announced following the publishing of full-year annual report (after announced in the first quarter of the year).
Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).
Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).
Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.
You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.
2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange
|Company
|Date Announced
|Interim (DPS)
|Final dividend (DPS)
|Total dividend
|Share price (26th March 2021)
|Dividend yield (26th March 2021)
|Bonus
|Closure Date
|AGM Date
|Payment Date
|Qualification date
|Julius Berger Plc
|30th March 2021
|0
|0.4
|0.4
|20.55
|1.95%
|Nil
|31st May - 2nd June 2021
|17th June 2021
|18th June 2021
|28th May 2021
|First City Monument Bank
|26th March 2021
|0
|0.15
|0.15
|2.98
|5.03%
|Nil
|9th - 13th April 2021
|21st April 2021
|21st April 2021
|8th April 2021
|Stanbic IBTC
|24th March 2021
|0.4
|3.6
|4
|52
|7.69%
|1 shares for every 6 shares
|15th April 2021
|27th May 2021
|28th May 2021
|7th April 2021
|Lafarge Africa Plc
|24th March 2021
|0
|1
|1
|21.5
|4.65%
|Nil
|4th - 7th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|30th April 2021
|Dangote Cement Plc
|19th March 2021
|0
|16
|16
|225
|7.11%
|Nil
|28th April 2021
|26th May 2021
|27th May 2021
|27th April 2021
|Cap Plc
|22nd March 2021
|0
|2.1
|2.1
|21
|10.00%
|Union bank of Nigeria
|18th March 2021
|0
|0.25
|0.25
|5.3
|4.72%
|Nil
|1st April 2021
|13th April 2021
|13th April 2021
|31st March 2021
|Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
|18th March 2021
|0.3
|2.7
|3
|31.55
|9.51%
|Nil
|1st April 2021
|9th April 2021
|9th April 2021
|31st March 2021
|United Bank for Africa
|9th March 2021
|0.17
|0.35
|0.52
|6.8
|7.65%
|Nil
|22nd - 26th March 2021
|1st April 2021
|1st April 2021
|19th March 2021
|Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc
|1st March 2021
|0
|1.5
|1.5
|16.4
|9.15%
|Nil
|18th March 2021
|18th March 2021
|24-48hrs after AGM
|17th March 2021
|Africa Prudential Plc
|2nd March 2021
|0
|0.5
|0.5
|5.25
|9.52%
|Nil
|16th - 20th March 2021
|25th March 2021
|26th March 2021
|15th March 2021
|NASCON Allied Industries Plc
|1st March 2021
|0
|0.4
|0.4
|15.2
|2.63%
|Nil
|23rd April 2021
|4th May 2021
|5th May 2021
|22nd April 2021
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|1st March 2021
|3.5
|5.9
|9.4
|160
|5.88%
|Nil
|5th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|26th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc
|1st March 2021
|19.29
|20.5
|39.789
|550
|7.23%
|Nil
|5th May 2021
|20th May 2021
|28th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Nestle Nig Plc
|1st March 2021
|25
|35.5
|60.5
|1,375
|4.40%
|Nil
|24th - 28th May 2021
|22nd June 2021
|23rd June 2021
|21st May 2021
|Custodian Investment Plc
|1st March 2021
|0.1
|0.45
|0.55
|6
|9.17%
|Nil
|12th - 16th April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|9th April 2021
|Zenith bank Plc
|23rd February 2021
|0.3
|2.7
|3
|22
|13.64%
|Nil
|9th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|8th March 2021
|United Capital PLC
|22nd February 2021
|0
|0.7
|0.7
|5.13
|13.65%
|Nil
|8th - 15th March 2021
|23rd March 2021
|26th March 2021
|5th March 2021
|Nigerian Breweries
|17th February 2021
|0.25
|0.69
|0.94
|48.5
|1.94%
|Nil
|11th - 17th March 2021
|22nd April 2021
|23rd April 2021
|10th March 2021
|PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
|7th January 2021
|0
|0.1
|0.1
|5
|2.00%
|Nil
|11th - 15th January 2021
|29th January 2021
|1st February 2021
|19th October 2020
|Ardova Plc
|11th March 2021
|0
|0.19
|0.19
|15.2
|1.25%
|Nil
|26th March 2021
|12th April 2021
|13th April 2021
|25th March 2021
|Neimeth International Phamaceuticals
|30th December 2020
|0
|0.065
|0.065
|1.95
|3.33%
|Nil
|23rd February 2021
|9th March 2021
|12th March 2021
|22nd February 2021
|Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund
|33
|33
|0.00%
|Nil
|21st January 2021
|NA
|22nd January 2021
|SFS Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT)
|8.1
|8.1
|68.6
|11.81%
|Nil
|29th March - 2nd Aprl 2021
|NA
|16th April 2021
|Vitafoam Nigeria Plc
|0.7
|0.7
|8.3
|8.43%
|Nil
|15th February 2021
|4th March 2021
|5th March 2021
Blurb
Has the Naira been devalued?
