Bauchi, Gombe, Plateau States embrace into Hajj Savings Scheme
Governor Bala urged all to subscribe to the scheme as it has the potential benefit of being a reserve to help grow the economy.
Bauchi, Gombe and Plateau States have pledged their supports towards the success of the newly introduced Hajj Savings Scheme by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria and Jaiz Bank Plc to ease the hajj process for all Muslims in Nigeria.
Governor Bala Muhammed of Bauchi, governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe and Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau endorsed the scheme at the launching and sensitisation exercise in their respective states during the week.
Governor Bala, who personally launched the scheme in the state for the northeast said the new scheme will make it easier for intending pilgrims to perform hajj in Saudi Arabia, saying funds realised through the scheme will be invested in halal products that will generate profits for the savers.
He urged all to subscribe into the scheme as it has the potential benefit of being a reserve to help grow the economy.
He said: “It would introduce a level of financial discipline, especially for people in the rural areas. I assure you of our unflinching support for the welfare of the pilgrims. I advise Jaiz bank to judiciously use the funds. We have never doubted Jaiz Bank and they are making us proud.”
In Gombe, governor Inuwa, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Abubakar Njodi, said his administration will work with NAHCON and Jaiz Bank so that low-income earners in the state can reap the benefits of the Scheme.
He described the scheme as an excellent move which will go a long way in actualising the dreams of individual Muslims who hope to perform one of the important pillars of Islam, the Hajj.
He called for a sustained sensitisation campaign at the grassroots to reach targeted groups.
Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong said the HSS is an initiative that will encourage more Muslims to perform Hajj without going through difficulties of securing funding adding that it will also promote discipline and teach intending pilgrims to be financially prudent. He was represented by his Commissioner of Transport, Alhaji Mohammed Mohammed.
The Managing Director/CEO of Jaiz Bank Plc, Mallam Hassan Usman said as the Scheme grows over time, NAHCON and the various State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards can have the liquid funds required to effectively plan hajj operations early, thereby securing better bargain for accommodation and other services for their pilgrims. The scheme can also be the key to making them highly self-sustaining in the long run.
The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria Barr. Zikirullah Kunle Hassan said the scheme is part of the reforms to make hajj operations in tandem with the global best practice.
He said under the Hajj Saving Scheme, subscribers can get reward of their intentions before actualising the journey, saying every Muslim can participate and will have the opportunity to perform the holy pilgrimage without having to sell off his or her assets.
10 Hours Quick Salary Loans for Federal Civil Servants with Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank
Now you can get a 10 hours prompt salary loan from Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank Limited with no collateral.
Paying house rent, medical bills, household, project, or personal expenses could be quite an uphill task for a Federal Civil Servant these days. Sometimes it feels like climbing a mountain with no footwear.
Generally, this could be caused by the all-time high inflation rate of 17.33% in Nigeria. While wages and salaries are busy getting comfortable at their current level of, we no go rise, we die here.
It is expected with the high inflation rate; the cost of paying bills will equally increase in a direct proportion manner to inflation. At some point, as a Federal Civil Servant, your salaries won’t be enough to cover your bills or afford you a good lifestyle. Next thing you are driving into debts, embarrassments, high BP, sleepless nights, and bad financial decisions.
But you don’t have to get to that stage.
Now you can get a 10 hours prompt salary loan from Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank Limited with no collateral. Yes! You don’t need collateral to access a salary loan from Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank.
If you’re looking for fast salary loans to offset your child’s school fees, pay your rent, settle unpaid medical bills, fund your business or take care of project expenses as a federal civil servant, then Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank Limited is your hero in meeting and exceeding your financial expectations.
You can access a salary loan from Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank for loans in Abuja and from anywhere in Nigeria. The best part of it, 10 hours or less is all that is needed for you to receive your money in any bank account of your choice.
It sounds good, right?
How to access a salary loan from Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank:
- You must be a Federal Civil Servant.
- You must have a Workplace ID Card or Employment Letter.
- Your recent passport photograph.
- Your most recent pay slip.
- You must be under IPPIS.
If you have all these requirements checked, then accessing a salary loan from Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank is easy.
Visit www.mutualtrustmfb.com/loans-offered to get started on your amazing journey with us.
Call us on: 09095444887, 09095444886 or WhatsApp: 08037137159, 07067321724
Former Access Bank CEO, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, launches new book, Leaving the Tarmac: Buying a Bank in Africa
The book reveals how the creation of Access Bank resulted in spreading prosperity for thousands.
