Business
Unemployment: ITF to take 7 million out of poverty by 2030 – FG
The FG has said that it plans to take 7 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030 through the Industrial Training Fund.
The Federal Government revealed that the Industrial Training Fund, ITF, plans to take 7 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030.
This was disclosed by media aide to the Presidency, Femi Adesina in an interview with Channels TV on Sunday evening.
“I had a projection from the ITF saying by 2030, ITF alone will take 7 million people out of poverty.
“…and you have government agencies that have given their targets of what they would do within a certain point,” he said.
Adesina complained that the talking points of different government agencies on unemployment and poverty projections are never discussed by Nigeria but rather, “equivocation and problems over decades that we continue to focus on.”
“Let us look at the positive things for a change, it will help our psyche,” he said.
“It’s not one government that will do it (fix poverty), if the Buhari government says that it will take 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in ten years, that government will not be available for the next ten years because it has about 2 years and 2 months to go, its a progression in Nigeria,” he added.
What you should know: Nairametrics reported earlier this month that Nigeria’s unemployment rate as of the end of 2020 rose to 33.3% from 27.1% recorded in Q2 2020, indicating that about 23,187,389 (23.2 million) Nigerians remain unemployed.
Business
Ministry of Works & Housing starts procurement process for highway concessionaires
FG seeks to concession 12 federal highways to qualified individuals and consortia for management in the first phase.
The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has started the procurement process to concession highways across the nation under its novel Highway Management and Development Initiative (HMDI).
This was disclosed by the ministry in a statement issued on Sunday and seen by Nairametrics.
It stated that the HDMI seeks to leverage private sector investment to improve facilities and operations on the selected 12 highways, maximize the routes’ revenue-generating potential, and ensure international best practices in developing and managing the nation’s highways.
It stated, “In continuation of efforts to bring private sector resources and efficiency to the development and management of federal highway corridors under its novel (HMDI), the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has today opened the e-portal for the submission of Request for Qualification (RFQ) applications.
READ: FG to re-open portal for youths to assess $5,000 grant
“The submission of the RFQ application for the Value-Added Concession (VAC) component of the HDMI, begins Monday, March 29.”
According to the ministry, VAC component of the HDMI, which was officially advertised on Sunday, seeks to concession 12 federal highways to qualified individuals and consortia for management in the first phase.
The 12 highways which were carefully chosen to cover the six-geopolitical zones include the Benin-Asaba, Abuja-Lokoja, Kano-Katsina, Onitsha-Owerri, Shagamu-Benin, Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga and Kano-Maiduguri Expressways.
The others are Lokoja-Benin, Enugu-Port Harcourt, Ilorin-Jebba, Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta and Lagos-Badagry Expressways. They amount to a total of 1,963.24 kilometres, which is 5.6/ of the 35,000km Federal road network.
READ: FG to complete Abuja-Lokoja-Benin road dualisation by December 2021
What you should know
- The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola SAN, had last week stated that the portal would ensure competitiveness and guarantee transparency in the process.
- He had said that no staff of the ministry would interface with the public in the management of the HDMI conceived in 2020, from procurement to implementation.
- FG is currently executing over 700 different contracts, which aggregates to the rehabilitation and reconstruction of over 13,000 km of roads and bridges across all 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory.
Business
Suez Canal ship “Ever Given” successfully re-floated
The massive ship that has blocked the Suez Canal for over a week has been partially cleared off the water way.
Inchcape, a leading provider of marine services and supply logistics has announced that Ever Given has been successfully re-floated in the Suez Canal, a week after the giant vessel was grounded due to strong winds in excess of 35 to 40 miles an hour.
Information contained in a Bloomberg report reveals the breakthrough in the rescue attempt came after diggers removed 27,000 cubic meters of sand, going deep into the banks of the canal.
The authorities noted that while the ship is floating again, it wasn’t immediately clear how soon the waterway would be open to traffic, however, efforts are being made to secure her at the moment.
READ: Switzerland to file suit against Nigeria over detained vessel
The giant vessel which ran aground about a week ago has become a major challenge for global trade, blocking one of the world’s most important trade paths, which account for about 12% of global trade and 30% of global container ship traffic daily.
This has spiked tensions and concerns about the strain of this disruption on the global supply chains, which has been stretched by the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ: Nigerian Ports Authority seeks N50 billion for patrol boats, fenders purchase
What you should know
- The grounding of Ever Given has led to a logjam of more than 450 ships, while some ships have already opted for the long and expensive trip around the southern tip of Africa instead of Suez.
- The number of ships waiting to enter the Suez Canal now exceeds the size of the entire U.S. Navy fleet.
- According to data compiled by Bloomberg, vessels hauling commodities such as grains, coal and iron ore account for the biggest share of the vessels stuck in and around the canal. While as many as 15 vessels could be carrying thousands of livestock.
Egypt had set a deadline of Tuesday to start unloading the ship if it wasn’t refloated yet. The ship remains stable, however, the front was damaged due to the rescue attempts made to refloat the vessel.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Trans Nationwide Express Plc reports loss of N59.85 million in FY 2020.
- PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc reports a 129% increase in profit for 9M 2020.
- Ikeja Hotel Plc reports loss of N6.72 billion in FY 2020.
- 2020 FY Results: FCMB posts profit after tax of N19.6 billion.
- LivingTrust Mortgage Bank forecasts profit of N59.13 million in Q2 2021.