As the “Ever Given” ship was stuck in The Nile, the Oil market was also stuck in denial
The Suez canal is not the Strait of Hormuz, where some 21 million barrels — or $1.2 billion worth of oil pass through every day.
With reports that the ship is now afloat, we can focus on the real factors affecting the oil markets.
One of the biggest imperfections in news reporting is the reactionary element that comes with it. For every event, there must be an accompanying story to explain why that event happened. The fundamental flaw of this is that there is little time to provide empirical evidence as to why that event really happened. This happens quite a lot in the oil markets.
As an energy analyst, I subscribe to an Oil Price application that notifies me of every oil-news related event that happens daily. Here is a recap of how last week went (note the words written in bold).
Wednesday 11:33am – “Suez Canal blockage sends oil prices rebounding after sell-off”
Wednesday 19:26pm – “Oil prices post a rebound as ship mishap blocks Suez Canal”
The next day…
Thursday 05:31am – “Oil falls as demand concerns trump Suez Canal disruptions”
Thursday 13:09pm – “Oil prices slide as coronavirus lockdown concerns outweigh Suez Canal disruptions”
Thursday 16:13PM – “Oil drops in volatile week while Suez Canal mishap persists”
Thursday 19:24pm – “Oil ends lower, pressured by risks to energy demand as traders eye Suez Canal prospects”
The next day…
Friday 06:09am – “Oil prices recover some ground on fears Suez blockage may last weeks.”
Friday 11:41am – “Fears of prolonged Suez Canal blockage drive oil prices higher”
Prices were rising on one day as a result of the Suez Canal blockage, the next day, prices were falling as a result of the Suez Canal blockage. The oil markets were in limbo and speculators were vulnerable to the market’s volatility as a result of that.
A quick look at the diagram above highlights the whipsaw movement in prices that have created a dilemma for oil reporters and analysts. The question is, is the Suez Canal affecting oil prices or not?
Oil prices are a product of demand and supply, principally. However, there are adjustments for other factors that may affect the prices. Some analysts argued that last week’s moves were just technical trading and speculatory trading. Prices were ranging between certain key levels to justify that sentiment that it really had nothing to do with ships but the interactions between Commodity Trading Advisors, Speculators and Funds adjusting their exposure to oil.
Others added that uncertainties of the effect of a Suez Canal blockage crept into traders’ mind and formed the premise for price volatility as we experienced. Another set of analysts pointed all the fingers at Coronavirus concerns and oil demands, as most European nations would still be in lockdowns throughout April. Most analysts adjusted their oil demand forecasts with this in sight. Professional oil investors understood that the event would be solved in the short-term and it might not have an effect on the supply levels needed to affect prices as countries can consume local storage in the meantime.
The truth is, the Suez canal is not the Strait of Hormuz, where some 21 million barrels — or $1.2 billion worth of oil pass through every day. The strait represents the most important chokepoint for the world’s oil supply. This would have created the platform for the volatility in prices. Although, you would argue that energy products pass through the Suez Canal which had attracted the United States interests. However, the percentage of the stranded products could have been minimal to the oil market supply and OPEC and her allies’ silence during the saga is testament to this theory.
Is rehabilitating the Port Harcourt refinery necessary? -The $1.5 billion question
With the paucity of funds the government faces, the spending of $1.5 billion on a refinery should be at the back burner.
Earlier this month, the Nigerian Government reportedly approved $1.5bn in funding to repair the Port Harcourt refinery, which had closed down two years ago. Of course, the news was met with some negative reactions from Nigerians. Their sentiment might come from a point of mistrust that the project might be a conduit pipe for corruption. Or perhaps poor management would eventually kill the project, taking Milton Friedman’s “If you put the federal government in charge of the Sahara Desert, in 5 years there’d be a shortage of sand” quote into perspective.
However, skepticism and sentiments aside, the economics in funding a refinery repair for $1.5 billion can be debated.
