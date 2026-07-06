CBN to sell N2 trillion treasury bill this month, largest in 2026

The Central Bank of Nigeria plans to issue N2 trillion in Treasury Bills across three July auction dates, compared with just N647.79 billion in bills scheduled to mature during the month.

This implies a net liquidity withdrawal of approximately N1.35 trillion through T-bills in July alone, the single largest monthly net T-bill withdrawal planned for 2026 so far.

The July programme forms the opening phase of the CBN’s Q3 2026 NTB Issuance Programme, which targets N5.8 trillion in gross issuance between July and September against N2.64 trillion in maturing bills, implying net new borrowing of approximately N3.16 trillion across the full quarter.

The first major auction of the month is scheduled for Wednesday, July 8, 2026, when the CBN will offer N700 billion across three tenors. At that auction, existing T-bills totalling N269.36 billion will mature and be rolled over, comprising N94.82 billion in 91-day bills, N48.23 billion in 182-day bills, and N126.31 billion in 364-day bills.

Against the N700 billion on offer — split across N100 billion in 91-day paper, N100 billion in 182-day paper, and N500 billion in 364-day paper — the session implies a net liquidity withdrawal of approximately N430.64 billion on settlement day.

What the data is saying

July’s NTB issuance schedule contains three major auction dates, each reflecting the government’s escalating reliance on short-term domestic debt to manage liquidity and fund its fiscal obligations.

For the Wednesday July 8 auction, the apex bank is offering N100 billion each for the 91-day and 182-day tenors, at stop rates of 16.28% and 16.50% respectively.

For the 364-day tenor, CBN is offering N500 billion at stop rate of 17.34%.

The stop rates broadly remained unchanged compared with the June 17 NTB auctions.

July 2026 auction calendar:

July 8: N700 billion offered (N269.36 billion maturing — net withdrawal of approximately N430.64 billion)

July 15: N600 billion offered (no significant maturities)

July 22: No new issuance — N378.43 billion maturing (net liquidity injection)

July 29: N700 billion offered (no significant maturities)

Total planned issuance for July: N2.0 trillion

Total maturing bills: N647.79 billion

Net extra issuance: N1.35 trillion

On July 22 there is no new offer schedule, but N378.43 billion in bills will mature and return to the banking system. This creates a brief liquidity window before July 29’s N700 billion auction absorbs the bulk of those funds and more.

More insights:

The July programme builds directly on the momentum of June’s well-supported auctions, where investor demand remained concentrated in the 364-day bill.

At the June 17 auction, the one-year paper attracted subscriptions of N1.66 trillion against N800 billion offered — a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.08x.

By contrast, the 91-day bill recorded a moderate 1.30x oversubscription, while the 182-day bill was undersubscribed at 0.70x.

The stop rate on the 364-day bill climbed to 17.34% from 16.35% at the previous auction — a 99 basis point increase that underscored persistent upward pressure on short-term rates amid tight liquidity and strong long-end demand.

The pattern is likely to repeat in July. The 364-day bill will continue to attract the deepest institutional interest.

Shorter tenors may remain comparatively undersubscribed unless the CBN adjusts rates to attract demand from investors preferring lower duration.

Whether investor demand proves strong enough to absorb the significantly larger issuance without pushing yields materially higher remains the defining question for Nigeria’s fixed-income market in Q3 2026.

What you should know:

The CBN uses Treasury Bills as a primary monetary policy tool. When planned issuances exceed maturing obligations — as is the case throughout Q3 2026 issuance plan — excess liquidity is withdrawn from the banking system, directly supporting the apex bank’s inflation control mandate.

July’s net extra issuance of N1.35 trillion is the single largest monthly net T-bill withdrawal planned for 2026 so far.

It compares with the full Q2 2026 net issuance target of N750 billion — meaning July alone plans to absorb nearly double what the entire second quarter targeted.

In the broader Q3 context, the CBN plans N5.8 trillion gross issuance, more than double the N2.64 trillion in maturing bills for the quarter.

This indicates that government is issuing far more than it needs to refinance existing obligations, suggesting excess banking system liquidity withdrawal as well as funding the fiscal deficit simultaneously.

It signifies active expansion of domestic short-term debt at elevated rates, with direct consequences for banking system liquidity, lending costs, and fixed-income market dynamics throughout Q3.

The July 22 maturity of N378.43 billion with no offsetting offer will provide a brief mid-month liquidity injection. Banks and money market participants should anticipate a short-term easing of overnight rates around that settlement date before July 29’s auction reabsorbs the funds.