“Aig-Imoukhuede… gives us a frontline account of what it means to seize opportunities and weather risks in Africa’s banking industry. I recommend the book to all who want to get an inside view of what it takes to create and grow a successful business in Nigeria’s challenging but opportunity laden business environment.” Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization and Nigerian Minister for Finance (2003-2006, 2011-2015)
On 29th March 2021 Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, former CEO of Access Bank, one of the largest banks in Nigeria, will launch his new book Leaving the Tarmac: Buying a Bank in Africa. The book tells the story of how Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede and Herbert Wigwe took a leap of faith and purchased an ailing bank in 2002, that they would go on to transform into an institution that has had a profound and long-lasting impact on the Nigerian banking and financial sector.
Containing never-before-revealed insights into the Nigerian banking and financial sector, the book reveals how the creation of Access Bank resulted in spreading prosperity for thousands, and in so doing established Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede among the continent’s most inspiring and impactful entrepreneurs of the 21st century.
Aig-Imoukhuede commented: “My intention in penning the book was to motivate others to take up the challenge and unlock the power of our national economy and our people. I hope this book will inspire others as much as Nigeria and Africa inspire me. I’m inspired by the resourcefulness and resilience of the people; the richness of the land; and the heritage of those who came before us. This is a place of limitless potential, and opportunity.
“I want to show that nothing is impossible when you are part of a passionate, committed, hard-working team and when faith is the bedrock on which you build your life and your enterprises.
“However, this is not the end of the journey for me and those close to me both personally and professionally. We are moving on to other things and to being the change we want to see in Africa.
Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede will make a number of significant announcements about his plans for the future at the launch of Leaving the Tarmac: Buying a Bank in Africa. These announcements include a significant multi-generational financial commitment focused on building Nigeria’s next generation of government leaders, helping transform public sector effectiveness, and improving access to quality primary healthcare. Profits from the sale of Leaving the Tarmac will be channeled to The Adopt-A-Health Facility Program (ADHFP) in Nigeria.
“This is a momentous occasion for me and for everyone who has been a part of this story. I look forward to sharing my Access Bank story with Nigeria, Africa and the world.”
To purchase a copy of the book or download an excerpt, please visit https://www.leavingthetarmac.com/
Praise for Leaving the Tarmac:
“Aig … gives meaning to grit and authenticity, taking us on a journey that closes the gap between harsh reality and one’s aspiration, giving young Nigerians, especially women in the finance sector the inspiration to dream, weather the storm and achieve greatness,” Amina J Mohammed, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General
“Aigboje has written a book that is a record of an important part of the history of Nigerian banking in a lucid and jargon-free manner, along the way telling a story about Nigerian economic history, about regulatory reforms, and about key actors in government, the central bank, the banking industry and big business with whom it was his lot to interact over the decades,” Muhammad Sanusi II, CON, 14th Emir of Kano & Governor, Central bank of Nigeria (2009-2014)
“Written with brutal honesty, lucidity and humility. The principles in this book are sound, practical and pragmatic, drawn out of the deep wells of personal experience, and inked with sincerity, honest rendition and transparency on what worked and did not work, to help others. One of the best business books I have ever read. Easy to read. Transformational. Memorable. Golden.” Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President Africa Development Bank and Nigerian Minister of Agriculture (2010-2015)
“It’s a powerful tale of leadership and institution-building amidst weak regulatory institutions and a changing cast of politicians, Central Bank governors and competitors.” Professor Ngaire Woods, Founding Dean, Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford, UK
“Everyone has a creation story, and Aig-Imoukhuede’s is compelling in the way that it seemed to be the primary driver of a young and successful banker’s towering ambitions: a prism through which we come to understand how he shaped his own career, and all the choices he would later make as he pushed towards what, now in hindsight, seemed all but inevitable,” Dele Olojede, International journalist, Publisher and Pulitzer Prize winner
“In his candid body of work, the writer thoroughly simplifies and brings into relatable context, timeless business know-how as building blocks for a sustainable enterprise. His undeniable footprints and giant strides in the African banking sector gives him the vantage position in this book to steer a growing breed of African leaders to success,” Aliko Dangote Founder & President of the Dangote Group.
“Leaving the Tarmac is an excellent compendium of some of the major challenges which investors with audacious goals must learn to overcome and some of the lessons enumerated via simple real life stories and situations can significantly shorten the learning curve for others trying to contemplate starting a new business or taking over and transforming an existing business that is not doing very well,” Atedo Peterside Founder of Stanbic IBTC and board member Standard Bank of South Africa