Background
Nigeria, the Giant of Africa and the largest oil producer in Africa, currently has five refineries in the country; of which four are owned by the Nigerian Government through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), while the fifth is owned and operated by Niger Delta Petroleum Resources (NDPR).
The four refineries owned by the Nigerian government have a combined capacity of 445,000 barrels per day: one in Kaduna and three in the Niger Delta region at Warri and Port Harcourt. The Port Harcourt refinery which is the bone of contention has the capacity to refine an estimated 210,000 barrels per day.
The 2019 audited results reflected that Nigeria’s refineries made losses of $439.47 million. In April 2020, they were all shut pending rehabilitation.
Is funding the repair necessary?
Nigeria’s affair with refineries is synonymous with a passenger waiting for ages at the bus-stop and all five buses appear at once. This happens to be the case as the Nigerian government has decided to fund a refinery amidst the arrival of the Dangote refinery which should commence later in the year/early 2022 and the BUA refinery which should be operational in 2024. Both refineries have a refining capacity of 650,000 and 200,000 which begs the question why the country is funding a refinery that according to the NNPC Chief, Mele Kyari, would be run by private companies once rehabilitated.
“FG should halt $1.5bn approval for repair of Port Harcourt refinery and subject this brazen & expensive adventure to an informed national debate. Many experts prefer that this refinery is sold “as is” by BPE to core-investors with proven capacity to repair it with their own funds,” tweeted Atedo Peterside, Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank.
The honest truth as the tautology goes is, Nigeria has toiled with the inadequately maintained refineries for years. Mele Kyari is not the first NNPC chief to attempt a revamp, privatise or expand our refineries. Although, you would argue that a country with such oil-producing powers should at least possess one functional refinery that can work to optimal capacity. Over the years, the country has been exposed to saboteurs who have allegedly brought in dirty petrol from Europe and so having a refinery would be in our best interests.
However, the timing and prioritization is a concern. The 3-phase-44-month repair project will be funded from sources including the Nigerian National Petroleum (NNPC), Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), budgetary provisions, and Afreximbank.
The Minister of Petroleum, Timipre Sylva has also said that the country would implement rehabilitation work on the Kaduna and Warri refineries on or before May 2023. `This will also be funded from government coffers.
Which begs the question, Why? The country will have a problem of Overcapacity. We have the Dangote’s refinery, (650bpd) the BUA refinery (200bpd) and other commercial refineries (+/- 200bpd) in addition to the proposed rehabilitated state refineries (440bpd) coming on board. Nigeria could possibly have the capacity of refining approximately 1.5 million bpd. With the consumption level and demand for refined products in Nigeria falling within the range of 450,000 and 500,000bpd according to the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), the country that once imported refined petroleum products will have the irony of overcapacity.
Much ado for a business that is hardly profitable. Globally, refining margins are very poor. Global Consulting firm, Mckinsey describes how the profitability of a refinery comes from “the difference in value between the crude oil that it processes and the petroleum products that it produces. Most of a refiner’s margin comes from the higher-value “light products” (i.e., gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel) that it makes.”
Most of these “light products” will face their days of reckoning when Climate Change policies start to kick in.
To further buttress why refinery businesses should be avoided by the NNPC. Saudi Aramco just released its 2020 results and despite the upbeat revenues and profits made, the company for a second consecutive year lost money on its downstream division (refining and chemicals).
There were over 600 operating refineries around the world as of the beginning of 2017. Last year after the oil price crash, Alan Gelder, head of downstream oil at Wood Mackenzie, lamented about his company’s global composite gross refining margin which averaged between $0.20/barrel in May and June last year. The $0.20 per barrel is a deviation from their 2020 average forecast of $1.40/barrel. He further added that a few refineries are in serious threat of closure in Europe alone over the next three years.