What even the untrained eye can see is that a “weaker” Naira is good for the FGN as it allows her to close her budget deficits by earning more Naira.
Has the Naira been devalued? Well Yes and No…stay with me, I will explain.
A devaluation occurs when a nation operates a fixed exchange rate, and then officially downwardly adjusts the value of the local currency in relation to a reserve currency like the United States Dollar (USD). E.g. the 2020 Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) budget initially earmarked a $1 to N305 exchange rate, but as the Coronavirus developed and commerce was restricted, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and FGN both revised the exchange rate and 2020 budget assumptions for the Naira, and the Naira was subsequently devalued to N360.
The CBN last week adopted a “flexible exchange rate policy” for official transactions, consequently, the Federation will “start to use the flexible rate as per the NAFEX rate for government transactions” this was a quote from Finance Minister Zainab Amed. So the official CBN rate is $1 to N379, the NAFEX rate is about $1 to 410. Is this is a devaluation? A downward review? No.
So the question is why is this downward move from N379 to N410 for $1, not a devaluation? Let us do the background.
Nigeria’s Federal Government’s main source of foreign reserves is the sale of crude oil and gas, it is estimated this makes up close to 80% of the total forex the FGN earns. The process is simple. The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) via her Joint Venture partners and others sells crude internationally and pays the USD proceeds into a joint account held with the CBN at the JP Morgan Chase bank in the US. Once these sales proceeds are collected the CBN funds the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) of the Federation in Naira, at the official exchange rate and retains the USD cash. So to be clear, when Nigeria sells crude oil, the actual USD cash is swapped for Naira by the CBN at the official rate which in this instance is N379. Next, the CRF is debited to the Federation Account Allocation Committee FAAC, and the Naira is shared with the Federal, States, and LGAs in a pre-agreed formula.
Hence if the oil prices rise, CRF/FAAC gets more Naira cash, if oil prices fall, CRF/FAAC gets less Naira cash. Let us use a simple example to drive this home, let us assume in Yr 2020 the total oil production was about 1.0mbpd, let us assume oil price was $50 per barrel, let us ignore the benchmark for now, this will mean the total sales recognized in the budget for distribution will be $18.25b (1mbpdx $50x 365days). Now if CBN used the initial yr 2020 official exchange rate of $1 to N305, then the amount credited to CRF/FAAC for distribution to federating units will be N5.58t (Five Trillion, Five Hundred and Eighty-Four Billion, Five Hundred Million). However, if the current exchange rate of $1 to N379 is used, the amount in Naira available to be distributed is N6.91t (Six Trillion Nine Hundred and Sixteen Billion, Seven Hundred and Fifty Million), the difference is almost N1.4t. Note, we have not changed the crude oil prices, nor the oil production in our example, we only changed the rate the CBN is using to credit the CRF/FAAC.
What even the untrained eye can see is that a “weaker” naira, is good for the FGN as it allows her to close her budget deficits by earning more Naira, a “strong” naira means fewer Naira for the federating units and of course more local borrowing in Naira to fund the budget.
So the question must have been asked somewhere, “why do we have a ‘strong naira’ receive lower Naira exchange from CBN, and then turn around and borrow locally from the same CBN?” it’s a good question.
The solution was also quite elegant.
Nigeria cannot control international oil prices, even internal crude production is based on OPEC oil quotas, Nigeria cannot simply pump 3mbpd and cover her budget deficit, the only variable in our example Nigeria has control over is the exchange rate. Hence the “flexible rate policy “simply goes to that variable and “flexes” it, replace the “strong naira” rate of N379 used by the CBN with the much weaker NAFEX rate.
Like our example above, this “flex” means more Naira cash will flow to the federating units, and also reduce local borrowing from CBN and others. This point was underscored by Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo during a seminar with the London-based Chatham House where he said “funds that are shared between the Federal and the State governments….the market rate will be used,”
Hence, back to our question, has the Naira been devalued? Not exactly. The CBN which has oversight of the Naira has not officially devalued the Naira, it’s still N379 on her website, but the Naira exchange rate used internally has been devalued, in effect, the federating units have agreed that the devalued Naira favours the local economy.
So who will still get the CBN dollars at @ N379, many sectors will including Dangote Refineries which at this moment is still enjoying the preferred exchange rates the CBN announced the refinery will receive. One can only wonder at what price the Dangote Refinery will be billed for Nigerian crude oil, N379 or N410.
Do follow @FinPlanKaluAja1
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- 2020 FY Results: Courteville Business Solutions Plc posts profit of N153.6 million.
- Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc projects profit after tax of N132.18 million in Q2 2021.
- Aluminium Extrusion Industries Plc posts N149.38 million profit in FY 2020.
- Trans Nationwide Express Plc reports loss of N59.85 million in FY 2020.
- PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc reports a 129% increase in profit for 9M 2020.