Conclusion
With the paucity of funds the government faces, the spending of $1.5 billion on a refinery should be at the back burner. The allocation would be better served for other critical infrastructure that would bring revenue or fix economic problems. The long-term values of refineries will battle Climate change policies and lower demand/lower oil prices as the market cycles. The Lagos to Ibadan train is an excellent project the Federal Government has done. Similar projects like that would boost citizens morale and the economy rather than the capital-intensive, recurring-expending late to the party refinery project.
4 tips to keep your organisation thriving in spite of COVID
Here are some of the issues that companies and organisations will face in 2021.
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses to deal with several unanticipated challenges and although vaccines are now available, companies will continue to face disruptions brought about by these sorts of uncertainties. Organisations should take these challenges in stride and arm themselves with possible solutions like the ones suggested below.
Supporting remote work
The year 2020 saw a major shift to remote work as governments called on companies to have as few people as possible working onsite. With the need for social distancing still being upheld, remote working remains the way to go for most businesses. In this case, companies will have to deal with challenges that come with supporting their workers to work effectively from home.
For starters, companies will have to continually equip their remote workforce with the right online tools for collaboration and communication. They also have to successfully support the coaching and training of their remote workers. Most importantly, managers have to ensure that people working from home remain engaged and motivated to continually remain productive throughout the year. Furthermore, using VPNs is ideal for remote employees to log in to the office network from anywhere. Those who learn more about VPNs will realize how useful and practical they can be.
As Ben Richardson of Development Academy said “Managing people well if they are remote is different from managing people in the office. It requires a different communication approach as you don’t receive in-person cues that you do when you are in the office with them.”
Promoting a healthy mindset at work
As COVID 19 continues to infect and affect people globally, there is so much anxiety, fear, and hopelessness among people. To add to this, employees working from home are not only under pressure to perform their roles effectively but the very fact of working in isolation is also taking a toll on many of them. This is why companies need to be proactive in handling their remote teams’ psychological health.
Besides providing online collaboration and communication tools, there is also a need to ensure that teams use them. Managers have the task of promoting virtual meetings and happy hours among their remote teams. Also, they need to focus on employees’ strengths rather than weaknesses as well as offer continuous feedback. They could also recommend assertiveness training workshops that could help with the workers’ motivation and productivity.
Moreover, given that managers cannot pour out from an empty cup, they will need to achieve some kind of emotional stability to be able to help their staff. To do this, they will need to schedule a time for self-care focused on maintaining stable mental health.
Customers’ virtual interactions
With the call to avoid crowded places and stay at home, most people are preferring to conduct their purchasing online. Companies that are focused on keeping their customers are turning to online platforms to ensure that customer engagement continues virtually. The good thing about having an online presence is that companies are now able to expose their offering to a diverse global market. The challenge, however, comes with successfully conveying the brand message in a language that all potential customers can understand.
To cross this hurdle, companies can partner with reputable translation firms offering reliable translation services to ensure that their websites and online pages are translated professionally. These service providers will ensure that the content companies share with their customers is in the language that they understand to enable them to make informed choices.
Rebuilding customer relationships
The COVID-19 pandemic affected businesses in various ways, particularly in the area of customer relationships. Customer loyalty and faith in business is much lower than it was before the pandemic. If businesses are to restore their customers’ faith in what they offer, those relationships that were affected by the pandemic need to be redeveloped and revitalized in 2021.
One way to achieve this is to have more giveaways for the customers. Besides, companies can use the opportunity to offer credible information about their business, or the pandemic to their customers. Information regarding the pandemic is everywhere, with most of it being misleading. Customers will appreciate receiving valid and credible information from a source that they trust. Companies can also use their customers’ data to know what the customers need and expect from them. This way, they can create more personalized messaging and ads that can further strengthen the bond.
Conclusion
Companies will have the opportunity to breathe easy once the pandemic is gone and forgotten. But until then, even with a vaccine available to the public, some problems will linger much longer. This article highlights a few of them. Companies, therefore, have a mandate to stay prepared for any unexpected happenings.
